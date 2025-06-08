Emmerdale fans 'work out' who 'kills' Joe Tate - and it's not Caleb or Cain (2025)

Fans think that Joe Tate's demise is on the cards after the truth about his kidney plot was uncovered

18 Apr 2025

Emmerdale fans think that Joe Tate's demise is on the cards after the truth about his kidney plot was uncovered - but they don't think it will be Caleb Milligan or brother Cain Dingle who kills him.

As fans of the ITV soap know, Joe returned to the Dales last year and it's fair to say nobody really trusted the reasons behind his return as it became clear he was hiding a huge secret.

It wasn't until earlier this year that it was revealed Joe was in desperate need of a kidney transplant and as his health deteriorated, he was willing to do whatever it would take to get his hands on an organ.

He plotted a dastardly scheme to take what didn’t belong to him, drugging half-brother Noah Dingle and taking him to a private facility to steal his kidney.

Realising his younger sibling wasn’t a match, he let him go before any operation could take place but, a drugged Noah went on to wander into the middle of the road, forcing his mum Charity Dingler, who was driving a limo full of other village residents, to swerve suddenly, with the vehicle winding up in an icy lake, resulting in three shock deaths.

It didn't put Joe off and he doubled down on his efforts, with estranged uncle Caleb his next choice. He orchestrated an attack on Caleb, with him being stabbed, before Joe found him and subsequently took him to a private hospital, where Dr Crowley performed the transplant operation.

It's been a long few weeks as Emmerdale viewers have waited for Caleb to finally connect the dots and realise that Joe was behind his stabbing and kidney transplant and it's fair to say it all kicked off during Thursday's (April 17) episode.

Caleb paid a visit to the hospital where he was operated on to speak with Dr Crowley. Unfortunately, the receptionist informed him that no one under that name works there.

He then bumped into Dawn Fletcher, who is in love with Joe, who told Caleb that Joe had slipped in the shower and had the injury. After pointing out where the injury was, Caleb continued to grow suspicious of his nephew.

Later on, he paid Joe a visit at Home Farm and as Joe disappeared to take a call, Caleb found Joe's medication and after a quick internet search he found out about Joe's kidney transplant before brutally confronting him.

After leaving Home Farm, Caleb headed to Butler's and spoke to Cain about the discovery, saying he wanted Joe dead and seemingly wanted his help in making it happen.

But Emmerdale fans are pondering if another person could be the one to kill Joe. Billy Fletcher is being put in the frame for the unconfirmed demise of the village villain after Dawn ended their marriage, but leaving out the fact she's been having an affair with Joe and plans to start a new life with him.

@topgooner100 said: "Well Caleb didn’t kill Joe Billy will #Emmerdale." @1_gazza commented: "Billy will find out and kill Joe and Cain will get the blame, he always does."

@dclayton2014 replied: "Hope so that would be a good ending." But @BSupport73 added: "Could Caleb,Cain & Billy please team up to Destroy to Joe? Yes please #Emmerdale."