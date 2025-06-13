Engage youth to restore peace in Bawku - Minority tells Government - MyJoyOnline (2025)

The Minority in Parliament has urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to address the renewed violent clashes in Bawku, calling for direct engagement with the youth and key stakeholders to help restore peace and stability.

Speaking at a press briefing held today April , addressing the recent controversies in the country especially the Bawku violence, the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, expressed the Minority’s deep concern over the worsening security situation, which has led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

“We, the Minority, convey our deepest sympathies to the bereaved families,” he said.

"To those injured, and to all individuals and organisations who have lost property as a result of the recent violence, our thoughts are with you.”

He stressed that the ongoing conflict requires a swift and proactive response.

He emphasised the importance of engaging young people in the affected communities, describing them as central to both the root causes and the resolution of the unrest.

“One of the key strategies we recommend is for the government to lead an honest and inclusive engagement with the youth and other stakeholders,” he stated.

“When their concerns are genuinely listened to and addressed, the root causes of the violence can be resolved, and peace can return.”He stated.

He added that such engagement would reinforce the mediation efforts currently being led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“This will create the necessary atmosphere for the Otumfuo’s mediation to continue effectively, and for other stakeholders to lend their support in maintaining peace,” he noted.

Rev Fordjour commended the Asantehene for his leadership, describing his mediation efforts as “diligent” and “already yielding some positive results”.

“Otumfuo has taken very thoughtful steps in mediating the conflict and working towards the restoration of peace. The efforts made so far are encouraging,” he said.

“However, this recent escalation is a setback, and we are calling for calm and de-escalation so that the ongoing mediation can proceed without disruption.” He concluded.

The clashes in Bawku have led to several casualties and significant damage to property. The conflict, which is largely attributed to longstanding ethnic and chieftaincy disputes, has resurfaced over the years, making the need for a sustainable resolution more urgent than ever.

The Minority has called on the government to demonstrate leadership by fostering meaningful dialogue, promoting inclusion, and addressing the immediate triggers of the violence to secure long-term peace in the region.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Tags: Bawku crisis engage Governmnet Minority Peace Restore Youth