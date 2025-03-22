Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (2025)

30373 – TECHNICAL SALES REPRESENTATIVE

At Enilive Benelux, we are looking for a Technical Sales Representative within Enilive in the Netherlands. You will be responsible for selling high-quality lubricants to customers across various industries (marine, industrial, automotive), based across both the Netherlands and Belgium. The successful candidate will speak Dutch and English.

Our office is based in Rotterdam, but you can be living in other locations across the Netherlands. We do have a working policy which would see you required to come to the office on an occasional basis, but due to the nature of the role there is flexibility with regards to this.

About Enilive Benelux

Enilive Benelux is part of the Eni group, known worldwide as an innovative energy group. The company specializes in providing a comprehensive range of advanced lubricants to meet the needs of various industries, including automotive, manufacturing and heavy machinery. With a strong reputation for reliability and customer focus, Enilive Benelux partners with top-tier manufacturers to deliver products that enhance performance, efficiency and sustainability.

Joining Enilive Benelux means being part of a reputable company driving success in the lubricants market while prioritizing customer satisfaction and sustainable practices.

As a member of the Commercial team of Enilive Benelux, you will be responsible for:

Developing, managing and maintaining customer relationships, providing consultative support on tailor-made solutions for all customers.

Identifying and developing our customer base further through targeted approaches, personalized proposals and strong understanding of the customer’s business.

Negotiating price agreements, volumes and payment terms in line with internal sales policies.

Ensuring that all follow-ups are completed, and proposals are kept up-to-date.

Ensuring accurate sales reporting, keeping the contact files up-to-date in our CRM.

Representing Enilive Benelux at relevant industry events and trade fairs.

Collaborating with internal teams (sales support, marketing) for relevant tasks.

This is the opportunity for you if you have the following skills and experience:

Bachelor’s degree.

Prior experience in a technical sales role (experience in or knowledge of marine/industrial sector is preferred).

Demonstrated track record of achieving results.

Proactive, driven, curious attitude.

Autonomous way of working.

Strong communication skills, able to communicate effectively with stakeholders of all levels.

Fluent level of Dutch, strong working level of English.

Location:

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Work Pattern

One-year contract, with the prospect of a permanent contract

At Eni we believe in enterprising people, capable of making a difference and making their contribution with passion and innovation, to respond to the global challenges of the energy transition. For us, the skills and attitudes of each individual , continuous training , and diversity and inclusion are fundamental. We promote flexible ways of working with particular attention to well-being, welfare and work life-balance.

Eni will evaluate applications considering plurality and diversity as sources of enrichment. If your application is assessed to be among those most in line with the required profile, you will be contacted to continue the selection process.

Whatever your ambition, at Eni you can find the tools to make it happen.

Energy for action takers