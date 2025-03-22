Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (2025)

Technical Sales Representative
Enilive Rotterdam
Beveiligingsverificatie
Enilive Rotterdam
Enilive Rotterdam
2 weken geleden 34 sollicitantenBekijk wie Enilive heeft aangenomen voor deze functie
Beveiligingsverificatie
Opslaan
- Deze vacature melden
Rechtstreeks bericht sturen naar plaatser van vacature van Enilive
Sian Wells
Sian Wells
Global Resourcing Advisor at Eni
30373 – TECHNICAL SALES REPRESENTATIVE
At Enilive Benelux, we are looking for a Technical Sales Representative within Enilive in the Netherlands. You will be responsible for selling high-quality lubricants to customers across various industries (marine, industrial, automotive), based across both the Netherlands and Belgium. The successful candidate will speak Dutch and English.
Our office is based in Rotterdam, but you can be living in other locations across the Netherlands. We do have a working policy which would see you required to come to the office on an occasional basis, but due to the nature of the role there is flexibility with regards to this.
About Enilive Benelux
Enilive Benelux is part of the Eni group, known worldwide as an innovative energy group. The company specializes in providing a comprehensive range of advanced lubricants to meet the needs of various industries, including automotive, manufacturing and heavy machinery. With a strong reputation for reliability and customer focus, Enilive Benelux partners with top-tier manufacturers to deliver products that enhance performance, efficiency and sustainability.
Joining Enilive Benelux means being part of a reputable company driving success in the lubricants market while prioritizing customer satisfaction and sustainable practices.
As a member of the Commercial team of Enilive Benelux, you will be responsible for:
- Developing, managing and maintaining customer relationships, providing consultative support on tailor-made solutions for all customers.
- Identifying and developing our customer base further through targeted approaches, personalized proposals and strong understanding of the customer’s business.
- Negotiating price agreements, volumes and payment terms in line with internal sales policies.
- Ensuring that all follow-ups are completed, and proposals are kept up-to-date.
- Ensuring accurate sales reporting, keeping the contact files up-to-date in our CRM.
- Representing Enilive Benelux at relevant industry events and trade fairs.
- Collaborating with internal teams (sales support, marketing) for relevant tasks.
This is the opportunity for you if you have the following skills and experience:
- Bachelor’s degree.
- Prior experience in a technical sales role (experience in or knowledge of marine/industrial sector is preferred).
- Demonstrated track record of achieving results.
- Proactive, driven, curious attitude.
- Autonomous way of working.
- Strong communication skills, able to communicate effectively with stakeholders of all levels.
- Fluent level of Dutch, strong working level of English.
Location:
Rotterdam, Netherlands
Work Pattern
One-year contract, with the prospect of a permanent contract
At Eni we believe in enterprising people, capable of making a difference and making their contribution with passion and innovation, to respond to the global challenges of the energy transition. For us, the skills and attitudes of each individual , continuous training , and diversity and inclusion are fundamental. We promote flexible ways of working with particular attention to well-being, welfare and work life-balance.
Eni will evaluate applications considering plurality and diversity as sources of enrichment. If your application is assessed to be among those most in line with the required profile, you will be contacted to continue the selection process.
Whatever your ambition, at Eni you can find the tools to make it happen.
Energy for action takers
-
SenioriteitsniveauSenior medewerker
-
Soort baanFulltime
-
FunctieVerkoop en Bedrijfsontwikkeling
-
BedrijfstakkenOlie- en gaswinning
Voordrachten verhogen uw kansen op een sollicitatiegesprek met Enilive 2x
Bekijken wie u kent
Ontvang meldingen over nieuwe vacatures voor Technisch verkoper in Rotterdam.
Meld u aan om vacaturemelding te maken
Vergelijkbare vacatures
-
Technical Sales Engineer A/V
Technical Sales Engineer A/V
ONEXP
Rotterdam
-
TEAMLEIDER SALES (HORECA CONCEPT)
TEAMLEIDER SALES (HORECA CONCEPT)
Rendement Recruiters
Vlaardingen
-
Verkoop Specialist
Verkoop Specialist
Essent
Rotterdam and The Hague
-
Sales Adviseur | 32-38 uur per week
Sales Adviseur | 32-38 uur per week
Beercoo Schoonmaakgroep
Bergschenhoek
-
Allround sales medewerkerker, Spijkenisse
Allround sales medewerkerker, Spijkenisse
Allworks Media
Spijkenisse
-
Technical Sales Engineer
Technical Sales Engineer
Goltens Worldwide
Spijkenisse
-
Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten
Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten
Stork UK
Rotterdam
-
Accountmanager Buitendienst Maritieme Sector
Accountmanager Buitendienst Maritieme Sector
Luitec BV
Alphen aan den Rijn
-
Smart-NRG: Sales tijger zonnepanelen gezocht (bepaal je eigen salaris)
Smart-NRG: Sales tijger zonnepanelen gezocht (bepaal je eigen salaris)
join.com
Barendrecht
-
Inside Sales Engineer
Inside Sales Engineer
Trinamics
Dordrecht
-
Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten
Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten
Stork
Rotterdam
-
Sales Specialist
Sales Specialist
Zoomlion
Dordrecht
-
Sales Stage
Sales Stage
WestCord Hotel Delft
Delft
-
Commercieel medewerker after sales
Commercieel medewerker after sales
Mulder Van Mill
Dordrecht
-
International sales engineer
International sales engineer
Morgan Lab
Zuid-Holland, Nederland
-
Sales Support Engineer
Sales Support Engineer
Trinamics
Den Haag
-
Business Account Specialist
Business Account Specialist
IKEA
Barendrecht
-
Technical Sales Engineer
Technical Sales Engineer
Single Quantum
Delft
-
Sales Engineer
Sales Engineer
Novetec BV
Alblasserdam
-
Sales Engineer Aandrijftechniek, Oegstgeest
Sales Engineer Aandrijftechniek, Oegstgeest
Bridge
Oegstgeest
-
Sales Teammate PT, (24 hours) - The Hague
Sales Teammate PT, (24 hours) - The Hague
Under Armour
Leidschendam
-
Technical Sales Engineer
Technical Sales Engineer
Interfacio Ltd
Zuid-Holland, Nederland
-
Inside Sales Engineer, Hardinxveld-Giessendam
Inside Sales Engineer, Hardinxveld-Giessendam
Bridge
Boven-Hardinxveld
-
Sales engineer
Sales engineer
Progmatic
Steenbergen
-
Sales Engineer
Sales Engineer
Rotterdam
-
Sales Stage CUPRA Rotterdam
Sales Stage CUPRA Rotterdam
Pon
Rotterdam
-
Sales Engineer / Technisch accountmanager Industrie
Sales Engineer / Technisch accountmanager Industrie
Luitec BV
Alphen aan den Rijn
Ook bekeken
-
Sales Specialist, Sliedrecht
Sales Specialist, Sliedrecht
Improves IT security
Sliedrecht
-
Senior sales-ingenieur
Senior sales-ingenieur
Lencon
Randstad
-
SALES ENGINEER
SALES ENGINEER
Technisch Buro Kortlever BV
Meerkerk
-
Sales Engineer
Sales Engineer
Oceans of Energy
Sassenheim
-
Sales Engineer
Sales Engineer
Trinamics
Schiedam
-
Sales Engineer, Montfoort
Sales Engineer, Montfoort
Kiremko
Montfoort
-
Pre-Sales consultant/Technical Account Manager
Pre-Sales consultant/Technical Account Manager
SPS Continuïteit in IT
Bodegraven-Reeuwijk
- Inside Sales Engineer - Bleiswijk KERN Engineers Berkel en Rodenrijs 3 maanden geleden
-
Technical Sales Representative
Technical Sales Representative
DeWarmte
's-Gravenhage
-
Inside Sales Engineer
Inside Sales Engineer
Bosch Nederland
Berkel en Rodenrijs
Vergelijkbare zoekopdrachten
- Vacatures voor Dierenarts 170 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Chief Development Officer 47 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Commercieel manager 1.761 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Docent techniek 326 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Commercieel directeur 413 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Golfer 33 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Logistiek medewerker 6.240 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Chemie 2.668 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Orthodontist 672 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Junior accountmanager 1.160 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Ingenieur 2.672 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Exportmanager 271 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Inkoper 1.827 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Schilder 2.462 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Management-controller 1.471 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Productmanager 999 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Accountexecutive 373 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Recruitmentconsultant 453 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Apotheker 213 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Inkoop 14.620 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Analyse 8.421 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Architect 4.869 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Tandarts 1.215 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Projectmanager 6.693 vacatures
- Vacatures voor Bioloog 109 vacatures
Gezamenlijke artikelen onderzoeken
We benutten kennis van de community op een nieuwe manier. Experts voegen inzichten rechtstreeks toe aan elk artikel, dat is gestart met behulp van AI.Meer informatie