Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (2025)

Table of Contents
Technical Sales Representative Beveiligingsverificatie Beveiligingsverificatie Sian Wells Senioriteitsniveau Soort baan Functie Bedrijfstakken Vergelijkbare vacatures Technical Sales Engineer A/V TEAMLEIDER SALES (HORECA CONCEPT) Verkoop Specialist Sales Adviseur | 32-38 uur per week Allround sales medewerkerker, Spijkenisse Technical Sales Engineer Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten Accountmanager Buitendienst Maritieme Sector Smart-NRG: Sales tijger zonnepanelen gezocht (bepaal je eigen salaris) Inside Sales Engineer Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten Sales Specialist Sales Stage Commercieel medewerker after sales International sales engineer Sales Support Engineer Business Account Specialist Technical Sales Engineer Sales Engineer Sales Engineer Aandrijftechniek, Oegstgeest Sales Teammate PT, (24 hours) - The Hague Technical Sales Engineer Inside Sales Engineer, Hardinxveld-Giessendam Sales engineer Sales Engineer Sales Stage CUPRA Rotterdam Sales Engineer / Technisch accountmanager Industrie Ook bekeken Sales Specialist, Sliedrecht Senior sales-ingenieur SALES ENGINEER Sales Engineer Sales Engineer Sales Engineer, Montfoort Pre-Sales consultant/Technical Account Manager Technical Sales Representative Inside Sales Engineer Vergelijkbare zoekopdrachten Gezamenlijke artikelen onderzoeken References

Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (2)

Technical Sales Representative

Enilive Rotterdam

Beveiligingsverificatie

Enilive Rotterdam

2 weken geleden 34 sollicitanten

Bekijk wie Enilive heeft aangenomen voor deze functie

Beveiligingsverificatie

Opslaan

  • Deze vacature melden

Rechtstreeks bericht sturen naar plaatser van vacature van Enilive

Sian Wells Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (9)

Sian Wells

Global Resourcing Advisor at Eni

30373 – TECHNICAL SALES REPRESENTATIVE

At Enilive Benelux, we are looking for a Technical Sales Representative within Enilive in the Netherlands. You will be responsible for selling high-quality lubricants to customers across various industries (marine, industrial, automotive), based across both the Netherlands and Belgium. The successful candidate will speak Dutch and English.

Our office is based in Rotterdam, but you can be living in other locations across the Netherlands. We do have a working policy which would see you required to come to the office on an occasional basis, but due to the nature of the role there is flexibility with regards to this.

About Enilive Benelux

Enilive Benelux is part of the Eni group, known worldwide as an innovative energy group. The company specializes in providing a comprehensive range of advanced lubricants to meet the needs of various industries, including automotive, manufacturing and heavy machinery. With a strong reputation for reliability and customer focus, Enilive Benelux partners with top-tier manufacturers to deliver products that enhance performance, efficiency and sustainability.

Joining Enilive Benelux means being part of a reputable company driving success in the lubricants market while prioritizing customer satisfaction and sustainable practices.

As a member of the Commercial team of Enilive Benelux, you will be responsible for:

  • Developing, managing and maintaining customer relationships, providing consultative support on tailor-made solutions for all customers.
  • Identifying and developing our customer base further through targeted approaches, personalized proposals and strong understanding of the customer’s business.
  • Negotiating price agreements, volumes and payment terms in line with internal sales policies.
  • Ensuring that all follow-ups are completed, and proposals are kept up-to-date.
  • Ensuring accurate sales reporting, keeping the contact files up-to-date in our CRM.
  • Representing Enilive Benelux at relevant industry events and trade fairs.
  • Collaborating with internal teams (sales support, marketing) for relevant tasks.

This is the opportunity for you if you have the following skills and experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree.
  • Prior experience in a technical sales role (experience in or knowledge of marine/industrial sector is preferred).
  • Demonstrated track record of achieving results.
  • Proactive, driven, curious attitude.
  • Autonomous way of working.
  • Strong communication skills, able to communicate effectively with stakeholders of all levels.
  • Fluent level of Dutch, strong working level of English.

Location:

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Work Pattern

One-year contract, with the prospect of a permanent contract

At Eni we believe in enterprising people, capable of making a difference and making their contribution with passion and innovation, to respond to the global challenges of the energy transition. For us, the skills and attitudes of each individual , continuous training , and diversity and inclusion are fundamental. We promote flexible ways of working with particular attention to well-being, welfare and work life-balance.

Eni will evaluate applications considering plurality and diversity as sources of enrichment. If your application is assessed to be among those most in line with the required profile, you will be contacted to continue the selection process.

Whatever your ambition, at Eni you can find the tools to make it happen.

Energy for action takers

  • Senioriteitsniveau

    Senior medewerker

  • Soort baan

    Fulltime

  • Functie

    Verkoop en Bedrijfsontwikkeling

  • Bedrijfstakken

    Olie- en gaswinning

Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (10) Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (11) Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (12)

Voordrachten verhogen uw kansen op een sollicitatiegesprek met Enilive 2x

Bekijken wie u kent

Ontvang meldingen over nieuwe vacatures voor Technisch verkoper in Rotterdam.

Meld u aan om vacaturemelding te maken

See Also
Accountant Manager - Flanders - Le Grand & Associates - beBeeInternship Fleet Management Benelux - Anderlecht - Bosch - beBeeCalculator Specialist - Beveren - beBee Professionals - beBee

Vergelijkbare vacatures

  • Technical Sales Engineer A/V Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (13)

    Technical Sales Engineer A/V

    ONEXP

    Rotterdam

  • TEAMLEIDER SALES (HORECA CONCEPT) Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (14)

    TEAMLEIDER SALES (HORECA CONCEPT)

    Rendement Recruiters

    Vlaardingen

  • Verkoop Specialist Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (15)

    Verkoop Specialist

    Essent

    Rotterdam and The Hague

  • Sales Adviseur | 32-38 uur per week Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (16)

    Sales Adviseur | 32-38 uur per week

    Beercoo Schoonmaakgroep

    Bergschenhoek

  • Allround sales medewerkerker, Spijkenisse Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (17)

    Allround sales medewerkerker, Spijkenisse

    Allworks Media

    Spijkenisse

  • Technical Sales Engineer Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (18)

    Technical Sales Engineer

    Goltens Worldwide

    Spijkenisse

  • Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (19)

    Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten

    Stork UK

    Rotterdam

  • Accountmanager Buitendienst Maritieme Sector Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (20)

    Accountmanager Buitendienst Maritieme Sector

    Luitec BV

    Alphen aan den Rijn

  • Smart-NRG: Sales tijger zonnepanelen gezocht (bepaal je eigen salaris) Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (21)

    Smart-NRG: Sales tijger zonnepanelen gezocht (bepaal je eigen salaris)

    join.com

    Barendrecht

  • Inside Sales Engineer Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (22)

    Inside Sales Engineer

    Trinamics

    Dordrecht

  • Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (23)

    Sales Engineer Tandwielkasten

    Stork

    Rotterdam

  • Sales Specialist Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (24)

    Sales Specialist

    Zoomlion

    Dordrecht

  • Sales Stage Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (25)

    Sales Stage

    WestCord Hotel Delft

    Delft

  • Commercieel medewerker after sales Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (26)

    Commercieel medewerker after sales

    Mulder Van Mill

    Dordrecht

  • International sales engineer Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (27)

    International sales engineer

    Morgan Lab

    Zuid-Holland, Nederland

  • Sales Support Engineer Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (28)

    Sales Support Engineer

    Trinamics

    Den Haag

  • Business Account Specialist Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (29)

    Business Account Specialist

    IKEA

    Barendrecht

  • Technical Sales Engineer Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (30)

    Technical Sales Engineer

    Single Quantum

    Delft

  • Sales Engineer Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (31)

    Sales Engineer

    Novetec BV

    Alblasserdam

  • Sales Engineer Aandrijftechniek, Oegstgeest Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (32)

    Sales Engineer Aandrijftechniek, Oegstgeest

    Bridge

    Oegstgeest

  • Sales Teammate PT, (24 hours) - The Hague Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (33)

    Sales Teammate PT, (24 hours) - The Hague

    Under Armour

    Leidschendam

  • Technical Sales Engineer Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (34)

    Technical Sales Engineer

    Interfacio Ltd

    Zuid-Holland, Nederland

  • Inside Sales Engineer, Hardinxveld-Giessendam Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (35)

    Inside Sales Engineer, Hardinxveld-Giessendam

    Bridge

    Boven-Hardinxveld

  • Sales engineer Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (36)

    Sales engineer

    Progmatic

    Steenbergen

  • Sales Engineer Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (37)

    Sales Engineer

    Rotterdam

  • Sales Stage CUPRA Rotterdam Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (38)

    Sales Stage CUPRA Rotterdam

    Pon

    Rotterdam

  • Sales Engineer / Technisch accountmanager Industrie Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (39)

    Sales Engineer / Technisch accountmanager Industrie

    Luitec BV

    Alphen aan den Rijn

Ook bekeken

  • Sales Specialist, Sliedrecht

    Sales Specialist, Sliedrecht

    Improves IT security

    Sliedrecht

  • Senior sales-ingenieur

    Senior sales-ingenieur

    Lencon

    Randstad

  • SALES ENGINEER

    SALES ENGINEER

    Technisch Buro Kortlever BV

    Meerkerk

  • Sales Engineer

    Sales Engineer

    Oceans of Energy

    Sassenheim

  • Sales Engineer

    Sales Engineer

    Trinamics

    Schiedam

  • Sales Engineer, Montfoort

    Sales Engineer, Montfoort

    Kiremko

    Montfoort

  • Pre-Sales consultant/Technical Account Manager

    Pre-Sales consultant/Technical Account Manager

    SPS Continuïteit in IT

    Bodegraven-Reeuwijk

  • Inside Sales Engineer - Bleiswijk KERN Engineers Berkel en Rodenrijs 3 maanden geleden

  • Technical Sales Representative

    Technical Sales Representative

    DeWarmte

    's-Gravenhage

  • Inside Sales Engineer

    Inside Sales Engineer

    Bosch Nederland

    Berkel en Rodenrijs

Vergelijkbare zoekopdrachten

  • Vacatures voor Dierenarts 170 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Chief Development Officer 47 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Commercieel manager 1.761 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Docent techniek 326 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Commercieel directeur 413 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Golfer 33 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Logistiek medewerker 6.240 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Chemie 2.668 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Orthodontist 672 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Junior accountmanager 1.160 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Ingenieur 2.672 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Exportmanager 271 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Inkoper 1.827 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Schilder 2.462 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Management-controller 1.471 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Productmanager 999 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Accountexecutive 373 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Recruitmentconsultant 453 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Apotheker 213 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Inkoop 14.620 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Analyse 8.421 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Architect 4.869 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Tandarts 1.215 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Projectmanager 6.693 vacatures
  • Vacatures voor Bioloog 109 vacatures

Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (40)

Gezamenlijke artikelen onderzoeken

We benutten kennis van de community op een nieuwe manier. Experts voegen inzichten rechtstreeks toe aan elk artikel, dat is gestart met behulp van AI.

Meer informatie
Enilive zoekt een Technical Sales Representative in Rotterdam | LinkedIn (2025)

References

Top Articles
How to Choose the Right Skin Analysis Machine: A Comprehensive Guide Featuring Meicet Skin Analyzers
Professional 3D Skin Analyzer Machine for Clinics | CE/FDA-Certified
AISIA 3D Skin Analyzer: Advanced AI-Powered Skin Analysis
Latest Posts
Skin Reflectance Spectrophotometry: Non-Invasive Skin Tone Analysis - The Kingsley Clinic
11 indicateurs clés du marketing d'influence à suivre en 2025 | Brand24
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Last Updated:

Views: 6090

Rating: 5 / 5 (80 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz

Birthday: 1997-03-23

Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529

Phone: +13408645881558

Job: Global Representative

Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports

Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.