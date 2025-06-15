Entertainment world reacts to Donald Trump and Elon Musk going to war amidst cancelled contracts and Epstein file allegations (2025)

US President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk have found themselves embroiled in a swiftly escalating public feud – here’s what the entertainment world has had to say.

Last year, Donald Trump was once again elected as President of the United States, thanks in part to Elon Musk’s public support, leading several campaigns to aid Trump’s case. Musk – a South African – was then appointed as the head of the newly introduced government sector Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Advertisement

Musk left his DOGE position on May 30, spending less than half a year in Trump’s administration. At the time, Trump and Musk shared that the Tesla boss’ role was always meant to be short-term, though their ongoing war has revealed that may not have been the case.

Their feud – which has slowly been simmering since Musk’s exit from Office – blew up yesterday (June 4), after weeks of Elon condemning the President’s divisive One Big Beautiful Bill. The Bill includes extended tax cuts, added requirements for federal and medical benefits eligibility, and an increase to the national debt ceiling.

On Thursday, Elon – now the owner of X (formerly Twitter) – reshared a series of old tweets from the President, who at the time condemned extending the national debt ceiling, hinting at his hypocrisy.

Over at the White House, Trump publicly said that he was “very disappointed with Elon”, claiming the former DOGE head “knew the inner workings” of the Big Beautiful Bill “better than anybody” and had “no problem with it” until he realised that the government was “going to cut the [electric vehicle] mandate”.

Musk responded: “False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!”

False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it! https://t.co/V4ztekqd4g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Recommended

In a pair of tweets, Musk then went on to say: “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the house and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude.”

Such ingratitude — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Trump fired back on his own platform Truth Social: “Elon was ‘wearing thin,'” I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!”.

Advertisement

Musk called this “an obvious lie.”

Such an obvious lie. So sad. https://t.co/sOu9vqMVfX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Trump has since threatened to “terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts” as the “easiest way to save money in our budget”. This prompted Musk to issue a threat of his own, saying he will decommission the Dragon spacecraft – he’s since rescinded his threat.

Elon Musk then proceeded to make a bombshell allegation: “@realDonaldTrup is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.” “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

He also shared various news clippings and videos of Trump and Epstein partying together in the 1990s.

Elon has also agreed with posts calling for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump’s latest post sees the President saying he doesn’t mind “Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago… I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Stephen K. Bannon, Trump’s advisor has since urged the President to investigate Musk’s “immigration status, because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately”. Trump has yet to respond to this request.

Among the first people to react to the ongoing feud was Kanye West, who has publicly aligned himself with Trump and Musk countless times: “Broooos please nooooo We love you both so much”.

Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much — ye (@kanyewest) June 5, 2025

Jack White – who has consistently been critical of Trump and Musk – wrote in response to Kanye and the feud: “3 fucking nazi clowns collapsing under the weight of their own unchecked egos. More popcorn gruppenfuehrer! L to R: Joseph Noballs, Yedolf Hitler, and Herman Boring. Is America “Great” yet boys?”

Jon Stewart wrote: “Good thing Trump didn’t wilfully hand over the entirety of our country’s operating system to Elon and his… oops.”

Good thing Trump didn’t willfully hand over the entirety of our country’s operating system to Elon and his…oops. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) June 5, 2025

Popular politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered a witty response when asked about the feud: “Oh man, the girls are fighting, aren’t they?”

HAHAHA! AOC’s reaction to the beef between Elon Musk and Donald Trump: “The girls are fighting, aren't they?” pic.twitter.com/uWutYwqzPy — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 6, 2025

Piers Morgan reacted to Musk’s claims that Trump is on the Epstein File with a “Holy Shit”, before offering both men a platform to “duke it out for a few hours”.

If you guys want to come on @PiersUncensored and duke this out for a few hours, I’ll make it happen.. @realDonaldTrump @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/emN4m6J5qO — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 5, 2025

Vivian Jenna Wilson, Musk’s estranged transgender daughter, wrote on Threads: “Such beauty in life.”