ESPN analyst calls Thunder only 'serious contender' in Western Conference (2025)

The Oklahoma City Thunder went through a rite of passage last season. Following a massive leap to the top of the Western Conference standings, the No. 1 seed fell in devastating fashion to the Dallas Mavericks in a six-game playoff series. They suffered a fate that so many other young squads endured before them. Besides the lessons it taught the OKC players, that second-round elimination motivated the front office to hit the offseason hard.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti acquired center Isaiah Hartenstein and championship-winning guard Alex Caruso, the final pieces of what he and fans hope is a title team. OKC (66-14) has once again flashed its greatness, but the 2024-25 campaign features an aura that was not present in the previous one. This feels like a young squad that is ready to claim the West, a notion reinforced by its 14-game cushion in the standings.

MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads a balanced group that is seemingly wearing much sturdier armor heading into the 2025 postseason. ESPN reporter Courtney Cronin believes in the Thunder so much that she sees no other conference foe as having a legitimate shot at hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

“One serious contender in the West right now, and that's the Oklahoma City Thunder because of SGA,” she opined on Friday's edition of “First Take.” “I believe in this version of Oklahoma City, the way that they're built– Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, SGA, the whole core around them– they're finally ready for their moment. They weren't last year.”

See Also
Robert Kardashian's bible gifted to O.J. Simpson sells at $80K in auctionTaylor Swift, Travis Kelce go house hunting outside of Kansas CityJa Morant Reveals Truth Behind New Grenade CelebrationHailee Steinfeld shares new details on romantic Josh Allen proposal

"[There's] one serious contender in the West right now, and that's the Oklahoma City Thunder." 😯 @CourtneyRCronin says SGA makes OKC the only "true contender" in the West 👀 pic.twitter.com/gzXAVHOu27

See Also
NBA rumor: Luka Doncic declines Mavericks' 'lucrative' plans for Lakers return game

— First Take (@FirstTake) April 11, 2025

Related Oklahoma City Thunder NewsArticle continues below

Grizzlies’ 3 silver linings to Thunder’s 51-point Game 1 destruction57mFormer No. 2 pick reacts to Grizzlies’ playoff debut after bouncing around NBA1hThunder’s Mark Daigneault reveals Lu Dort teammates’ response to DPOY snub2hNBA players make overwhelming Celtics vs. Thunder NBA championship pick2h

Will the Thunder meet their match in a veteran California squad?

Those who have watched the franchise closely for the last six months might find it extremely difficult to disagree with Cronin. The Thunder dominate in their building and on the road, defend at an elite level and shoot the ball efficiently from 3-point range. They ate their humble pie and now should have a more tolerable stomach for the hardship that lies ahead. However, there are at least two other teams that could be equipped for it as well.

Since the Los Angeles Lakers (49-31) and Golden Warriors (47-33) acquired Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler, respectively, they have each carried themselves like upper-echelon squads. Heck, if Doncic did not receive a second technical foul, which the league has since rescinded, LA might have beaten OKC in back-to-back games in the Paycom Center. LeBron James and Stephen Curry are certified legends and Doncic and Butler have each competed in the Finals. The Lakers and Warriors earned the right to be considered in title conversations.

But one should definitely understand why Courtney Cronin thinks the Thunder are the new standard of the West. They will try to validate everything they achieved in the regular season, starting next weekend.

ESPN analyst calls Thunder only 'serious contender' in Western Conference (2025)

References

Top Articles
Doom 3: BFG Edition review
After Sun Soother Lotion (2) 6 FL OZ Bottles (12 OZS) & Aloe After Sun Gel (1) (10 OZ Bottles) (2 Lotions & 1 Aloe Gel)
We Are Feel Good Inc. After Sun Cooling Lotion 100ml
Latest Posts
All About Massage Candles: A Complete Guide to Massage Candles
10 Best Post-Sun Creams 2025 in the US | There's One Clear Winner | BestReviews.guide
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Last Updated:

Views: 5841

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (59 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rev. Leonie Wyman

Birthday: 1993-07-01

Address: Suite 763 6272 Lang Bypass, New Xochitlport, VT 72704-3308

Phone: +22014484519944

Job: Banking Officer

Hobby: Sailing, Gaming, Basketball, Calligraphy, Mycology, Astronomy, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Rev. Leonie Wyman, I am a colorful, tasty, splendid, fair, witty, gorgeous, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.