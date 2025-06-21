Essential Equipment Aids for Safe Manual Handling (2025)

In this article What is Manual Handling? Risks Associated with Manual Handling Musculoskeletal disorders Work-related upper limb disorder (WRULD) Overexertion injuries Slips, trips and falls Crush injuries Cuts and bruises Avoiding Risks When Manual Handling Assess the task before you begin Use proper lifting techniques Use mechanical aids Reduce the load Work as a team Wear appropriate clothing Ensure proper training Manual Handling Equipment Lifting equipment Pushing and pulling equipment Carrying and moving equipment Adjustable work platforms Material handling aids Storage and organisation tools Equipment in Logistics Equipment in Care Hoists Slings Slide sheets Transfer boards and discs Lifting belts and straps Wheelchairs and mobility aids Standing and mobility aids Bathing and toilet aids Beds and mattresses Lifting Aids

What is Manual Handling?

Manual handling refers to moving objects, people or animals by hand or bodily force. It can encompass a wide range of activities that involve physical effort, such as:

Lifting : Picking up an object from a lower position to a higher position.

: Picking up an object from a lower position to a higher position. Carrying : Holding or transporting an object from one place to another.

: Holding or transporting an object from one place to another. Pushing or pulling : Applying force to move an object on a surface or in a specific direction.

: Applying force to move an object on a surface or in a specific direction. Holding : Maintaining control of an object in a stationary position.

: Maintaining control of an object in a stationary position. Lowering: Moving an object from a higher position to a lower one.

Manual handling is a common workplace activity and improper techniques can lead to injuries, particularly to the back, shoulders, neck, spine and arms. Manual handling is the most common cause of workplace accidents in the UK and statistics from UNISON show that one in three workplace accidents occur because of manual handling and 300,000 people suffer from back pain caused by manual handling accidents every year in the UK.

Although not all types of manual handling are high-risk or hazardous, the majority of employees and job roles in the UK involve some level of manual handling. To reduce the risk of injury, it is essential that both employers and employees are aware of manual handling regulations, apply proper manual handling techniques and use equipment or tools (e.g., trolleys, hoists or conveyors) where possible.

Risks Associated with Manual Handling

Manual handling can cause injuries to muscles, tendons, joints and other tissue. These injuries can be immediate or long-term. There are multiple risks when performing manual handling activities that can lead to injuries, particularly when tasks are performed incorrectly, repeatedly or under unfavourable conditions.

The main risks associated with manual handling include:

Musculoskeletal disorders

Musculoskeletal disorders are injuries to muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves or joints due to repetitive strain or sudden movements. Common examples include:

Sprains

Strained or pulled muscles

Prolapsed disks

Hernias

Back injuries

Repetitive strain injurie

Work-related upper limb disorder (WRULD)

Upper limb disorders are musculoskeletal issues that affect the hand, wrist, arm, shoulder and neck. Injuries typically occur when repetitive movements cause damage to the upper limbs. Symptoms include pain, stiffness, pins and needles, numbness, swelling, redness and an unusual lack of strength in fingers or hands. Common examples include:

Tendonitis

Tenosynovitis

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Epicondylitis (also known as tennis elbow)

Dupuytren’s contracture (when one or more fingers bend in towards your palm)

Bursitis (swelling of a bursa – the fluid-filled sacs that cushion the joints)

Overexertion injuries

Overexertion injuries occur when you physically push yourself beyond your limits. This can be from lifting or carrying loads that are too heavy, using excessive force to push, pull or move objects or from prolonged or repetitive manual handling that leads to fatigue or strain. Overexertion injuries can lead to short-term injuries, such as pain or swelling, long-term injuries and even a permanent loss of mobility.

Slips, trips and falls

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) reports that slips, trips and falls are the most common cause of serious workplace injuries in the UK. Manual handling tasks often involve walking while carrying or moving loads, increasing the risk of tripping over objects or uneven surfaces, slipping on wet floors or falling when handling at heights.

Crush injuries

Crush injuries occur when a body part experiences excessive force or pressure, for example, if a heavy load is dropped on a part of your body or if a body part becomes squeezed between or trapped by objects or machinery. Crush injuries can cause damage to muscles, nerves, bones and skin and can affect blood flow. In some cases, crush injuries can result in amputation and even neurological issues.

Cuts and bruises

Handling sharp, jagged or awkwardly shaped objects can result in cuts, scrapes and bruises. Although generally considered minor injuries, cuts can become serious if the individual loses too much blood.

Repeated poor manual handling practices can also lead to chronic conditions, such as chronic back pain, degenerative joint conditions (such as osteoarthritis) and persistent soft tissue injuries. Manual handling can also cause psychological stress. Manual handling tasks that are overly demanding or repetitive can contribute to workplace stress and mental fatigue, which can result in reduced concentration and an increased likelihood of accidents.

Avoiding Risks When Manual Handling

Avoiding risks during manual handling activities requires a combination of proper planning, good technique and the use of equipment where necessary.

Assess the task before you begin

Evaluate the load : Check the weight, size, shape and stability of the object and assess whether it is safe to handle the load alone or whether it requires more people or the use of equipment.

: Check the weight, size, shape and stability of the object and assess whether it is safe to handle the load alone or whether it requires more people or the use of equipment. Apply ergonomic principles : Design tasks to reduce the need for manual handling (e.g., positioning items at waist height to avoid frequent bending).

: Design tasks to reduce the need for manual handling (e.g., positioning items at waist height to avoid frequent bending). Plan the route : It is important to identify obstacles, slippery surfaces or uneven ground and ensure the path is clear and safe.

: It is important to identify obstacles, slippery surfaces or uneven ground and ensure the path is clear and safe. Consider the environment : Look for factors like poor lighting, temperature extremes or confined spaces .

: Look for factors like poor lighting, temperature extremes or . Use tools: Adjustable tools, workstations and tables to fit the worker reduce strain and minimise bending and reaching.

Use proper lifting techniques

Position yourself correctly: Stand close to the load with your feet shoulder-width apart for stability.

Stand close to the load with your feet shoulder-width apart for stability. Bend your knees: Squat down to lift instead of bending your back.

Squat down to lift instead of bending your back. Keep the load close: Hold the object as close to your body as possible to reduce strain.

Hold the object as close to your body as possible to reduce strain. Maintain good posture: Keep your back straight and your head up. Keep your shoulders aligned and relaxed to prevent strain.

Keep your back straight and your head up. Keep your shoulders aligned and relaxed to prevent strain. Avoid stretching: Avoid overreaching or stretching while carrying a load.

Avoid overreaching or stretching while carrying a load. Lift with your legs: Use the strength of your leg muscles rather than your back.

Use the strength of your leg muscles rather than your back. Avoid twisting: Keep your back straight and pivot with your feet instead of twisting your torso.

Keep your back straight and pivot with your feet instead of twisting your torso. Move smoothly: Avoid jerky or sudden movements

Use mechanical aids

Mechanism aids can help to reduce physical strain and make manual handling tasks safer. Mechanical aids are recommended for heavy or bulky loads and repetitive moving of goods over long distances. It is important to always ensure equipment is well-maintained and appropriate for the task.

Reduce the load

If you are handling a heavy load, it is recommended to break it into smaller, more manageable parts, if possible. It is also important to distribute the weight evenly when carrying multiple items.

Work as a team

For large, heavy or bulky loads, multiple people will likely be required to move it. If more than one person is handling a load, it is important to assign roles and coordinate movements to ensure safety when lifting as a group.

Wear appropriate clothing

Appropriate clothing can help to reduce the risks. Consider wearing non-slip shoes and gloves (to improve grip and protect hands from sharp or rough surfaces).

Ensure proper training

Workplace training can ensure everyone is aware of safe manual handling techniques, the potential risks and how to identify unsafe practices. It is also important to stay informed about your workplace’s policies and procedures for manual handling.

Manual Handling Equipment

Manual handling equipment consists of tools, devices or machinery designed to assist with the lifting, carrying, moving, pushing or pulling of objects. Manual handling equipment reduces the physical strain on workers and minimises the risk of injury. These tools are particularly useful for handling heavy, bulky or awkwardly shaped items and help ensure that tasks are completed more efficiently and safely.

Manual handling equipment can help to:

Reduces physical strain : Minimises the effort required to lift, carry or move loads.

: Minimises the effort required to lift, carry or move loads. Prevents injuries : Lowers the risk of musculoskeletal disorders and accidents.

: Lowers the risk of musculoskeletal disorders and accidents. Increases efficiency : Speeds up tasks, allowing for more productivity.

: Speeds up tasks, allowing for more productivity. Improves safety : Reduces the likelihood of dropped loads, slips or falls.

: Reduces the likelihood of dropped loads, slips or falls. Improve accessibility: Makes it easier to handle items in confined spaces or at high levels.

Some of the most common manual handling equipment include:

Lifting equipment

Lifting equipment is used to lift and lower loads. The most common types of lifting equipment are:

Hoists : Used to lift heavy loads vertically. Types include electric hoists, chain hoists and hydraulic hoists.

: Used to lift heavy loads vertically. Types include electric hoists, chain hoists and hydraulic hoists. Cranes : Suitable for lifting large or heavy items in industrial settings.

: Suitable for lifting large or heavy items in industrial settings. Winches: Used to pull or lift loads using a rope, cable or chain.

Forklift trucks and trolleys : Used to load and unload heavy or bulky goods that are difficult to move by hand.

: Used to load and unload heavy or bulky goods that are difficult to move by hand. Stackers: Compact machines for lifting and stacking goods in tight spaces.

Pushing and pulling equipment

Pushing and pulling equipment in manual handling is equipment that moves loads by pushing or pulling them, such as:

Trolleys : Wheeled platforms for transporting heavy or bulky objects. Variants include flatbed trolleys, shelf trolleys and sack trucks.

: Wheeled platforms for transporting heavy or bulky objects. Variants include flatbed trolleys, shelf trolleys and sack trucks. Pallet trucks : Used to lift and move pallets of goods.

: Used to lift and move pallets of goods. Dollies : Small platforms on wheels for moving furniture or equipment.

: Small platforms on wheels for moving furniture or equipment. Roller conveyors: Systems of rollers to move items along a path.

Carrying and moving equipment

This type of equipment is used for transporting a load from one place to another:

Wheelbarrows : Commonly used for transporting loose materials like soil or gravel.

: Commonly used for transporting loose materials like soil or gravel. Furniture sliders : Reduce friction for moving heavy furniture over short distances.

: Reduce friction for moving heavy furniture over short distances. Drum lifters: Specialised equipment for handling barrels or drums.

Adjustable work platforms

Adjustable work platforms are platforms that can be raised or lowered to different heights. They allow you to reach hard-to-reach areas and work at low heights.

Scissor lifts : Platforms that can be raised and lowered to different heights for easier handling of materials.

: Platforms that can be raised and lowered to different heights for easier handling of materials. Lift tables: Adjustable height tables for positioning loads at a comfortable working height.

Material handling aids

Material handling aids are used to move, store and protect materials, goods and products. They are typically used in manufacturing, distribution and disposal.

Straps and slings : Used to secure and lift objects safely.

: Used to secure and lift objects safely. Vacuum lifters : Devices that use suction to lift heavy or fragile items like glass panels or sheets of metal.

: Devices that use suction to lift heavy or fragile items like glass panels or sheets of metal. Turntables : Used to rotate loads for easier access during handling tasks.

: Used to rotate loads for easier access during handling tasks. Conveyor systems: Automated systems for transporting goods along a fixed path, ideal for repetitive tasks.

Storage and organisation tools

Choosing appropriate storage equipment can make manual handling tasks safer.

Shelving units with rollers : Allow for easier loading and unloading of items.

: Allow for easier loading and unloading of items. Racking systems : Designed to hold materials at heights and accessible by forklifts or step ladders.

: Designed to hold materials at heights and accessible by forklifts or step ladders. Automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS): High-tech solutions for storing and retrieving goods with minimal human intervention.

When using manual handling equipment, there are certain considerations to make:

Training : Workers should be trained on how to use equipment safely and effectively.

: Workers should be trained on how to use equipment safely and effectively. Maintenance: Equipment must be inspected and maintained regularly to ensure it remains in good working condition.

Suitability : It is essential to choose the right equipment for the specific task and load.

: It is essential to choose the right equipment for the specific task and load. Load limits : Always adhere to the maximum weight limits specified by the equipment manufacturer.

: Always adhere to the specified by the equipment manufacturer. Workspace design: Ensure sufficient space for the safe operation of equipment.

Equipment in Logistics

Manual handling equipment not only improves workplace safety by reducing the risk of injury, it can also help to minimise the risk of product damage, streamline operations and reduce costs. Manual handling equipment is used in logistics to move, store and control materials and goods. For example:

Lifting and hoisting equipment is essential for managing heavy goods, reducing the risk of manual handling injuries and improving operational efficiency.

Material transport equipment is for moving goods from one point to another within or between facilities.

Proper storage and racking equipment maximises warehouse space and improves the accessibility of goods.

Loading and unloading equipment is used for the efficient handling of goods during loading or unloading at docks.

Vehicles for transportation, such as lorries, trailers, cargo vans, container handling vehicles and autonomous vehicles, are an integral part of logistics.

Strapping machines: For securing loads with straps to prevent movement during transport.

Lifting straps and slings: For safely handling irregularly shaped or heavy items.

Personal protective equipment (PPE): Including gloves, safety helmets and steel-toed boots for workers handling heavy goods.

(PPE): Including gloves, safety helmets and steel-toed boots for workers handling heavy goods. Weighing scales: To ensure goods comply with weight restrictions during transport.

Businesses should invest in the right mix of tools and technologies based on their operational needs, warehouse design and the nature of the goods handled. Regular maintenance, staff training and adherence to safety protocols further improve the efficiency of logistics equipment.

Equipment in Care

In the care sector, manual handling equipment is essential for safely assisting individuals with limited mobility, while minimising the physical strain on caregivers. Proper use of such equipment helps maintain the dignity and comfort of patients or residents, reduces the risk of injuries to both care workers and those being cared for, helps individuals to maintain their independence and ensures compliance with health and safety regulations.

To maximise the benefits of manual handling equipment in care, it is important that care workers receive training on proper equipment use and manual handling techniques. Regular inspection and maintenance are also necessary to check equipment doesn’t have any wear and tear and to ensure the equipment is safe and reliable. Additionally, manual handling equipment in the care industry must be tailored to each individual’s mobility, needs and comfort requirements.

Common equipment in the care industry includes:

Hoists

Hoists are widely used to lift and transfer individuals with mobility challenges and help to ensure their safety and comfort while reducing caregiver strain.

Mobile hoists : Portable devices for lifting patients from beds, wheelchairs or the floor

: Portable devices for lifting patients from beds, wheelchairs or the floor Ceiling track hoists : Permanently installed systems that allow seamless movement along a track, often used in bedrooms or bathrooms.

: Permanently installed systems that allow seamless movement along a track, often used in bedrooms or bathrooms. Standing hoists: Designed to assist individuals who can partially support themselves to transition from sitting to standing.

Slings

Slings are used in conjunction with hoists to securely lift and transfer individuals. They are available in various designs for different needs:

Full-body slings : Provide complete support for individuals who cannot assist themselves.

: Provide complete support for individuals who cannot assist themselves. Toileting slings : Allow access for toileting while providing support.

: Allow access for toileting while providing support. Transfer slings: Used for repositioning or moving individuals in beds or chairs.

Slide sheets

Slide sheets are low-friction fabric sheets that assist with repositioning or transferring individuals in bed. They are used for turning individuals onto their side and moving individuals up and down the bed. They can help to reduce friction, minimise the strain on caregivers and improve patient comfort.

Transfer boards and discs

These tools are used to assist individuals in moving between surfaces, such as from a wheelchair to a bed or chair. Transfer boards are flat, smooth boards that help slide individuals between surfaces whereas transfer discs are rotating platforms that enable safe pivoting movements for seated-to-standing transfers.

Lifting belts and straps

This equipment is used to provide support during assisted transfers or standing activities Examples include:

Gait belts : Worn around the individual’s waist to provide a secure grip for caregivers.

: Worn around the individual’s waist to provide a secure grip for caregivers. Transfer belts: Enable safe and controlled movement during standing or walking assistance.

Wheelchairs and mobility aids

These tools support the safe movement of individuals and reduce the physical demands on caregivers.

Wheelchairs : Can help to transport individuals with limited mobility and help them to maintain their independence.

: Can help to transport individuals with limited mobility and help them to maintain their independence. Walking aids: Including walkers, rollators, walking sticks and crutches, can assist individuals with partial mobility.

Standing and mobility aids

These are devices that provide support to individuals who can partially bear weight but need assistance with stability. Standing frames can help individuals stand with support and are useful for exercises or transfer and rising recliner chairs can help individuals with mobility challenges transition from sitting to standing with minimal effort. Turntables or tuners allow caregivers to assist with safe turning movements during transfers.

Bathing and toilet aids

This type of equipment is designed to assist with personal care tasks in a safe and dignified manner:

Bath hoists and chairs : Allow for safe transfers into and out of bathtubs.

: Allow for safe transfers into and out of bathtubs. Shower trolleys : Adjustable platforms that provide support during showering.

: Adjustable platforms that provide support during showering. Toileting chairs: Height-adjustable chairs that can be positioned over a toilet or used independently.

Beds and mattresses

Specialised beds and mattresses can reduce the risk of manual handling tasks, while also relieving pain for patients. Height-adjustable beds allow caregivers to work at a safe height while assisting individuals. This can help to reduce pain and strains from bending down and reduce back and neck injuries.

Incorporating manual handling equipment effectively can create safer, more comfortable and more efficient environments for both caregivers and individuals in their care.

Lifting Aids

Lifting aids are tools or devices designed to assist with lifting, moving or repositioning heavy, awkward or bulky loads. They are widely used in workplaces, healthcare settings, warehouses and other environments to reduce the physical strain on workers, minimise the risk of injuries and improve efficiency. For example, in the care industry, lifting aids help to move people from one place to another, can help to protect care workers avoid lifting-related injuries and help to protect the patient. By supporting or automating parts of the lifting process, lifting aids ensure tasks are completed safely and ergonomically.

There are different types of lifting aids available, depending on the type of manual handling task, the load being supported and the amount of manual effort that is required. For example:

Manual lifting aids: These are simple tools designed to assist with lifting and moving objects while still requiring some manual effort.

These are simple tools designed to assist with lifting and moving objects while still requiring some manual effort. Mechanical lifting aids: These aids use mechanical components like levers or gears to assist in lifting heavier loads. For example, hoists, trolleys and rollers.

These aids use mechanical components like levers or gears to assist in lifting heavier loads. For example, hoists, trolleys and rollers. Powered lifting aids : Powered devices use electricity, hydraulics or pneumatics to assist in lifting, requiring minimal physical effort from the operator. For example, forklifts, electric hoists and scissor lifts.

: Powered devices use electricity, hydraulics or pneumatics to assist in lifting, requiring minimal physical effort from the operator. For example, forklifts, electric hoists and scissor lifts. Vacuum lifting devices: Vacuum lifters use suction to grip and lift items, making them ideal for handling large, flat or fragile objects like glass panels, sheets of metal or boxes.

Vacuum lifters use suction to grip and lift items, making them ideal for handling large, flat or fragile objects like glass panels, sheets of metal or boxes. Slings and harnesses: These aids are frequently used in healthcare and industrial settings and are designed to securely hold and support loads during lifting.

These aids are frequently used in healthcare and industrial settings and are designed to securely hold and support loads during lifting. Robotic and automated lifting aids: Emerging technologies in lifting aids include robotic systems and automation for handling goods with minimal human intervention. For example, robotic arms and autonomous forklifts.

Lifting aids can help to improve safety, as they reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders, back injuries and accidents. They can also reduce worker fatigue by minimising physical effort and preventing overexertion. Lifting aids can also increase efficiency, as they speed up tasks and allow workers to handle larger loads. The reduced need for multiple workers to handle each load also increases operational efficiency.