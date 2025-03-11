Evaluation of the effects on the tensile properties of medical gloves after repeated disinfection (2025)

Latex has been employed as a material in the fabrication of gloves, affording medical staff and patients elevated levels of protection and bestowing upon workers optimal comfort to carry out their duties safely and proficiently15. Therefore, latex gloves are used more frequently in clinical practice. In this study, two brands of latex gloves were selected for experimentation, and ten rounds of hand hygiene with EBHR were performed. The testing revealed that neither the tensile strength nor the elongation at the break of the gloves was significantly impacted by the disinfectant. This is consistent with the findings of Phalen et al.16, who also showed no significant differences in the elastic modulus between the glove samples treated with disinfectant and the control group. Simultaneously, we observed a weak positive correlation between the elongation at break of L1 brand gloves and the times of repeated treatments with EBHR.If the number of treatments continues to increase, further investigation is needed to determine whether EBHR will have a greater impact on latex gloves.In a similar vein, Gao et al.17 discovered that exposure to alcohol-containing disinfectant led to the rise or unaltered state of latex gloves’ tensile strength while their stretchability increased; this signaled that after 10 repeated applications of EBHR, the elastic properties of latex gloves was barely altered, or even displayed an inclination towards enhancement.

Likewise, in this study, the presence of disinfectants containing chlorine has been found to enhance the tensile strength as well as the elongation at the break of latex gloves to varying degrees. As the frequency of disinfection and the concentration of disinfectant increase, both the tensile strength and elongation at break of latex gloves exhibit an upward trend.According to Phalen et al.16, latex examination gloves exhibited minimal impact after being repeatedly treated with diluted bleach ten times.

This data supports that latex gloves exhibit a certain level of durability when subjected to repeated disinfection, and after undergoing repeated disinfection processes, these gloves maintain good tensile properties, providing reliable protection for users.

Although latex gloves exhibit satisfactory mechanical properties, the allergenic substances present in their latex components are widely recognized. In recent years, occupational allergies resulting from latex have become a critical healthcare concern18. Accordingly, synthetic rubber gloves have emerged to address this need. Furthermore, among the various synthetic rubber glove options available, nitrile rubber gloves have gained significant popularity owing to their desirable features, such as exceptional elasticity, chemical resistance, and cost-effectiveness19. The nitrile exam gloves utilized in this study are thinner compared to sterile surgical gloves but are more commonly used in daily clinical practice. Findings from this experiment revealed that the tensile strength of nitrile gloves remains unaffected, mainly by EBHR. At the same time, the elongation at break displays a modest increase with the times of repeated treatments with EBHR. Conversely, exposure to different strengths of chlorine-containing disinfectants significantly enhances both the tensile strength and elongation at the break of the gloves. A positive correlation was found between disinfection duration and strength of the disinfectant to varying degrees, similar to the findings reported by Esmizadeh et al.13. Under the influence of the diluted bleach, the tensile strength and fracture elongation of nitrile gloves exhibited a slight increase. However, after being exposed to the diluted bleach for 20 cycles in this particular experiment, both the tensile strength and fracture elongation suffered a significant decrease13. It is worth noting that our experimental procedure did not involve 20 cycles, and we did not observe any substantial reduction in the aforementioned properties. In contrast, Garrido-Molina et al.10 reported that the tensile strength of a single nitrile glove brand decreased by 17% after being treated one time with 5000 mg/L chlorine containing disinfectant. The results reported by Phalen et al.16 appeared to be mixed after ten treatments; the percent changes in elastic modulus of one brand were not significant, another brand showed a reduction of 31%, and the third brand exhibited a 47% drop. The 47% reduction was accompanied by a 40% loss in tensile strength and a 5.5% increase in elongation at break.

The experiment’s outcomes may differ based on several factors, including the brand and storage time of the gloves and the batch-to-batch variability. Even though the tensile properties of this brand of nitrile gloves were not significantly affected by the disinfectants used in the test, we observed that the gloves faded after repetitive exposure to disinfectants. In addition, Esmizadeh et al.13 Reported significant surface microcracks on nitrile gloves post disinfection. Consequently, it is crucial to limit the frequency of disinfection and promptly replace the gloves to prevent any damage or penetration and mitigate the risk of exposure for healthcare workers during clinical practice.

Compared to PVC gloves,the observed results in tensile strength and elongation at the break of control gloves were also consistent with a study that reported that vinyl examination gloves tended to have poorer performance20. After four repeated treatments with EBHR, the tensile properties of PVC gloves showed a significant drop, while similar results were observed when using 500mg/L chlorine-containing disinfectant. Elongation at break decreased with the increase in disinfection times using 500mg/L chlorine-containing disinfectant, and there was a negative correlation between the two variables. In contrast, Esmizadeh et al.13. Reported that there were no significant changes in tensile strength and elongation at the break of vinyl gloves from the baseline value after 20 consecutive cycles of sterilization with ethanol and bleach. Still, the vinyl gloves became clear and transparent after treatment, as observed in our experiments. At the same time, we also found that as the number of disinfections increased, the softness of the palm and finger parts significantly changed, leading to hardening, which may be a direct result of the leaching out of plasticizers under the treatment of chemical disinfectants21.

Based on the results of the current study and the available literature, the comfort and tensile properties of PVC gloves have decreased after repeated disinfection, so PVC gloves are instead more recommended for single use to avoid increasing the risk of infection exposure for medical personnel.

To align more closely with the practical use of gloves, during the procedures involving hand hygiene and the simulated application of chlorine-containing disinfectants, all investigators wore gloves for related operations. This increased the stress on the gloves, potentially influencing their tensile properties in our experiments.Although our experiment was not specifically designed to study the impact of hand movements on gloves, we found during simulated operations that latex gloves exhibited less variation in tensile properties, performing better than nitrile gloves and PVC gloves.The finds further improved the findings of Phalen et al.22, who reported that in tests examining the chemical permeation of organic solvents through disposable gloves due to hand movements, latex gloves outperformed nitrile and vinyl gloves. They were less affected by hand movements compared to nitrile gloves, and also exhibited superior chemical resistance compared to vinyl gloves.

This study had several limitations. First, considering that this study used only one brand of nitrile gloves and one brand of PVC gloves, the results may only apply to some brands of gloves. Consequently, further testing with other brands is necessary in the future. In addition, studies that have explored the use of disinfectant with gloves, especially PVC gloves, are limited in number, which makes comparing results difficult. However, the lack of data highlights the novelty of the topic. Finally, this study only included ten repeated treatments and tensile testing without conducting permeability and integrity testing. Thus, we can expand the research to include additional testing or more kinds of disinfectants to examine whether disinfectants may cause the deterioration of gloves. We could also analyze how antiseptics affect the performance of gloves to find the best disinfection treatments and the maximum disinfection times.