Evening Sentinel from Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England (2025)

a 1 1 1 1 1 a EVENING SENTINEL, TUESDAY, APRIL 26, 1932 3 Two lines, 1 day 3 days 6 days PREPAID. Seven avarage words per line. ATEW Imperial, 3 h.p., A.v., taxed, insured; £7 or INEXPENSIVE USED MOTOR-CYCLES YOU CAN DEPEND UPON UNDER £20 MOTOR VEHICLES A.J.S., 350c.c. £14 Calthorpe, 350c.c., o.h.v. £12 James, 172c.c.

Sports £12 Dunelt, 496c.c. Sports £8 Rudge, 499c.c. £14 Rudge, 350c.c. £18 A.J.S., 350c.c. £19 Francis-Barnett, Empire Three Sidecars £4 1929 250 A.J.S., d.l.

£18 1929 350 New Imperial, o.h.v., two port, d.l. £20 UNDER £45 Francis-Barnett, Falcon a £22 B.S.A., 5.57, as new £39 Matchless, 4.9, o.h.v., 2 port £32 Rudge, 4.9, Special £28 1931 250 Enfield, d.l. £26 B.S.A., 5.57, De Luxe and Sports Sidecar A.J.S., 7 h.p., Combination, magnificent outfit £45 NICHOLSONS, The Recognised Motor-cycle Experts, 147-149, LONDON-ROAD, STOKE, and at STAFFORD A QUART out of a PINT POT? Yes. NEW IMPERIALS have done it and WE HAVE IT 150 cc. o.h.v.

48 m.p.h. 140 m.p.g. 15s. Tax Price: 27 Gns. All on A miracle of engineering skill See the only one in the district atBROADWAY MOTORS STOKE 'Phone: 48088 GINGER Light Six Saloon, Arst registered 1931; Riley 9 Monaco Saloon, 1930; Morris Oxford Saloon, 1928; Ford Fordor De Luxe Saloon, sliding roof, 1030; Morris Cowley Coupe, 1929; Morris Six Saloon, Fabric, 1930, suit traveller; Ford 30cwt.

Tipping Truck, 1930; Ford 30cwt. Truck, 1950, twin rears; Ford 30cwt. Tipping Truck, 1029; Morris 30cwt. Tipping Truck, 1920. Also several other Cars and Trucks, in good order, at Clearance Prices.

ENUTSFORD MOTORS, STOKE-ON-TRENT. Hanley 4301. KNUTSFORD, PO CHESHIRE. Knutsford 234. Ford' Distributors for Riley Cars.

Authorised Dealers. Service in two Countles. THE HARRIS MOTOR BURSLEM, Ton Lorries, one Tipping Gear, at Have For Sale 2 Second hand MORRIS £20 and £25 respectively. We have other Second-hand Lorries, 24, 3, 34 and 4 tons, and a Few Good Secondhand Vans. 'Phone 7494.

A fully USTIN tuned. SPORTS 2-SEATER, 1929, 7 b.p., beauti1927 7 h.p. AUSTIN TOURING CAR, in One condition. 1925 14 h.p. STANDARD PALL MALL SALOON.

1925 11.9 h.p. MORRIS COWLEY TOURING CAR. 6owt. PEUGEOT VAN, in perfect condition. The above Vehicles will be Sold at Bargain Prices.

Payments. Part Exchanges. Good Honest Service." LONGTON GARAGES, EDENSOR-ROAD, LONGTON. 'Phone 3882. A USTIN green 7 finish, CUP MODEL pneumatic SPORTS, upholstery, 1930, black excellent and tyres, in very nice condition throughout; £58.

AUSTIN, SINGER, ROVER, MORRIS. TOURERS and THREE- -WHEELERS. Prices from £15. HANFORD GARAGE, HANFORD, STOKE-ON-TRENT. 'Phone 49037.

A USTIN good SEVEN condition, COACHBUILT mechanically perfect, SALOON. new In tyres, very taxed, and BARGAIN at: £55. BEDINGFIELD AND GATER, COBRIDGE. MHOICE OF 5 AUSTIN SEVENS, 1926-32. Choice of 6 MORRIS MAJOR SALOONS.

Choice of 4 MORRIS COWLEY SALOONS. Choice of 4 MORRIS OXFORD SALOONS. Choice of 2 OXFORD SALOONS, 6-cylinder. 1931 WOLSELEY HORNET SPORTS 2-Seater. SINGER 12 SALOON.

RILEY 12 SALOON. ROVER 9 TOURER. COWLEY 2-SEATER. BEAN 30cwt. LORRY.

MORRIS 10cwt. VAN, Week-days, 8,30 p.m.; Sundays, 10 to 1. HOLLAND AND HOLLINSHEAD, Alsager. 'Phone 52. A.

mileage; 7.99, your chance; Sidecar, bargain; late no 1027, reasonable small offer Tunstall. A. J.S. 350, perfect throughout, Basford. tools, helmet, A.

J.S. Hartshill. 1928 s.v., ex. Minton street, SARGAIN: Triumph Cycle, new tyres, perfect, £5 6, Meadow View, Lightwood. BR ROAD OFFICIAL AY SPARES MOTORS: STOCKISTS FOR: Amal.

and Bowden Carburetters, Albion anand Sturmey Gearboxes, Villiers Carburetters Engines. LIVERPOOL-ROAD, STOKE. 'Phone: 48088. B. S.A, rare Sports, 3-wheeler, 1932.

Motors, taxed Stoke. insured; B.S.A, a a a perfect condition; tax bargain, £6. B. S.A., sured; 4.93, o.h.v., bargain-Broadway d.l., sad. Motors, e.h.; Stoke.

taxed, inCELLULOSE SPRAYING the new process. Cars sprayed in all the popular colours. A very fine black for mudguards, ivory black for bornets. Protect your 6 months' old cellulose. Cellulose wax, polish, and electrically buffed, it is essential to ensure long life to the finish.

May we quote you. DODGE part Light Lorry, excelient condition; take Longton. Furni. DOUGLAS, 1931, 350, sad. d.l.; as new; taxed; rare Motors, Stoke.

Morris Cowley 2-Seater (electric lighting and starting, luggage good condition), for Morgan or Motor-Cycle and Sidecar. --119, Smallthorne. DORD 30cwt. Tipper, splendid order, £00; Morris 8cwt. Van, £30; Triumph Super Seven Tourer, £65: Armstrong-Siddeley 15 h.p.

Saloon, £50; Singer 8 h.p. 2-Seater. 1929, £37 Citroen 7 h.p., clover leaf. 3-Seater, £11; Douglas o.h.v., saddle tank: want slight repair, offers. Be sure you see the Triumph Super Seven Sports H.

Morrey, Hanley. 'Phone 5295. TOR Sale, 50cwt. Star Van, excellent condition, suit furniture remover, F. Barlow, Belle Pottery, 78, Burslem.

TORD Van (10cwt.) For Sale, new 1930, little used, excellent condition; accept £60 or nearest offer, quick sale. -Write, 15, Sentinel," Hanley. TORD Van For Sale, cheap; also Smith Premier H. Johnson and llanley. FORD gearbox; Ton Tipper; ex.

pneumatics Porthill. all round, FORD Builder's Ton Lorry, Yard, Vas good Knutton. order: price H. MANSFIELD, Six Peel st. Saloon, Garage, 1927, insured Wolstanton, to has perfect condition, £16.

I Austin 7 or ANCE: Minors £3 103.. Cowleys £4 Motor -Cycles from 10s. Cover Notes Immediately. 9 a.m-9 p.m. Sundays 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

BROADWAY MOTORS, 'Phone: 48088. STOKE. TEATHER, Insurance Broker. Town Hall Chambers, Stoke. Lowest Rates; Easy Terms.

Tel. 4321. FORRIS (1931) 10 Cwt. Van, lic. repainted renovated, as new.

£110. Morris Minor 5cwt. Van. £75. Morris £35.

30cwt. Truck, £65. Chev. 30cwt. 1929, £75.

Various Light Cars good and cheap. Wanted, 8--10 h.p. late model Saloons. -Geo. Wakefeld.

Garage (opp. church), Sandbach. 'Phone 49. MORRIS Minor, 13,000 late miles; 1930, in £65. excellent -Write, condition: 17, Sentinel," Tianley.

MOTOR Cars Two-seater Reupholstered, Hoods from Fabric 273. Bodies Best Repaired. Quality Four-seaters from Best Quality 50s. Screens Recelluloided, 12in. 25.

24in. 45. Saloon Tops Recovered from 259. Satisfaction guaranteed. -North Staffs.

Motor Hood Works, 65, Hanley. Tel. 2798. TORRIS-COWLEYS, Two Singer Junior 4-Seaters, all licensed and insured, Sell or Exchange. Best Shell Oils from 103.

5-gallon Wharfstreet Garage, Stoke. Used. cars! SPECIAL BARGAINS in Modern Saloons. Newcastle (Staffs.) Motor LTD. are holding a Special 1 Display of Late Model Used Cars at their BRUNSWICK STREET SHOWROOMS Commencing April 25th to the 30th.

TALBOTS AUSTINS MORRIS HUMBER INLLMAN ARMSTRONG ROVER ESSEX SINGER Attractive Prices, No Reasonable Offers Refused. Terms Arranged to Suit Purchasers. Newcastle (Staffs.) Motor Co. Ltd. Telephone 6266-7.

ROVER BELCO SERVICE. SPRAYING. HANLEY GARAGE, BROAD- STREET DEPOT. DOVER TE 41 h.p., k.s.; £3 Skerratt, Wolstanton, S.O.T. SALE.

SPECIAL LOW OFFER PRICES. AT EXCEPTIONALLY Dennis Lorry, tonner, condition as new, pneumatic tyres. Bean Lorries, pneumatic tyres, with or without tipping gear. Karriera. ton and 3 pneumatic tyres, reconditioned.

Albion Chain drive Chassis. Small deposit secures any vehicle, and all the above have been carefully tested and are perfectly dependable. All on view GARAGE. EAGLE WORKS, LEEK- ROAD. COBRIDGE.

Tel. Hanley 2647. SINGER Junior Saloon, in first-class condition throughout, mileage only 617, Stoke-on-Trent. STANDARD Big Nine. close coupled saloon, special body by Mulliner's, Anished maroon; licensed; mileage about used for demonstration: £222 10s.

-Tom Byatt, Longton. STANDARD 11.4 h.p. four door Saloon and sliding roof. This car is well shod, has been exceptionally well kept and is a bargain at £30. GOSLING VICTORIA GARAGE, HANLEY.

'Phone 2302. THE POTTERIES ELECTRO PLATING 'ph. 2482, llanley. Chromium Platers, Motor and Cycle Parts, Bathroom and Kitchen Equipment. PRO DAY'S Bargains: Singer Tourer, taxed and Rhode 2-Seater.

perfect: only require seeing.Williamson Victoria Garage, Longton. Ford. pneu. tyres; also Furniture Van Top, Furniture Removers, Providence-square, Hanley. WANTED 30cwt.

and Lorry, price in to thorough K17, working order. Hanley. WANTED -Particulars, Small Saloon to Car. 1. 1928, "Sentinel" cheap for Branch, cash.

Tunstall. particulars Austin price to 17, "Sentinel," Hanley 7 h.p. Car. sound condition. -Full WANTED.

Large 1, Room 9. over Sentinel shop in Branch, Longton, Longton state WANTED -Write, Sectional 9, Garage, Sentinel ashestos or Branch. wood, Stoke. subWANTED, 20. particulars to to 30cwt.

0 Lorry: no Sentinel," rubbish. Hanley -Price MOTOR TRANSPORT Two lines, 1 day 3. days 6 days PREPAID Seven average words per line. FOR 'Trips; Hire, Saloon terms Car, Weddings, Outings, Week-end Music Shops. 'Phone Burslem 7742, Hanley 5525.

EMOVALS, Contractor, 48, estimates Burslem, Lindop, Tel. Removal 7311. Branch, Newcastle. detached; beds, bath, el. light, garden; £52 p.a.

21, To Let. double-fronted. semi-Fredk. Trigg. Estate Offices.

55, Hanley. BUNGALOW -Write. To Let, 15, also "Sentinel" Camping Ground, Newcastle. Ashley ton, for 3 or Bungalow, 3-bedroomed 2 beds House and in bath, at BarlasWrite, 0 16, Sentinel," Hanley. HOt purchase with it two necesse bed poms in Wanted, vac.

price to to 7, Sentinel Branc Tunstall. ET or scullery, Sale, 3 Oakhill, bedrooms, bath, Irawing, h. and dining, 2 kitchen w.c.s.-626, and Stoke-on-Trent. MOP every Country convenience, Flat To Let. Royal 6 miles Oak, Potteries; Dilhorne, Stoke.

TOKE, bed, Central, excellent family 16, "Sentinel." residence, bath, Hanley. 4 To Be Moreton, Let for near one Congleton. year, near Good Eastern Lodge, in Cottage wood; 3 bedrooms; 15 acres; good grassland optional. -Apply, D. Boulton.

The Brooms, Park-lane, Congleton. Tel. Congleton 247. TO LET, Modern 153, The House, Arenue, 3 bedrooms, bath, Newcastle, separate pleasantly above address. To Let, Sneyd Modern Green.

S.D. -Apply. House, 3 Vickers, beds, bath, Ash Cottage, HoldenLeek Old Baddeley Green. To Let. 144, The Avenue, particulars, Harpfeld apply, Estate, Hollins Stoke- and Jones, Architects, Newcastle.

'Phone 6552. per LET, week, 254, tenant Princes-road, pay rates; TO Hartshill. LET, rent Ground-floor 17s. 6d. Offce Accommodation at 26, Glebe-street, Stoke.

reasonable rent. -Apply to HAROLD GRINDEY, 23, Glebe-street, Stoke. TO LET. gardens Holly back Villas, and front; Lawton, main Kidsgrove, 'bus route; large excellent views: healthy. E.

Bibbey, Holly Villas, or Tintern," Broughton-avenue, Basford. 710 LET. House, Trent Vale, 5 bedrooms and bathroom, w.c.. hall, 2 reception, kitchen, 10, Sentinel Branch, Stoke. rivo Let, 3-Bedroomed House; bathroom, all rooms private; situate at 20, -Apply, Procter's, 69, Stoke.

Let or For Sale, Modern House, Highlane (3 W. Court, Newholme, Milton. LET, Semi-Det. Mod. House, 3 garden.Laurel Bank, Meir.

To Let or For 5, Sale, 28, Church- Fenton. Fenton; 4 beds, Links), S.D.. 4 bedrooms, garden.Layield rd, (by Golf Marshall, Ashwell and or Occupier. Inspection invited. TWO tenants; Norton, House it or Lock possible.

Room Bradeley Wanted; or Small- good thorne. -Write, 6, Robinson, Newsagent, Smallthorne. to Buy, 2 or 3-bedroomed House in Wolstanton or near; possession one or two months. -Write, 0 17, Sentinel," Hanley. HOUSES TO LET WANTED Two lines, 1 3 days 6 days PREPAID.

Seven average words per line, To Let, furnished, suitable period, 4 bedrooms, bath, electric. -Write, 40, "Sentinel" MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS Two lines, 8, 1 day 3 days 6 days PREPAID. Seven average words per line. CRANE'S. Established 80 Years.

£12-PIANO, by Crane and Sons, good condition, suit learner. Terms, 10s. Monthly. CRANE'S 1932 MODEL PIANO, all latest improvements, warranted 20 years, delivered free. 128.

6d. Monthly, Exchanges Made. Full Value Allowed for Old Instruments Taken in Exchange. CRANE AND SONS, BOTTOM OF PICCADILLY, HANLEY. A LTO Sax.

Wanted; cash for good make, and cheap. -Jackson, 71, Fenton. BARGAIN Piano, by J. 45, Brinsmead and Sons, Longton. CARNET Gramophone For Sale, with May Records; Bank, New- view castle.

FOR Sale, Columbia Cabinet Garage, Gramophone, Normacot, good Longton. conE its Radiograms--see Watson's, Hanley, and Kidsgrove. They have the stocks. TTONIA Cabinet Gramophone and 97 Records, £8 also 5 Valve Portable Wireless, £4 Observatory Inn, Hanley. Sale, Piano; also Bedroom Suite, Cobridge also Table and DIANO evenings and 2 after 16in.

Lawn Mowers Baddeley For Sale: Green on Club. view SPENCER after Piano, 6, 52, bargain, £22 cost 70 Hartshill. guineas.Display Challen, -Hollinsheads, Steck, also Newcastle. Allison. Baby SPECIAL OPENCER Upright Piano, splendid condition, cheap.

-Apply, after 6 p.m., Hillcroft, Clayton CYCLES. Two lines, 1 day 3 days 6 days PREPAID. Seven average words per line. A Newcastle, 10s. Stoke, down, from Market £3 123.

Drayton, 6d. Wolstanton. -Beresford's, A is the most popular choice this season, from £4 19s. 6d. cash, or by easy payments.Alcocks, Burslem, Tunstall, Congieton, Hanley.

A Bicycle made Hudson for two: Tandems Alcocks in stock. have Stenton, Sun RE You Tired of Trudging It? Be wise, Rudge it. A Get your Rudge for 6d. Burslem, Tunstall, Congleton, Hanley. ARGAINS: Lady Tandem en Chater Lea: also Tradesman's Cycle, Haymarket, Tunstall.

BUY guaranteed Wisely-Buy for a ever; Raleigh: from £4 The 199. All-Steel cash Bicycle; or terms. -G. F. Whitaker, 243, Stoke.

Cycle (age 8 to after 5 p.m. Wed. 16, Shelton. CLUBMAN Oilskins. Bags, Shoes, Shirts, Shorts.

Lists free. -Alcocks, Stockists. FOR --34, Sale, Lady's off Cycle, splendid condition; bargain. TRADESMAN'S Box-carrier Cycle, in new condition throughout; Broad Hanley S. tor Triumph.

The Best Bicycle British workmanship can produce "-at £4 10s. 6d. cash. or on our Ride away terms of 5s. deposit and 2s.

149, Stoke, and 41. Hanley. Two Lines, 1 day 3 days 6. days PREPAID. Seven average words per line.

See windows. Film Developing Specialists. -Johnson Ward, op. G.P.O., Hanley. EVER Photographic or Templefirst.

Hanley. Cash or Terms. while you wait, May Camera, Punk. cost £6, accept MISCELLANEOUS SALES Two lines, 1 day 3 days 6 days PREPAID. Seven average words per line.

J. hare H. BALL AND SONS to Ofer the following Goods taken in exchange, and sundry new SOFA, spring seat, mahogany frame, very good condition, 40s. ANOTHER LOOSE BED, 15s. SECOND- HAND MAHOGANY BOOKCASE AND DRAWERS.

23 158. MAHOGANY COLUMN CHEST OF DRAWERS. 403. TWIST RAIL RECLINING CHAIR, spring seat, 309. COMBINATION MANGLING AND DOLLYING MACHING, as new.

50s. SOLID OAK 4ft. SIDEBOARD, mirror back, 553. SECOND-HAND WOOD WASH STANDS, 109. 5 3 DRAW LEAF TABLE, 325.

6d. LARGE MEAT SAFE, 153. 6d. SEVEN PIECE in carriage repp: practically new. taken part exchange, HAND from 78.

6d. SEVERAL, SECOND OVERMANTELS, RACCA FLOOR COVERING, usually 19. 6d. sq. yard.

In a large range of patterns, 1s. sq. yard. You can cover your room for 16s. SOLID OAK HALL STAND.

193. 6d. FELT HEARTHRUGS, British made. 58. 11d.

each. PAIR OF NEW SOLID OAK BEDROOM TABLES, 5 drawers, large triple mirrors, 04 178. 6d. SOLID OAK DRAW- LEAF TABLES from 47s. 6d.

THREE-PIECE SUITE in good quality damask. Originally 8 Gns. To clear 25 19s. 6d. REMEMBER.

THERE ARE NO WOOD SHAVINGS IN OUR SUITES. HIDE SUITES, feather cushions, 12 14 20 22 Gns. FOUR SOLID OAK DINING CHAIRS. British made. Loose seats.

The set 50s. SOLID OAK RECLINING CHAIRS. shaped arms, large thick cushions. Worth every penny of 35s. each.

Special offer. 25s. 6d. each. in all wool moquette, all hair stuffing.

LARGE SPRING ALL THREE PIECE settee. You must come and sit in this Suite to appreciate its value. Buoyancy supreme. Special price, 15 Gns. 4ft.

OAK BEDROOM SUITE. Full-length mirror inside wardrobe door. Triple mirrors. Cheval dressing table. To clear, 12 Gna.

TEA TROLLEYS in Oak, rubber tyred runners. 148. 11d. ODD WARDROBE in solid ogles, full length mirror, drawer in bottom, ANOTHER, 50s. These are but a few examples picked at random from our stock.

If you want the best values for cash, you cannot fail to come and ture Showrooms is straight through the secondgive us a look. The entrance to the new de Furnihand department in Percy-street. Open till 8 o'clock week-days. J. H.

BAARLEYAND SONS, WHITE PAPER FOR SALE, SUITABLE FOR WRAPPINGS, COUNTER COVERS, 93. per Cwt. DEPARTMENT, "SENTINEL," HANLEY. STOWE'S, 41, CHURCH-STREET, LONGTON. BANKRUPT FURNITURE STOCK DEALERS.

CASH AND EXCHANGES ONLY. INSIST ON SEEING BEFORE PURCHASING ELSEWHERE. Cement Sheets, flat and corrugated, for building purposes, Pen inside and out; rot, damp, -Brooktields, Longton. Tel. 3652.

(Unusual), all new: BureauBookcase, £6 12s. 4ft. Gate-leg Table, £2 7s. Sideboard, £2 -After 8 p.m., 53, Burslem, Auto Scales. Glass Case, Electric Shades, 6-piece Suite, large Overmantel.

Sweet Bottles; must be sold. -66, lope-street, Hanley. BILLIARD Accessories Tables, all Stocked; sizes, cash cheap; or Balls, easy Cues and Barnes Table Repairers, Kidsgrove. Tel. 88.

MALL Tildsley's This Week for Bargains. Furniture, Jewellery, Musical Goods, Wireless. Exchanges Distance no Hanley. COOPER'S, New and Second hand Furniture Dealers. Exchanges made.

Tunstall. of Buildings. Sale of Tiles, Doors. Corrugated on site, Mason's Old Yard, Stoke; or Alldritt, Majestic Chambers Table Mangles, Rubber and Wood Rollers, £3 105. models in Tunstall.

FIXER Hearth. FREE: Fire Tile and Oak Surrounds, Mantel Complete from £6 with 153 SANITARY SUPPLY SLIPPERY (Of MANLEY. NOR SALE, Oak Sideboard, bureau bookcase, baby what Nevada," Blurton chair and play pen, all as new, only wants seeing; TOR Sale. Hoover Minor, with Dusting Tools; 13, Winton-terrace. Stoke-on-Trent.

or Easy Terms. New 1932 Models, all with AS British Sunlight Glass. Photos Free of our Supreme," 12 8, as awarded 51 Gold Medals. Also new 1032 Economy Models. Lists Free.

Garages, HIGHLANDS WORKS. CARLTON. NOTTINGHAM. TCELAND Freezer, Pushcart, and Utensils For Sale. -Apply, 1, Newcastle.

OFFICE cupboard, Desk. flat top, leather lined, Longton. 15 drawers, Wanted for Wooden Structure, 30ft. 8ft. OFFERS 508, High Lane, Burslem (nr.

Riley Arms). DRAMS, Latest Models, 375. 6d. to choice Burslem. of 27.

SPECIAL only. REDUCED Best House PRICE Coal for 30s. a per limited ton. Best Rough Slack 21s. 8d.

per ton, delivered free in c.o.d. -TALKE GREEN COLLIERY, TALKE. Telphone Kidsgrove 126. with lines (preferably novel), suitable for Coupon Gifts, M. Richardson, 25a, Birmingham.

Sell, leaving Potteries, Bedroom, Surplus FurMUST niture; view all week. --19, Birches Head-road. double Sectional doors, Garage, roof 15 lined. 10, t.g. asbestos boards; and another, wood, SALE, Wood Shed, 13 10.

lin. t.g. boards, very strong frame, sectional; cheap for quick sale. -241, Werring. ton-road, Bucknall.

SALE, Butchers' utensils, scales, Tunstall. motor and starter, with GINGER Drop-head Sewing Machine, latest model, only used twice, cost £18, bargain £6 Singer Hand Machine, £3 15s. Sewing Machines Repaired for 73. 6d. Send p.c.

-Rowe, Mechanic, Tunstall. Builders and Farmers. -For Sale, 100,000 ware Drain Pipes, about tin. diameter; price £2 per to Wilmot Cotterill. Birchen wood Collieries, Kidsgrove.

TRY WARHAM'S THIS WEEK FOR FOR FURNITURE. SPECIAL OFFERS. SEE WINDOWS OAK BEDROOM SUITES, £6 195. £8 i9s. £10 £13 £14 19s.

6d. OAK BEDSTEADS to match, 27s. 39s. Beds, complete Bedsteads, Mattress and Bed, £3 123. £3 198.

£4 £5 Odd Wardrobes, £3 153.. £3 19s. £4 £4 19s. £5 £5 19s. Bedroom Tables, £3 155., £3 19s.

£4 195. £5 19s. £6 195 £7 199. 6d. the pair; Satin Walnut Wardrobes, £4 19s.

Satin Walnut Bedroom Tables, £4 19s. Satin Walnut Bedsteads, 39s. 47s. let us make your wardrobe to match your tables, from £4 19s. Cd.

solid satin walnut; Single Bedsteads with Mattress, 123. Single Beds from 8s. Full Size Bed, Bolster and 2 Pillows, 173. Full Size Flock Mattress. 17s.

6d. Sideboards, see our thow from £2 19s. 3-Piere Suites from £4 195. 5-Piece Suites, £5 19s. 7.

Piece Suites, Settee, 2 Divan Chairs, 4 Oak Small Chairs, loose seats, £7 79. and £8 19s. 3-Piece Suite, Velour, £10 10s. and £13 Couch, spring seat. 39s.

Settees. £3 12s. 2 Divan Chairs. 505. the pair; Reclining Chair, 16s.

Bed Chairs, 25s. Bookcase Dresser, £3 199. Bookcase Sideboard. £3 193. Dining Tables, draw 5 3.

32s. White Tops; Polished Tops, 658., Axminster Carpets, 3 24, Axminster Rugs, 6s. Cloth Hearth Rugs, 66. Tapestry Rugs from 29. Stair Carpet, yards for 3s.

4s. 55. Wilton Stair Carpet, 1s. yard; Oak Rods, 35. 6d.

dozen; Felt Base Sykoleum, 16 square yards for Oilcloth, 16 square yards for British Cork Linoleum, 16 square yards for 273. 6d. Note, any article may be laid by and paid for weekly, no extra charge, goods stored free, at Warham's, 45, 47, 49. Stoke; also at 12 and 14, Cheadle. Suite in velvet, drop end Chesterf in Arst-class condition, £4 193, also one in Cowhide; Table Mangle, with rubber rollers.

latest model, 506. -Evans and Son, 160-162, aniev. TRIPE, Cowheels, Trotters, delivered fresh daily, all Potteries districts; also Compound Dripping, Cook. ing Oils. -Kent's, Tripe Dressers, Crewe.

Tel. 2424. WA Water Longton. Paint: Get it at Brookfelds, WALLPAPERS lowest Brushes, PO possible -Pensons, prices; also Hartshill: Paints. and Kingsway, Stoke.

you Longton. can get it at Brookfields, Trentham-road, MISCELLANEOUS WANTS GOOD PRICE given for Househoid Furniture, A Musical Instruments, Antique Furniture, Old Ware and -Louis Taylor and Sons, Hanley; and Sutherland Chambers, Stoke. ARTIFICIAL TEETH. DISCARDED 03 JEWELLERY AND OLD GOLD AND SILVER BOUGHT FOR CASH. Highest Prices Pald.

-LEE, JEWELLER. TONTINE-STREET, HANLEY. SINGLE Bed. must be Sentinel in good condition Stoke. and cheap.Write, 9, Branch, similar, cheap, hand in good condition.

-Write, 3-plece Suite, rexine or 1. Sentinel Branch, Tunstall. Oil Barrels, Disused Motor Tyres and Tubes, also Motor Cars for dismantling. -Box Bailey. Hartshill.

INTED. Large Safe, fireproof, second Write. A 17, Sentinel," Hanley. satin walnut wardrobe, good condition. -Write.

1 Sentinel Branch. Tunstall. FARMS LAND Two lines, 1 day 3 days 6 days PREPAID. Seven average words per line, FOR Mkt, Sale, Drayton. Building -Write, Land, 38, main road Sentinel Newcastle- Branch, Newcastle.

WANTED. purchase. (about 7 -Writs, acres) or Small Sentinel Holding, Branch, Births, Marriages and Deaths Notices of BIRTHS, MARRIAGES. DEATHS AND 99 are charged 2s. 6d.

for the Arst three lines (minimum charge), and 9d. per line after. IN MEMORIAM NOTICES, 2s. 6d. for the Arst three lines, and 6d.

per line after. DEATHS IN MEMORIAM NOTICES can be handed in to any Undertaker, who will forward them to our Head Office for insertion Every Announcement must be authenticated by the name and address of sender. BIRTHS April 19th, at 17, Penkhull, to Violet, wife of John M. Galvin, M.P.S., a Daughter (Margaret). April 26th.

at Longton Cottage Mr. and Mrs. Eric Stanway (nee Gwen Harris), of Ashfelds." Rough Close, a Daughter. April 11th, at 1, Baskerville Northwood, Hanley, to Mr. and Mrs.

E. Tew, a Son. DEATHS April 25rd. at 10, West-terrace, Fegg Hayes. Esther, beloved wife of the late Joseph Ball, aged 73 years.

Funeral on Wednesday. Service in Primitive Methodist Church. Pittshill. at 2.30. Interment at Tunstall Cemetery at 3.30.

Relatives and friends please accept this intimation, and meet at above address at 1.30 p.m. -On April 24th, at 59, Grove. road. Trent Vale, William, beloved husband of the late Mary Ann Bollington, aged 69 years. Service at Trent Vale Church, Thursday at 2.15, prior to interment at Hartshill Ceinetery.

Will relatives and friends kindly accept this intimation? Inquiries, Burslem Co-op. (Funeral Tel. 7382. April 23rd. at 23, Ford-street, Silverdale, Hannah, beloved wife of the late Joseph Bonsall, aged 68 years.

Funeral on Wednesday, at Silverdale Cemetery, at 4.30. Will relatives and friends kindly accept this, the only Ryder, Funeral Director. April 23rd, at 63, St. Shelton, our dear mother, Catherine Bradley, aged 70 years. At rest.

Service in Shelton Church on Wednesday next, at 2 o'clock, prior to interment at Hanley Cemetery, 2.45. Inquiries to Harry R. Leese, Complete Funeral Furnisher, Hanley. 'Phone 2449. April 25th, at Greenfields, Tunstall.

Susannah, beloved wife of the late Richard Butters. Service at Wesleyplace at 2 o'clock, interment at Tunstall Cemetery at 2.45, Thursday next. Relatives and friends kindly accept this, the only intimation. your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Thomas, beloved husband of Mary Casey, of 81, Hanley, who departed this life Sunday, April 24th, aged 67 years. Fortified with the Rites of the Holy Catholic Church.

R.I.P. Requiem Mass, Wednesday, 8 a.m., Church of the Sacred Heart, Hanley. Interment, Hanley Cemetery, 3.30. No flowers. by request.

Relatives and friends kindly accept this intimation. Inquiries. J. P. Leese, Bucknall.

'Phone 2016. Sunday, April 24th, at Baeford. John William. the dearly loved husband of Charlotte Cooper, in his 63rd year. Service in St.

Gile's Church, Newcastle, on Wednesday next, at 2.15. Interment at Hartshill Cemetery. Will friends kindly accept this intimation. Inquiries, Messrs. Fleets, Stoke-on-Trent.

April 25th, at 19, Wesle Blythe Marsh, Joseph, the beloved husband of Hannah Dennis, aged 81 years. Interment, Forsbrook Church, Thursday, at 3 o'clock. Will relatives and friends please accept this, the only intimation? ANCIENT ORDER OF FORESTERS. Will members wishing to attend kindly meet at the Church? April 23rd, at 246, and the late Annie M. Eastwood, aged 35 Basford, Frank, 1 the beloved son of Benjamin years.

Service in Basford Church 2.30 on1 Wednesday next. Interment Hartshill Cemetery 3.0. Relatives and friends kindly accept this the only intimation. April 24th. at L.R.A., Clifford, beloved son of the late Herbert and Amy Foster, of 9, Cobridge, aged 42 years.

Interment, Burslem Cemetery, Thursday, at 3 o'clock. Relatives and friends please accent this, the only intimation. Inquiries, Burslem Co-op. (Funeral Tel. 7382.

Monday, April 25th. 1932, at Broomie Knowe, London-road, Westerham, Kent, Mary Helen. widow of the late Spencer Green, formerly of Well Close House, Dukestreet, Fenton, aged 84 years. Service at Copeland-street Congregational Church, Stokeon Trent, Thursday, April 28th, at 3 Interment following at Fenton Cemetery. Friends please accept this, the only intimation.

Inquiries, George Fleet and Stoke-on-Trent. Tel. 4277. April 25th, at 5, Wood-street, Tunstall, Mary Jane, tho beloved wife of Arthur James, aged 69 years. Interment at Tunstall Cemetery on Thursday next.

Service at -place Church. Will relatives, friends, and neighbours kindly accept this intimation. the 24th April, 132, Chesterton, Mary, dearly loved wife of the late George Johnson, aged 78 years. Funeral on Thursday. at 2.30.

Service in United Methodist Church, 3,0. Interment at Chesterton Church. Relatives and friends kindly accept this, the only intimation. Inquiries to H. Goodwin and Son, Newcastle.

'Phone 6586. the 24th at The Crest, Rhos-on-Sea, Samuel Lea, formerly of Stapeley Bank. Nantwich. aged 75 years. Funeral Service at Nantwich Wesleyan Church on Wednesday, 2.30 p.m.

Friends kindly accept this, the only intimation. April 25th, at 13, North Walk. Meir, John (Jack), the beloved husband of May Locker. Interment at Longton Cemetery on Thursday next, at 3.30. Inquiries, W.

R. Bettelley, Funeral Furnisher, Longton. Tel. 3542. MASSEY.

-On the 24th April, at 44, Newcastle, Ada, dearly loved wife of Charles Massey, aged 58 years. Funeral on Thursday at 1.45. Interment, Newcastle Cemetery, 2.30. Relatives and friends kindly accept this, the only intimation. Inquiries to H.

Goodwin and Son, Newcastle. 'Phone 6586. April 23rd, at N.S.R.I., John Nash, beloved husband of Lucy Peake, of 88, Birches Head, aged 43 years. Interment Burslem Cemetery Wednesday 3 o'clock. Relatives, friends and workpeople please accept this intimation.

Inquiries, J. P. Leese, Bucknall. 'Phone 2016. April 23rd, of 6, Arthur-street, Knutton, Arthur Noel, beloved husband of Ethel May.

Redfern, aged 25 years. Interment at Knutton Cemetery, Thursday, 3.30. Relatives and friends kindly accept this intimation. Inquiries, Salt and Son, Funeral Directors, Newcastle. Tel.

67073. April 24th, at 14, Anchor Longton, Emma, beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Woodcock, aged 38 vears. Interment on Wednesday next. at Longton Cemetery. at 3 o'clock.

Relatives and friends please accept this, the only intimation. April 24th, at 12, Meir, Frederick Joseph, the beloved husband of the late Elizabeth Swift. Interment at Caverswall Church on Wednesday next at 2.30. Relatives and friends please accept this intimation. Inquiries to W.

P. Bettelley, Funeral Furnisher, Longton. Tel. 3542. April 25th, at the N.S.R.I..

Millicent (nee Colclough), the beloved wife William Titteneor, of 3. Bank Bas. ford, aged 26 years. Funeral on Thursday next, at 2.15. Interment.

Hanley Cemetery, 3.30. Relatives and friends, also workpeople, please accept this, the only intimation. Inquiries to F. Hall, Hanley. April 24th, at L.R.H., Thomas, beloved husband of Elizabeth W.

Wilson, of 45, Burslem. aged 79 years. Interment. Burslem Cemetery, Thursday. at 2.30.

Will relatives and friends kindly accept this intimation? Inquiries, Burslem Co-op. (Funeral Tel. 7382. April 23rd, at 43, Mountford-street. Burslem, Enoch, beloved husband of Maria Wood, aged 75 years.

Interment, Burglem Cemetery, Wednesday. at 3 o'clock. Relatives and friends kindly accept this, the only intimation. Inquiries, Burslem Co-op. (Funeral Tel.

7382. IN MEMORIAM loving memory of Sarah Ann, the beloved wife of the late James Cawley, of 18, Shelton, who died April 26th. 1931. A splendid mother, good and kind, A beautiful memory left behind. Fondly remembered by all the family.

DEAN (nee memories of our dear Annie, late of Greengate-street, Tunetall, who died April 26th, 1931. Ever in our thoughts. Fondly remembered by her loving Husband, Mother, Father, Sisters and Brothers. DEAN (n30 memories of Annie, who died April 26th, 1931. Always remembered by her friend, Annie.

loving memory of James Grant, 13, Cal Tunstall, who died April 26th, 1931, aged 20 He bore his sufferings, he bore them well, What he suffered no one can tell. Sadly missed by Mum and Dad, Sister and Brother, Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law. GREATBATCH. loving memory of my dear wife Emily, who fell asleep April 26th, 1931. Life is lonely here without you, And ead the weary way; For life and home are not the same, Since you were called away.

Sadly missed and deeply lamented by loving Husband and Daughter. sweet and loving remembrance of my dear daughter, who passed away April 26th, 1931. "We cannot, Lord. Thy purpose see, But all is well that's done by Thee. Lovingly remembered by Mother, brothers Tom and Sam.

sisterg-in-law Harriet and Lizzie. GREATBATCH. who fell memories cf my dear asleep April 26th, 1931. Always remembered lovingly, Not just to-day, but every day. By her loving sister Peg and cousins Annie and Hal.

loring memory friend Emmie, beloved wife of William Greatbatch, who died April 26th, 1931. Away remembered by and Bill, Bucknall. To-morrow's Racing SEASON'S FIRST CLASSIC 2,000 Guineas Stakes BRETBY HANDICAP TWO-YEAR-OLD SELLING STAKES of 2 sovs each, with 200 sovs added, Five furlongs. The Blower 1 (Mr Nightingall) Nightingall 9 2 Game Ranger (Maj Courtauld) Jarvis 8 12 Simarre (Mr Frank) Pope 8 12 Annihilation (Mr Gordon) Jarvis 8 12 Tracedown (Mr Nolan) Colling 8 12 Pamphlet (Mr A de Rothschild) Watson 8 12 Quananiche (Mr de Rothschild) Pratt 8 12 Nothing Daunted (Mr Sidebottom) Leader 8 12 Eothen (Ld Adare) Colling 8 9 Moylaun Island (Ld Adare) Colling 8 9 Reality (Maj Burdwell) Leader 8 9 Mock Modesty (Mr Binney) Leach 8 Omar Khayyam (Sir A Butt) Fk Butters 8 Mansfield (Mr Clark) Persse 8 Malacca (Mr Cottrill) Cottrill 8 9 Daughter of the Vine (Mrs Lyons) Earl 8 9 Monte Carlo (Mr Macomber) Beatty 8 cO Pinewood (Mr Mills) Darling 8 9 Braisante (Mr Powney Hugh Powney 8 9 Firelight (Mr Simms) Leader 8 Zealous Nymph (Mr Thornton-Smith) Templeman 8 STAKES of 3 sovs 2.30 each, ENHAN sovs added. One mile and a half.

Fairy Prince 5ys (Mr Dennis) 9 Whincover 4ys (Mr Crossman) Pope 8 Dictum 4 (Lady Barbara Smith) Rimell Ashridge 4ys (His Jarvis Inchcape Lig' 4 (Mr A Clark) Cottrill Guiscard 4ys (Ld Derby) Lambton My Wig 4 (Lady Dorothy Fraser) Fraser 7 11 Cap Finisterre 4ys (Mrs A James) Lambton 7 11 Hybrid 4ys (Mr Markham) Farquharson 11 Royal Dancer 3ys (Mr Esmond) Sigiri 3ys (M de St. Alary) Gilpin Jarvis 7 CO 3.15 TWO THOUSAND GUINEAS STAKES of 100 sovs each, with 2,000 guineas added. One mile. Hesperus (M Boussac) Jarvis 9 Paddington (Ld Glanely) Hogg 9 Dastur (H.H. Aga Khan) Butters 9 Clustine (Mr A Macomber) Darling 9 0 Lcaningdale (Dowager Lady Nunburnholme 9 Wyvern (Sir Philipps) Jarvis 9 Rolling Rock (Mrs Rihll) 9 Miracle (Ld Rosebery) Jarvis co Andrea (late Sir Rutherford) Lawson 9 Orwell (Mr Singer) Lawson 9 Spenser (Mr Tattersall) Lawson 9 Sir Troops (Mrs Wallace) Beary April the Fifth (Mr Walls) Walls 9 Cockpen (Ld Woolavington) Darling 9 Irish Rose II.

(M Cozzika) 8 000009 4.0 0-WILBRAHAM each, with 200 STAKES of added. 10 SOVS sovs Five furlongs. Two-year-olds. Bayleaf (His Majesty) Jarvis 00 00 Surety (Sir A Bailey) Day 00 00 Bonita (Mr Dawson 00 00 Lady Madcap (Mrs Benson) Day 8 08 Sans Reproche (Sir Brassey) Cottrill 08 00 Hazel Oge (Mr Buston) Waugh 00 8 Christening Cup (Mr Cannon) Cannon 8 8 Repentance (Mr Dewar) Darling 8 00 Goosie (Mr Digby) Digby 8 00 Lightsome (Mrs Fairfax) Colling 8 00 Torways (Mr Faulkner) Leach 00 00 Elastic Love (Lady Fitzwilliam) Dundas 8 00 Rhapsody (Ld Furness) Persse 8 00 Support (Mr Gaskell) Earl 00 00 Star of England (Ld Glanely) 00 00 Sea Treasure (Mr Gordon) Jarvis 00 00 Estoril (Mr Hornung) Jarvis 8 00 Orepesa (Capt King) Butters 00 00 Gold Race (Lt-Col Loder) .0 8 Watfun (Mr De Mestre) a Mestre 8 8 Maundy Thursday (Maj Musker) Reader 8 Beauty Crest (Mrs Nagle) Hugh Powney 8 00 Jacqueline of Hainault (Miss Paget) Briscoe 8 8 Nell Star (Lady Ralli) Waugh 8 00 Ascot Frock (Mr Storey) 8 00 4.30 BRETONS each, HANDICAP, with 300 a sovs sweepstakes added. Six furlongs.

La Fontaine 4ys (Mrs Beddington) Hartigan 9 9 Fleeting Memory Tys (Mr Saville) Beary 9 5 Concerto 4ys (Sir Cunliffe-Owen.) Bell 9 3 Lone Isle 4ys (Mrs Mackintosh) Hartigan 9 3 Masked Jester 4ys (Mr Macomber) France 9 Largition 3ys (Sir A Butt) Fk Butters 00 Grindleton 4ys (Mr Sharples) Cundell 8 7 Jerome Fandor 4ys (Mr McKinlay) Peacock 8 6 Gareloch 6ys (Capt Lockett) Jarvis 8 Holmwood 3ys (Mr A Berry) Fk Butters 8 Kenwyn Tys (Miss Paget) Briscoe 00 3 Wall Street 4ys (Sir A Bailey) Day Bonnie Briar 3ys (M Hope) Waugh 8 2 Knight of the Vale 5ys (Ld Abergavenny) Whitaker 8 Watch Light 4ys (Mr Cottrill) Cottrill 7 12 Stalactite 6ys (Miss Harrison) Leader 7 10 Radio Tys (Mr FitzRoy) Beatty 5 Crown Royal 4ys (Mr Hoboken) Barling 7 3 Decadence II. 3ys (Sir Sassoon) Waugh Sarafan 5 (Maj Barclay) Cannon 7 5.0-SOMERSHAM sovs' STAKES added. of 6 Seven sovs each, furlongs. Cedarwood 5ys (Mr Templeman) Templeman 9 7 Cresset 4ys (Ld Portman) 8 10 Africana 3ys (Mr Clayton) Cannon 8 5 Akhnaton 4ys (Ld Harewood) Jarvis 8 3 Doubleford 4ys (Mr Arrowsmith) Arrowsmith 8 D'Eyncourt 4ys (Mr Dennis) Digby 8 Sun Prince 3ys (Mr Dewar) Hartigan 12 Warrant 3ys (Ld Ellesmere) Darling Dunina 3 (Capt Brassey) Boyd-Rochfort Lucerne 3ys (Ld Rosebery) Jarvis Aquatint 3ys (Mr Tufton) Waugh Manner 3ys (Ld Woolavington) Darling Bassenthwaite 3ys (Miss Paget) Briscoe n.q. IN MEMORIAM memories of our dear mother, beloved wife of the late James Landon, of 11, Tunstall, who died 26th.

1931. are some who miss you dearly, Whose thoughts are with you to-day, Who will meet you again, dear mother, With the dawn of a beautiful day. Ever remembered by Sons, Daughters, Daughtersin-law. Sons-in-law, and Grandchildren. memories of my dear mother, Clara Landon, of 11, Tunstall, who died April 26th, 1931.

To those who hare a mother, Treasure her with care; For you will never her value, Till you see the racant chair. Fondly remembered by her daughter Florence and son-in-law Ernest and grandchildren Florence and Dorothy. memories of George Henry, beloved husband of Minnie Lovatt, who was called to rest April 26th, 1930. All must be well if led by Jesu's hand. He claims His own, on that our faith must stand.

From his Wife and family. loving memory of George Henry Lovatt. of King William-street, Tunstall, who passed away April 26th, 1930. Another page in memory's book is softly turned to-day. Always remembered by Mother, Brothers and Sister.

the sacred memory of one of the dearest and best. George Henry Lovatt, late of 126, King Tunstall, who was called to rest April 26th, 1930. for the touch of a vanished hand, For the sound of a voice that is still. Nell and Arthur. loring memory of Harry Maskrey, belored husband cf Fanny Maskrey, who died April 25th.

1930; also Gertrude, daughter of the above, who died July 9th, 1929. Worthy of everlasting love. From his loving Wife and all the family. loving memory of Richard, the beloved husband of Mary Ann Smith. of 12, Longton, who died April 26th, 1931.

Until the day breaks. Ever remembered by his loving Wife, daughter Hilda. and son Harold. loving memory of my dear father, Richard Smith, who died April 26tb, 1931. In silence we remember.

Remembered by his grandson daughter Lizzie, son-in-law Pam, and Sammy. SPECIAL PURCHASE OF Ladies' Tweed Dresses NOW OFFERED AT I HALF PRICES Last week we purchased from a manufacturer his stock of Ladies' Tweed Dresses, and TO-MORROW (Wednesday) we offer you the great money-saving advantage of this purchase. The Lot comprises 68 different styles and colours. Regular for Regular for Regular for Regular for TEETON'S LTD. Stafford Street, HANLEY DAILY MAIL FREE CROSSWORD £100 PRIZE DAILY In addition to the great £2,500 Crossword Contest every Saturday, The Daily Mail is now publishing a new series of crosswords with a daily MUST- -BE -WON prize of £100.

These puzzles are appearing each day from Monday to Friday inclusive each week, and each See is entrance complete fee, in and itself. there There are is equal no the opportunities enter-to-day for and all. every Be day. sure to DAILY MAIL ACKNOWLEDGMENTS The Misses Loweth wish to thank the neighbours and friends for the sympathy and floral tributes in their bereavement, also Dr. John for the unavailing attention during their sister's illness.

The son and daughter of the late F. G. Bath wish to thank all their relatives, friends, and brothers of the R.A.O.B., also the doctors and staff of the N.S.R.I., for their kindness in their sad bereavement. Mr. and Mrs.

J. Smith, 5. Francis and kind friends for kind expressions Pittshill. tender their sincere thanks to relatives sympathy and floral tributes received in their ead bereavement, also Dr. Garvey and Dr.

Bradbury for their kind attention to Freddy during his illness. Memorial Service at Primitire Methodist Chapel, Pittshill, on Sunday, Mar 1st, at 6 o'clock. The family of the late Ellen Palmer. of 16. Port.

Burslem, desire to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy and floral tributes received during their recent sad bereavement. Mrs. H. Bew and daughter with to thank all relatives and friends for their kind sympathy and floral tributes during their recent sad WIRELESS. TILL Cutting Prices.

Ours are keener. Bigger values need no cutting. Mains Sets, Speakere, Accessories. Exchanges made with anything. Furniture, Jewellery, Musical Instruments.

-Tildsley's, Hanley. Best Prices for OLD GOLD and SILVER JEWELLERY B. BERMAN 69, High TUNSTALL. FARMING GARDENING DAFFODIL 25. Blooms, with 1,000 3s.

foliage, post 2,000 paid 5s. 250 1s. Fowler, Batchfields Farm, Dymock, Glos. well sheltered and watered, plenty Ley for about 12 Heifers, Barrens, grand Colts: Carr Farm, Red Street, Chesterton. AWN Turf, excellent, rolled, delivered ed.

4d. on Limppits, Whitmore. DOCKERY Stone, Red Ash. Crushed Tiles, Gravel, Cement, Lime, Sand, Turf, Rustic Timber.Emery's, Dimsdale Nursery, West View, Dimsdale, Wolstanton. Famous Garden Pots for Best Results, all sizes in Wholesale Distributors, Longton.

Tel. 3652. HOTELS PUBLIC HOUSES. I.et. Miners' Rest, longton: ants must be able to exchange holise.Apply.

Parkers' Burelem Brewery, Ltd..