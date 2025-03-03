Every Doom Game In Chronological Order (2025)

Summary Doom is a historical franchise that pioneered the first-person shooter genre alongside Wolfenstein.

Each game in the series offers something notable, from gameplay changes to massive storylines.

The upcoming installment, Doom: The Dark Ages, will be a prequel exploring the Doom Slayer's rise and war with Hell.

Doom is easily one of the most popular and recognizable video game IPs out there, and it's easy to see why this is the case. It's a historical franchise that — along with Wolfenstein — pioneered the evolution of the first-person shooter genre. Doom has evolved through the ages, going through several gameplay changes and a massive scaled story.

The history of Doom encompasses multiple decades of innovation and over the top violence, which has become a staple of the FPS genre ever since. Every game in the series is notable in some way or another. For ardent gamers who want an in-depth look into the history of Doom, here are all the games in the series, listed in the chronology of their release dates.

Updated August 5, 2024, by Armaan Ali: With Bethesda revealing a new game at the 2024 Xbox Showcase, it's time to look back at the gory legacy of the Doom Slayer, and add more games to the Doom franchise.

8 Doom (1993)

Unlike its brother series Wolfenstein, Doom started out as an out-and-out FPS. The Doom Slayer, affectionately known to fans as Doomguy, shot down waves of monsters from hell... and the series has never looked back since its first installment, released all the way back in 1993.

The first Doom was nothing short of a monumental achievement that showed just how much fun it could be to just mow down waves of enemies without a care in the world. The runaway success of this legendary title spawned an iconic series that is still beloved to this day.

7 Doom 2: Hell On Earth (1994)

Given the massive success of the original Doom, it was only a given that id Software would capitalize on this success. A sequel was developed to allow the Doom franchise to shine even more, and this was successfully created with Doom 2: Hell on Earth.

The gameplay of Doom 2 is similar to its predecessor, but it's the level design that ends up being a world-class upgrade from the original Doom. Levels are bigger, more sprawling, and non-linear, praising people for straying off the beaten path and rewarding them with a whole host of collectibles — a form of level design that is replicated in the modern Doom titles as well.

6 Final Doom (1996)

Final Doom was another chapter in the classic Doom series that ended up combining two megawads (basically a collection of levels) into a massive package that offered up more of the beloved Doom goodness. However, the game did have its fair share of detractors.

Most people pointed out the fact that, with the thousands of levels that fans could download online, Final Doom was pretty much a waste of money. It was only for hardcore fans of Doom, who wanted to support the series and play some well-constructed levels as well.

5 Doom 64 (1997)

Doom 64 is one of the few Doom games that was exclusive to select consoles, before the game was finally ported over to modern systems after a 13-year gap. This chapter in the series sees the iconic Doom Slayer go through another batch of levels, as he destroys all the hellspawns in their path.

While Doom 64 was one of the better-looking Doom games at the time, players and critics alike had to admit that the Doom formula had become somewhat stale. This, coupled with the fact that dozens of levels of Doom could be downloaded online and played at a moment's notice, made Doom 64 feel even more unnecessary, although the game was well-made and enjoyable.

4 Doom 3 (2004)

After a seven-year hiatus, id Software decided to release a new chapter in the Doom series, in the form of a numbered sequel that would take the franchise in a new direction. This was Doom 3, a new perspective compared to the previous Doom games, and one that emphasized the cosmic horror and story aspects of the game.

Doom 3 was such a major success for id Software, so much so that they actually focused on this game for almost a decade. The success of Doom 3 and the positive fan reception led to the creation of multiple different expansions, as well as unique game editions, including:

Doom 3: Resurrection of Evil (2005)

An expansion pack for Doom 3, Resurrection of Evil was a worthy addition to the atmospheric and engaging levels of Doom 3. With new weapons and features debuting in the game, Resurrection of Evil ended up being a worthy purchase for any fan of the Doom series, and of the original Doom 3.

Alongside the new weapon types, four new enemy types and a wide array of new content debuted within the game. Doom 3: Resurrection of Evil was a blast to play, and though it didn't really tread too much new ground, it was appreciated by players.

Doom 3: BFG Edition (2012)

Most people who've played Doom 3 have definitely tried out the BFG Edition — the definitive release of Doom 3 that ended up overhauling the graphics, control system, and various gameplay mechanics. This was all done to make the game more accessible to new players.

Some of the new additions in Doom 3: BFG Edition were rightly criticized, such as the broken autosave mechanic that became a source of irritation for many players. However, the overall game is certainly a step-up over the original Doom 3, and the best way to experience this classic.

3 Doom (2016)

After the release of Doom 3: BFG Edition, the franchise was silent for a good, long while. Doom players assumed that this historic IP had been silently put to rest. However, this was far from the case — id Software was actually hard at work trying to revolutionize the gameplay of the classic Doom titles for a modern generation.

This led to the debut of a franchise reboot, simply called Doom. Fans instantly gravitated towards this fast-paced shooter with hellish game design and a metal, sci-fi aesthetic. It served as the perfect mashup of retro gaming and modern gameplay changes, pushing fans to be hungry for the future of the franchise.

2 Doom Eternal (2020)

With the massive success of Doom's reboot, it was only a matter of time before id Software would release a sequel that could make everything bigger, badder, and better. This was achieved with the creation of Doom Eternal, an extremely impressive game that was even more metal, violent, and hard-hitting.

Doom Eternal features numerous gameplay improvements, with traversal being an obvious highlight in this regard. These changes elevate the experience to an entirely different level, and the end result is nothing short of magical. However, despite the massive campaign, Doom Eternal still had more content up its sleeves.

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods (2020)

A two-part DLC pack, The Ancient Gods is an expansion to the awesome story of Doom Eternal. Traveling through the cosmos and battling new opponents, the Doom Slayer now competes against the forces of the Devil itself, Davoth the Dark Lord. Yeah, that's the level of power scaling the Slayer is dealing with now.

This is honestly the Doom saga at its most epic, as players battle their way through Urdak, all while being aided and acting as the leader of the forces of Earth. Not only is it a fantastic ending for the Doom Slayer's arc, but the DLC is filled with breathtaking levels and vicious new monsters.

1 Doom: The Dark Ages (2025)

The upcoming installment in the Doom franchise was revealed to the world at the 2024 Xbox Showcase, this one being Doom: The Dark Ages. This is set to be a prequel to the 2016 reboot, tackling the Doom Slayer's rise and war with the forces of Hell.

The game has a much more Medieval aesthetic and style compared to the hellish futurism of Doom and Doom Eternal. Weapons such as the Doom Slayer's new shield, as well as a dragonlike creature players can control, are unique and welcome additions to the gory and hard-hitting world of Doom.