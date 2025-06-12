Every five seconds, a hacker steals an identity: How to protect yourself during tax season - Softonic (2025)

Cybercrime is at an all-time high. Since the dawn of the internet, there has never been a higher number of online scams, viruses, and other attacks. Online protection is crucial in these turbulent times, especially regarding identity theft.

In recent years, thefts of personal data have become a digital epidemic. Every five seconds, someone becomes a victim of identity theft, a situation exacerbated during tax season when hackers take advantage to steal confidential information and commit tax fraud. In recent months, the world has witnessed some of the largest cyberattacks in history. Examples that make us shudder include:

January 2025 : 50 million students were affected by the PowerSchool hack, exposing medical information and Social Security numbers (SSN).

: 50 million students were affected by the PowerSchool hack, exposing medical information and Social Security numbers (SSN). August 2024 : 3 billion records were compromised following the National Public Database breach.

: 3 billion records were compromised following the National Public Database breach. July 2024 : The largest password compilation in history, RockYou2024, surfaced. Leaked on hacker forums, it exposed 10 billion accounts.

: The largest password compilation in history, RockYou2024, surfaced. Leaked on hacker forums, it exposed 10 billion accounts. May 2024: 560 million Ticketmaster customers were put at risk after hackers sold their data on the dark web.

These massive attacks highlight our vulnerability in the digital world, making it clear that antivirus software like AVG AntiVirus Free is essential for protection. But what other methods can protect us from criminals operating worldwide?

Protect your identity: Learn how criminals operate

As the internet advances, cybercriminals continually refine their techniques for stealing personal data. These scams surge during tax season, as millions are forced to upload their financial information online. By being cautious, we can avoid their most common strategies, although these are numerous and varied:

Phishing and fake emails:

A common tactic during these months is phishing. Scammers send emails impersonating tax agencies or specific banks, requesting personal information or account credentials. These emails usually include links to fake websites that mimic real ones but are actually designed to steal your data. If you click on these links and enter personal details—banking information, passwords, or even identification documents—hackers can attack you in various ways.

Massive data breaches

As with RockYou2024, hackers often exploit security flaws in large companies and platforms to access databases containing personal user information. These data are later sold on the dark web, enabling other criminals to commit fraud, like opening credit cards in victims’ names.

Malware and keyloggers

Other sophisticated techniques we must not ignore include malware installed on our systems through questionable downloads. One type of malware, keyloggers, records everything typed on your keyboard, including passwords and credit card numbers.

Identity theft on the dark web

Finally, once leaked data reaches cybercriminals by any means, many trade them on underground markets in the dark web. From Social Security numbers to banking details, stolen data can be used for fraudulent credit applications, illegal purchases, or even identity impersonation in official procedures. Thus, if you realize you have become a victim, the first step should be to report it to the police.



How can you protect yourself against identity theft?

Although hackers become increasingly sophisticated and employ techniques beyond our imagination, some (almost) foolproof methods exist to avoid identity theft. Here are a few essential tips:

Use strong passwords and avoid reusing them

Make your passwords as strong as possible, and never reuse them across different platforms. Thus, if one credential is stolen, only one specific site is compromised. The best practice is using a password manager and choosing complex combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)

Although not all platforms and social networks offer two-step authentication, it’s vital to add this extra protection layer to your accounts.

Never click suspicious links

If you receive suspicious emails requesting personal information, check the sender’s URL and avoid clicking links until confirming their authenticity. Generally, legitimate entities will never request confidential information via email.

Trust powerful antivirus software

Antivirus software reaches where human vigilance can’t. Today’s security software not only protects against malware but also alerts us to potential scams. Thus, it’s essential to rely on robust antivirus software like AVG AntiVirus Free.



Stay safe with AVG Antivirus Free

With cybercriminals constantly lurking, it’s essential to have a reliable ally protecting you from scams. For this purpose, we strongly recommend AVG AntiVirus Free, ideal software for worry-free browsing. Additionally, it offers a free plan providing complete basic protection.

AVG AntiVirus Free delivers real-time protection capable of detecting and blocking viruses, spyware, and other threats before compromising your system. Its advanced anti-phishing security helps identify fraudulent emails and websites, protecting you from traps designed to steal your personal information.Moreover, its Wi-Fi scanning feature protects your connection on public networks, reducing the risk of hacker attacks intercepting your data. Thanks to automatic updates, AVG AntiVirus Free helps keeping your system secure against the latest threats, ensuring you avoid unpleasant surprises, especially during complex times like tax season.