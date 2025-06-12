Every five seconds, a hacker steals an identity: How to protect yourself during tax season - Softonic (2025)

Table of Contents
Protect your identity: Learn how criminals operate How can you protect yourself against identity theft? Stay safe with AVG Antivirus Free Latest from Juan Carlos Saloz References
Every five seconds, a hacker steals an identity: How to protect yourself during tax season - Softonic (1)

Cybercrime is at an all-time high. Since the dawn of the internet, there has never been a higher number of online scams, viruses, and other attacks. Online protection is crucial in these turbulent times, especially regarding identity theft.

Every five seconds, a hacker steals an identity: How to protect yourself during tax season - Softonic (2)

AVG AntiVirus Free Download

In recent years, thefts of personal data have become a digital epidemic. Every five seconds, someone becomes a victim of identity theft, a situation exacerbated during tax season when hackers take advantage to steal confidential information and commit tax fraud. In recent months, the world has witnessed some of the largest cyberattacks in history. Examples that make us shudder include:

  • January 2025: 50 million students were affected by the PowerSchool hack, exposing medical information and Social Security numbers (SSN).
  • August 2024: 3 billion records were compromised following the National Public Database breach.
  • July 2024: The largest password compilation in history, RockYou2024, surfaced. Leaked on hacker forums, it exposed 10 billion accounts.
  • May 2024: 560 million Ticketmaster customers were put at risk after hackers sold their data on the dark web.

These massive attacks highlight our vulnerability in the digital world, making it clear that antivirus software like AVG AntiVirus Free is essential for protection. But what other methods can protect us from criminals operating worldwide?

Protect your identity: Learn how criminals operate

As the internet advances, cybercriminals continually refine their techniques for stealing personal data. These scams surge during tax season, as millions are forced to upload their financial information online. By being cautious, we can avoid their most common strategies, although these are numerous and varied:

  1. Phishing and fake emails:
    A common tactic during these months is phishing. Scammers send emails impersonating tax agencies or specific banks, requesting personal information or account credentials. These emails usually include links to fake websites that mimic real ones but are actually designed to steal your data.

    If you click on these links and enter personal details—banking information, passwords, or even identification documents—hackers can attack you in various ways.

  1. Massive data breaches
    As with RockYou2024, hackers often exploit security flaws in large companies and platforms to access databases containing personal user information. These data are later sold on the dark web, enabling other criminals to commit fraud, like opening credit cards in victims’ names.
  2. Malware and keyloggers
    Other sophisticated techniques we must not ignore include malware installed on our systems through questionable downloads. One type of malware, keyloggers, records everything typed on your keyboard, including passwords and credit card numbers.
  3. Identity theft on the dark web
     Finally, once leaked data reaches cybercriminals by any means, many trade them on underground markets in the dark web. From Social Security numbers to banking details, stolen data can be used for fraudulent credit applications, illegal purchases, or even identity impersonation in official procedures. Thus, if you realize you have become a victim, the first step should be to report it to the police.

How can you protect yourself against identity theft?

Although hackers become increasingly sophisticated and employ techniques beyond our imagination, some (almost) foolproof methods exist to avoid identity theft. Here are a few essential tips:

  1. Use strong passwords and avoid reusing them
    Make your passwords as strong as possible, and never reuse them across different platforms. Thus, if one credential is stolen, only one specific site is compromised. The best practice is using a password manager and choosing complex combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols.
  2. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)
    Although not all platforms and social networks offer two-step authentication, it’s vital to add this extra protection layer to your accounts.
  3. Never click suspicious links
    If you receive suspicious emails requesting personal information, check the sender’s URL and avoid clicking links until confirming their authenticity. Generally, legitimate entities will never request confidential information via email.
  4. Trust powerful antivirus software
    Antivirus software reaches where human vigilance can’t. Today’s security software not only protects against malware but also alerts us to potential scams. Thus, it’s essential to rely on robust antivirus software like AVG AntiVirus Free.

Every five seconds, a hacker steals an identity: How to protect yourself during tax season - Softonic (3)

AVG AntiVirus Free Download

Stay safe with AVG Antivirus Free

With cybercriminals constantly lurking, it’s essential to have a reliable ally protecting you from scams. For this purpose, we strongly recommend AVG AntiVirus Free, ideal software for worry-free browsing. Additionally, it offers a free plan providing complete basic protection.

AVG AntiVirus Free delivers real-time protection capable of detecting and blocking viruses, spyware, and other threats before compromising your system. Its advanced anti-phishing security helps identify fraudulent emails and websites, protecting you from traps designed to steal your personal information.Moreover, its Wi-Fi scanning feature protects your connection on public networks, reducing the risk of hacker attacks intercepting your data. Thanks to automatic updates, AVG AntiVirus Free helps keeping your system secure against the latest threats, ensuring you avoid unpleasant surprises, especially during complex times like tax season.

Every five seconds, a hacker steals an identity: How to protect yourself during tax season - Softonic (4)

Juan Carlos Saloz

Cultural journalist specialized in film, series, comics, video games, and everything your parents tried to keep you away from during your childhood. Also an aspiring film director, screenwriter, and professional troublemaker.

Latest from Juan Carlos Saloz

  • Beware of Fake e-Shops: The Latest Scam Profiting Cybercriminals
  • Elevate Your Productivity: Meet the AI That Supercharges Adobe Acrobat
  • Thanks to Adobe's AI, filing the tax return has never been easier
  • What is Malvertising, and how can you stay safe?

Editorial Guidelines

Every five seconds, a hacker steals an identity: How to protect yourself during tax season - Softonic (2025)

References

Top Articles
Nintendo Switch 2 Gets Cute Piranha Plant Camera Accessory
Martin Clunes faces further uncertainty over major dispute at idyllic home | HELLO!
Justin Bieber's son with Hailey Bieber soaks up the sun in head-turning photo — fans react | HELLO!
Latest Posts
Strictly star Tasha Ghouri admits 'silly mistake' after Andrew Le Page split
NBA 2K25 Season 6 Gives Tracy McGrady Center Stage
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5901

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.