Every Skincare Routine Should Start with a Quality Cleanser – Here Are 20 We Rate (2025)

You probably don’t get notably excited about face wash. Even for skincare-savvy men, cleansing feels like the least thrilling part of the ritual.
But consider this: the success of your entire skincare routine depends on you washing your face right. No pressure, but if your cleanser of choice leaves your skin too stripped, or not clean enough, then any serums, treatments and moisturisers that follow won't work nearly as effectively.
What Are the Best Face Washes for Men?
Not all face washes are created equal and, considering the sheer volume of them lining the shelves today, identifying a winning formula can be tricky. Foams, gels, creams and milky lotions all come with different benefits, and the one best suited to you will depend on your skin type.
As a general rule, foams and gels are best suited to those on the oily side while creams and milky lotions work better if you're in need of some hydration. To give you a helping hand, we've chosen the best for every skin type and concern in our list of favourites below.
The Best Men's Beauty Products to Shop this Year
How to Choose the Best Face Wash for Your Skin
We'd recommend always looking at the ingredients before you buy. For oily skin, you should be looking for sebum-regulating ingredients like purifying salicylic acid or squalene which hydrates without clogging pores. When it comes to dryness, it's best to go for nourishing actives like vitamin E or hyaluronic acid while those with normal skin should opt for mildly hydrating cleansers which cleanse without stripping natural oils.
The Best Face Washes for Men
1
Best overall cleanser
Soho Skin Cream Cleanser 200ml
There's a lot to love about Soho Skin's cream cleanser. It works for all skin types. It gently cleanses while delivering hydration and protection. It's powered by pre-biotics and amino acids which improve the skin's health. And though it's a cream consistency, it still forms a luxurious lather when you apply it with water.
2
Best for dry skin
Paula's Choice Resist Hydrating Cleanser
Dry skin demands to be treated with care: go in with anything too foamy and it’ll only become drier and tighter. The best option is a hydrating creamy cleanser, just like this glycerin and chamomile-based one from Paula’s Choice.
3
Best brightening cleanser
111Skin Black Diamond Vitamin C Brightening Cleanser 100ml
111Skin's a science-backed skincare brand every guy should know about. From under-eye gels to anti-ageing moisturisers, its entire range is expertly formulated for real results. This time, it's a vitamin C cleanser which will have a gently exfoliating and brightening effect, so it's a great complexion-booster whenever you're feeling a little washed out.
4
Best for the skin's barrier
Byoma Byoma Creamy Jelly Cleanser 175ml
Byoma's one of the best accessibly-priced brands going. The entire collection is about strengthening the skin's natural barrier thanks to the brand's patented tri-ceramide complex which powers each product – this cleanser, included. Beyond the barrier-boosting effect, it also eliminates excess oil while delivering top tier hydration.
5
Best for acne-prone skin
The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Cleanser
The Inkey List’s smart cleanser contains a hit of gunk-dissolving salicylic acid in a gentle and hydrating glycerin base. It’ll sink into pores to melt away the debris and oil that leads to breakouts without upsetting the balance of your skin barrier. A no-messing winner.
6
Best for hydration
Dermatica Caring Squalane Cream Cleanser
All of Dermatica's products are designed in collaboration with dermatologists – so it's no wonder they're some of the best on the market. This cleanser is a nourishing cream-to-oil-to-milk formula which is rich in squalane for hydration and grapeseed and rice bran oils to deliver a dirt-and-pollution-free finish.
7
Best for combination skin
CeraVe Foaming Cleanser
It might be TikTok famous, but this affordable cleanser is ideal for skin aged over 16 too. The secret to its success is simplicity: it's packed with gentle surfactants that sweep away grime, and ceramides to keep your skin barrier healthy, which in turn reduces the chance of irritation and breakouts emerging.
8
Best for tired skin
MALIN + GOETZ Grapefruit Face Cleanser
If you just can’t go without the foam, opt for this gentle-yet-mighty face wash: it uses coconut-based surfactants, which are kinder to skin than traditional chemical alternatives. The grapefruit scent isn't strictly necessary, but it's very welcome on a sluggish Monday morning.
9
Best for sensitive skin
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser
Designed with ultra-sensitive skin in mind, La Roche-Posay’s lotion cleanser will remove impurities without making skin feel dry or irritated. The refreshingly short ingredients list includes glycerin (a classic hydrator) to keep that all-important moisture balance in check.
10
Best for oily skin
REN Clean Skincare Clearcalm Clarifying Clay Cleanser
Oily skin comes hand-in-hand with a host of lovely potential issues: enlarged pores, breakouts, and that globally-loathed midday shine.
Ironically, a lot of cleansers for oily skin contain a host of aggressive sebum-absorbing ingredients that can actually make oil worse. Simply speaking, if you strip your skin too much, it'll compensate by producing even more oil in angry retaliation.
The happy medium is this simple cleanser from Ren, which calls on clay, rather than harsh chemical compounds, to gently absorb excess oil without leaving your skin with the moisture content of the Sahara.
11
Best exfoliating face wash
Harry's Exfoliating Face Wash
2-in-1s are not all bad. This face wash combines the cleansing benefits of a foaming wash with the gentle exfoliation of a facial scrub. It has a gentle, yet effective, formula that cleans off any lingering oils, dirt or dead skin, and leaves your face feeling fresh and tingling thanks to the use of eucalyptus and peppermint.
12
For normal to dry skin
Clarins Hydrating Gentle Foaming Cleanser
This foaming cleanser uses aloe vera extract to boost hydration. Especially suitable for people who live in cities, its anti-pollution formula utilises two alpine herb ingredients to protect the skin from dirt, pollutants and the drying effects of hard water.
13
Best natural face cleanser
Horace Purifying Face Cleanser
Now 68% Off
This gentle face cleanser is suitable for all skin types, as well as sensitive skin. It gently purifies and controls sebum (oil) production without leaving skin dry. 98.7% of its ingredients are of natural origin and also it's vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and mineral oil-free.
14
Best for normal skin
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser
This foaming cleanser from Kiehl's gently removes dirt and delivers a moisturising feel. This is a pH balanced cleanser, formulated with Squalane, Apricot Kernel Oil, Vitamin E and Avocado Oil, which essentially means that it's non-irritating and non-drying, so should prevent your skin from feeling itchy or tight.
15
Best for signs of ageing
Medik8 Gentle Cleanse
This ultra-gentle cleanser from Medik8 utilises rosemary leaf oil to help slow the signs of ageing and limit the irritating effects of external stressors. Massage into a moistened face every morning and evening, and gently remove by splashing with water and patting your face dry.
16
Best gently foaming cleanser
The Ordinary Glucoside Foaming Cleanser
For those looking for a super gentle face wash that's suitable for even the most sensitive skin types, this foaming cleanser from The Ordinary uses glucosides, natural ingredients commonly found in baby products, to remove dirt and environmental impurities while maintaining the skin’s moisture barrier. It's also free from fragrances and additives.
17
Best refreshing cleanser
Aesop Amazing Face Cleanser
Aesop's Amazing Face Cleanser not only smells great thanks to its citrus, floral and fresh aroma, but it also cleans skin effectively without leaving it feeling too dry.
18
Best deep pore cleanser
The Grey Charcoal Face Wash
This face wash from They Grey contains charcoal to deeply cleanse your skin, remove the presence of dirt, and clear away excess oil form clogged pores.
19
Best value for money
Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser
Now 25% Off
Simple and inexpensive, it may not be the nicest to look at, but what really counts is how well it works. Cetaphil's Gentle Skin Cleanser does the latter very well. It has a creamy, soap free formula, and is suitable for normal to dry, sensitive skin.
20
Best for an instant lift
Nivea Men Skin Energy Face Wash Gel
Formulated with caffeine, this energising face wash from Nivea Men works to instantly revitalise the appearance of your skin (albeit only for a few hours), while also working to rid it off excess dirt and oil. For longer-lasting anti-ageing effects, follow up with a suitable serum.
Tested byThe Editors of Men's Health
The editors of Men's Health are your personal conduit to the top experts in the world on all things important to men: health, fitness, style, sex, and more.