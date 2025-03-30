Every Skincare Routine Should Start with a Quality Cleanser – Here Are 20 We Rate (2025)

You probably don’t get notably excited about face wash. Even for skincare-savvy men, cleansing feels like the least thrilling part of the ritual.

But consider this: the success of your entire skincare routine depends on you washing your face right. No pressure, but if your cleanser of choice leaves your skin too stripped, or not clean enough, then any serums, treatments and moisturisers that follow won't work nearly as effectively.

What Are the Best Face Washes for Men?

Not all face washes are created equal and, considering the sheer volume of them lining the shelves today, identifying a winning formula can be tricky. Foams, gels, creams and milky lotions all come with different benefits, and the one best suited to you will depend on your skin type.

As a general rule, foams and gels are best suited to those on the oily side while creams and milky lotions work better if you're in need of some hydration. To give you a helping hand, we've chosen the best for every skin type and concern in our list of favourites below.

The Best Men's Beauty Products to Shop this Year

How to Choose the Best Face Wash for Your Skin

We'd recommend always looking at the ingredients before you buy. For oily skin, you should be looking for sebum-regulating ingredients like purifying salicylic acid or squalene which hydrates without clogging pores. When it comes to dryness, it's best to go for nourishing actives like vitamin E or hyaluronic acid while those with normal skin should opt for mildly hydrating cleansers which cleanse without stripping natural oils.

The Best Face Washes for Men