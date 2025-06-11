Everyone Compliments My Eyelashes—And It's All Thanks to This Serum (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
During the pandemic, my best friend started coating her lashes every single night with an eyelash growth serum, and as a beauty editor, I couldn’t help but be…skeptical (though, to be fair, I’ve tried laser-hair removal, microneedling, microblading, and EmSculpt in the past, so who was I to talk?). But to my surprise, her lashes ended up looking noticeably thicker after a few months, to the point where a stranger literally asked where she got her eyelash extensions done. Cut to me, years later, being a full lash-serum convert who, since then, has tested more than a dozen eyelash serums to figure out the formulas that actually work—and the formulas that seriously suck.
But before I get anyone’s hopes up, know this: No over-the-counter lash serum can actually grow your lashes longer (only prescription formulas can; more on that below). But depending on their ingredients, some eyelash growth serums can make your lashes thicker and less prone to falling out. So to help you choose the best formula, I got all the deets from two ophthalmologists as well as a dermatologist. But before we get there, here’s a peek of the absolute best eyelash serums I’ve tested:
Our top eyelash-growth serum picks of 2024:
Best Eyelash Growth Serum OverallGrande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Best Medicated Eyelash Growth Serum
Latisse Lash Growth Serum
Best Thickening Eyelash Growth Serum
RapidLash Eyelash-Enhancing Serum
Keep scrolling for all the details on my favorite eyelash serums for thickening, moisturizing, and strengthening your lashes. Then check out answers to all of your questions, like how eyelash serums work, what potential eyelash serum side effects to know about, and how to choose the safest and most effective eyelash serum for you. Those with sparse brows should be psyched to hear that a number of the products below double as eyebrow growth serums too!
1
Best Eyelash Growth Serum Overall
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Helps thicken lashes with amino acids
- Comes in multiple size tubes
Cons
- Contains alcohol, which can be drying
Legit, every facialist and makeup artist who has the ~pleasure~ of getting close to my face compliments how thick my lashes are—and it’s all thanks to swiping this serum on my lashes for the last four years. It uses L-proline, an amino acid, to help strengthen my lashes, along with hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to help hydrate them. So although it doesn’t necessarily make my lashes grow longer, it does make them so much more voluminous and soft, which I’ll happily take. It also features both hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to help hydrate my lashes, which is great for making them look more fluffy and thick.
- Key ingredients: L-proline, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, isopropyl cloprostenate (prostaglandin analog that can possibly help thicken lashes)
- Hormone free? No
- Application frequency: Once a day
- Size: 0.03 fl oz
Glowing customer review: “I accidentally ripped out my eyelashes with an eyelash curler. I decided to try this to see if it would help. This is the longest my lashes have ever been. I rarely lose any lashes when removing my waterproof mascara.”
This was taken in 2021 after I had used Grandelash for a year already, and you can see that it SERIOUSLY improved my lashes. Like... the pics don't lie!! FWIW, though, when I first started using the serum, I swiped it across my upper lash-line every single night. But as my lashes grew, I cut back to only once or twice-weekly use to give my lashes a break. I've kept up with this, and it's held up my results without causing any of the side effects common with prostaglandin eyelash serum formulas.
2
Best Medicated Eyelash Growth Serum
Latisse Lash Growth Serum
Pros
- Uses max-strength ingredients to help lashes grow
Cons
- Have to get a prescription
Latisse is currently the only eyelash serum FDA-approved for lash growth. It’s formulated with an active ingredient called bimatoprost, a prescription-only prostaglandin analog that helps grow your existing lashes and stimulate the growth of new hairs in four to six weeks. But keep in mind: It’s pretty strong, so make sure to discuss the potential risks—like eye irritation, eye-color change, and eyelid-darkening—with your doctor beforehand, says ophthalmologist Nicky Shah, MD.
- Key ingredients: Bimatoprost (prostaglandin analog that can help grow lashes)
- Hormone free? No
- Application frequency: Once a day
- Size: 0.17 fl oz
Glowing customer review: “If you’ve lived with short, stubby, blonde lashes your whole life, then this is worth the splurge. I use less mascara, and I feel more confident. Love it.”
3
Best Thickening Eyelash Growth Serum
RapidLash Eyelash-Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Testers said their lashes were more fluttery after a month of daily use
- Conditions lashes with peptides and hyaluronic acid
Cons
- Tube runs out quickly, according to some reviewers
FYI: Sydney Sweeney says she ordered this lash serum after seeing it on TikTok (Celebs! They’re just like us!), and said that makeup artists don’t even put false lashes on her anymore because her lashes have gotten so voluminous and fluttery. The serum contains isopropyl cloprostenate (a synthetic prostaglandin analog) that can help lengthen the growth phase of your lashes, along with conditioners like peptides, hyaluronic acid, soybean oil, and biotin for softer and healthier lids and eyelashes. And it's frequently on sale, so win-win.
- Key ingredients: Peptides, hyaluronic acid, soybean oil, biotin, isopropyl cloprostenate (prostaglandin analog that can possibly help thicken lashes)
- Hormone free? No
- Application frequency: Once a day
- Size: 0.1 fl oz
Glowing customer review: “THIS IS INCREDIBLE. My daughter has a terrible anxiety issue and was pulling her eyelashes out. I ordered this thinking it would take a couple months to fill in. In a couple weeks, it looked like she was wearing false lashes. You would never know!”
4
Best Clean Eyelash Growth Serum
Vegamour Gro Volumizing Lash Serum
Now 50% Off
Pros
- Testers said it felt lightweight on their eyelashes
- Vegan and plant-based formula that didn't irritate sensitive eyes, according to reviews
Cons
- Results weren't as strong as other formulas we tried
"I was not blessed with my mother’s beautiful long lashes, so I was super hopeful this would help my lashes look thicker," says social media growth editor Joanna Marquina. She noted there wasn’t a huge difference in length (which makes sense, as most serums aren't actually able to make your lashes grow, FYI). "But I noticed my lashes curl much easier and actually stay curled for most of the day, even without mascara," she says.
- Key ingredients: Peptides, mung bean extract
- Hormone free? Yes
- Application frequency: Once a day
- Size: 0.1 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "This Vegamour Gro Lash serum has been really easy to use! I love the packaging and how heavy the tube is. The brush is extremely thin and able to really get right on top of my lash line perfectly. I think I can see more density in my lashes already. I’ve been using it faithfully every day morning and evening."
5
Best Eyelash Growth Serum on Amazon
Babe Original Enhancing Lash Conditioner
Pros
- Testers said it was a great value for their money
- Many reviews noted that it worked quickly
Cons
- A few reviewers said it made their eyes a bit dry
"I've been using BabeLash for years now—so much so that I turned my mom on to it and now we are both obsessed," says senior commerce manager Mackenzie Dunn. "It's also my go-to stocking stuffer. It's easy to use, doesn't irritate my eyes, and best of all: It actually works, IMO! My naturally short, sparse lashes are noticeably longer thanks to this, which makes curling and applying mascara more rewarding. My only con is that is you stop using it, like all lash serums, your lashes will revert to their natural state, so consistence is key."
- Key ingredients: Peptides, biotin, hyaluronic acid, sodium PCA
- Hormone free? No (but contains much less than other serums, FYI)
- Application frequency: Once a day
- Size: 0.1 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "I should’ve taken before pics! This product seriously makes your lashes appear fuller and it grows the length too! The color is clear and it didn’t effect my skin with any irritation when putting in on like eyeliner. Overall it seems like good quality and it’s cheaper than others that I’ve seen on the market."
6
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Sensitive Eyes
Benefit Cosmetics Whoop Lash Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Our testers said it didn't irritate even very sensitive eyes
- We loved how easy to thin applicator was to use
Cons
- Didn't provide as "wow" of results as other serums on this list
Prostaglandin analogs, which are found in popular serums like GrandeLash and RapidLash, are great for potentially thickening your lashes, but they can def come with some side effects (like itchy, red eyes; sensitivity; and darkening of your eyelids, which happened to me). But Benefit's actually is filled with gentle hydrators and proteins to help soften and strengthen your lashes without irritating them. Take it from associate editor Chaise Sanders: "As someone with sensitive eyes, I've always been skeptical of lash serums, but I was actually pleasantly surprised when this didn't irritate my eyes one bit," she says. "The application bristle was super gentle, and I like how the formula didn't have a smell."
FYI, this also received a Cosmo Holy Grail Award when I tested it last year, because it really helped make my lashes look thicker and more healthy after two months. "I wasn't as consistent as I should have been with it to see substantial results," says Sanders (relatable), "but I did notice that my lashes started looking shiny and healthier."
- Key ingredients: Peptides, biotin, hyaluronic acid, sodium PCA
- Hormone free? Yes
- Application frequency: Once a day
- Size: 0.06 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "I have very small lashes, and its a big insecurity when i am doing my make up routine. Just from a few weeks, I can see the difference on how fuller my lashes look. Its a huge game changer from going to barely any lashes to fuller lashes!"
7
Best Brow and Eyelash Growth Serum
Milk Makeup Kush Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum
Pros
- Lash and brow serum
Cons
- Doesn’t work well with makeup
I already have enough products in my bathroom (sry, roomie), so I was stoked to try this eyelash serum that I could use to help make my brows a little bushier too. It won’t make your lashes or brows necessarily longer, but it’s hella moisturizing and soothing, thanks to its aloe vera and cannabis-seed extract (which is a great anti-inflammatory, btw). Milk’s serum is also packed with peptides to help moisturize and help strengthen your lashes and brows to limit hair fall. Swipe it along your upper and lower lash lines, then draw short, hair-like strokes through your brows as the final step of your nighttime skincare routine.
- Key ingredients: Peptides (moisturizing); aloe vera, cannabis seed extract (moisturizing and soothing)
- Hormone free? Yes
- Application frequency: Twice a day
- Size: 0.12 fl oz
Glowing customer review: “After only one week, I saw a change. I stopped getting lash extensions, and my lashes were very damaged. I used this product only at night, and my lashes are stronger, healthier.”
8
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Strengthening
Olaplex LashBond Building Serum
Pros
- Uses bond-building ingredients to help strengthen lashes
- Prostaglandin-free (!)
Cons
- Have to apply twice a day for three months to see results
But Olaplex’s eyelash serum actually uses a bond-building ingredient instead to help thicken and strengthen my lashes. It helps rebuild the bonds in my lashes to make them stronger and less prone to hair fall, which inevitably makes them look thicker over time. After lining my upper lid with this serum twice a day for three months, my lashes feel ultra-soft too.
- Key ingredients: Bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate (bond-building), peptides (strengthening)
- Hormone free? Yes
- Application frequency: Twice a day
- Size: 0.15 fl oz
Glowing customer review: “I’m very sensitive and find this to be gentle. It doesn’t burn at all! I’ve been using It for two weeks, and It says you have to use it for four, which is the average lash cycle, to really see a difference. I do think my lashes are looking thicker and longer already though.”
9
Best Eyelash Growth Serum Primer
Pacifica Vegan Collagen Lash Serum & Clear Mascara Primer
Pros
- Eyelash serum and mascara primer in one
- Uses only clean and vegan ingredients
Cons
- Have to use daily to really see results, which is difficult if you don’t wear mascara every day
If you can’t be bothered to add yet another step in your already laborious nighttime skincare routine (it’s me, hi), try this eyelash serum primer before swiping on your mascara. It’ll def take a few more months to see the same fullness and conditioning (unless you wear eye makeup every single day) as a typical eyelash serum but worth it for the ease, bb. It uses vegan collagen and panthenol to hydrate your lashes and prep them for mascara, which can potentially help limit some lash fall if mascara tends to clump and dry out your lashes.
- Key ingredients: Peptides, panthenol (moisturizing)
- Application frequency: Once a day
- Hormone free? Yes
- Size: 0.24 fl oz
Glowing customer review: “Have never used primer for lashes before. Wonderfully surprised. Makes for great mascara application. I have very light, sparse lashes, and this primer gives me the foundation for full, healthy-looking lashes.”
10
Best Drugstore Eyelash Growth Serum
Neutrogena Healthy Lash + Brow Enhancer Serum
Now 29% Off
Pros
- Least expensive eyelash serum on this list
- Testers like the thick applicator brush for coating every lash
Cons
- Reviewers wished the thickening results were more noticeable
If you’re perusing the drugstore aisles for an eyelash serum, don’t skip over Neutrogena’s. It’s full of biotin and peptides, which doesn’t actually enhance hair growth but does add a nice coating to help your lashes appear softer and fuller. So if your lashes feel like they’re on the finer side, this moisturizing serum might give your lashes a thicker appearance for less than the cost of happy-hour drinks.
- Key ingredients: Biotin, peptides (moisturizing)
- Hormone free? Yes
- Application frequency: Once a day
- Size: 0.08 fl oz
Glowing customer review: “I noticed that the eyelashes that I do have stopped breaking off and falling out after about a week. It truly moisturizes your upper and lower lashes so that when you remove even stubborn waterproof mascara, you don't lose eyelashes."
11
Best Eyelash Growth Serum for Dry Lashes
Obagi Medical Nu-Cil Eyelash-Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Moisturizes lashes with hyaluronic acid and panthenol
Cons
- Some testers wished they saw results faster
- Most expensive eyelash serum on this list
If your eyelashes feel brittle and stiff, grab this super-moisturizing lash serum from Obagi, which is loved by dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD. It’s packed with hydrators—like hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and biotin—which won’t necessarily make your lashes grow longer but can make them feel softer, and in turn, potentially look thicker. Plus, if your eyelids are naturally dry, you’ll get a light moisturizing effect too.
- Key ingredients: Biotin, panthenol, hyaluronic acid (hydrating); dehydrolatanoprost (prostaglandin analog that can possibly help thicken lashes)
- Hormone free? No
- Application frequency: Once a day
- Size: 0.1 fl oz
Glowing customer review: “I recently stopped getting lash extensions after seven years. Needless to say, my natural lashes needed some TLC. I started using this a little over a month ago and can already tell a difference, especially in the thickness of my lashes.”
12
Best Affordable Eyelash Growth Serum
The Ordinary The Lash & Brow Duo Multi-Peptide Serum
Pros
- Comes with two individually-packaged tubes
Cons
- Reviewers say it takes weeks to see noticeable results
Not ready to invest in a high-end lash growth serum? You can still work toward longer, stronger lashes with The Ordinary's Lash and Brow Duo Multi-Peptide Serum, which is packed with an array of peptides said to support lash health. Perk alert: The product can be used on both your eyelashes and eyebrows, so this two-pack is perfect for germaphobes (like moi) who don't want to use the same brush for both.
- Key ingredients: Trifolium pratense flower extract (supports hair density and thickness), Acetyl Tetrapeptide-3 and Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1 (peptides)
- Hormone free? Yes
- Application frequency: Twice a day
- Size: 0.34 fl oz
Glowing customer review: "I got it a few weeks ago, and I already notice a difference in the fullness of my brows, and I’ve been getting a lot more compliments on my lashes. The price point is amazing for such an effective product. It lasts months even while used twice a day. And it’s prostaglandin-free!"
Do eyelash serums actually work?
The only eyelash serum that “works” for growth is Latisse, which is the one and only FDA-approved eyelash serum that has been scientifically proven to encourage eyelash growth. It works by enhancing the growth phase of your lashes (FYI: hair has a growth phase, a resting phase, and a shedding phase), says Dr. Gohara. What Latisse does—or, specifically, what its active ingredient called bimatoprost does—is help stretch the timeline of the growth phase, so your lashes can grow longer before they naturally fall out (the shedding phase).
But whether or not over-the-counter eyelash serums “work” for hair growth, the answer would be no—or at best, maybe. According to Dr. Gohara, most eyelash serums will condition and support the keratin in your lashes, kind of like a conditioner. “Lash conditioners may help strengthen lashes, prevent them from breaking, or lightly swell them so they look a little thicker,” says ophthalmologist Ilyse Haberman, MD.
Just note that if you’re experiencing major lash loss, you should first see your doctor to figure out what’s causing the hair loss before stocking up on a lash serum, says Dr. Gohara. Eyelash loss can be caused by a host of factors, including alopecia, medication side effects, age, and certain disorders. When in doubt (or anxiety), head to your dermatologist.
Is eyelash serum safe for your eyes?
For most people, eyelash serum is safe for your eyes, says ophthalmologist Nicky Shah, MD. “Eyelash serum is not going to harm your eye health if it gets into your eye,” she says, “but you can get irritation in your eyes, like stinging or redness.” In the long-term, eyelash serum likely won’t negatively impact your eye health, but it doesn’t hurt to check in with your eye doctor or dermatologist before trying some random eyelash serum that was on sale.
Do lash serums have side effects?
Lash serums can potentially have side effects, says Dr. Shah, especially if they contain prostaglandin analogs (a compound that mimics the hormone found naturally in our bodies that stimulates hair growth), which can possibly darken your eyelids and cause puffiness and irritation around your eyes. Dr. Shah also notes some patients have experienced darkening of their iris, as well as a “sunken” look to their eyelids over time (though both of these effects have currently only been studied with bimatoprost, the prescription-only prostaglandin analog).
Luckily, Dr. Shah notes that these side effects typically go away after stopping use. All of this to say, you should definitely see your doctor before you start using a lash serum, especially if you have dry, sensitive eyes (i.e., you can barely put on mascara without tearing up or getting itchy eyes) or wear contact lenses, which sometimes can cause dry eyes.
Is there anything better than Latisse?
Latisse is considered the “best” eyelash-growth serum on the market, as it’s the only serum that’s FDA-approved to actually grow your lashes. It uses an active ingredient called bimatoprost, a compound derived from prostaglandin analogs (a family of fatty acids) that mimic your body’s natural hair-growth hormones. Bimatoprost—and prostaglandin analogs in general—work to extend your hair’s growth phase, meaning your lashes have more time to grow before they fall out, resulting in thicker, longer lashes.
Here’s the thing: Although no other lash serum uses bimatoprost specifically, many lash serums do contain other prostaglandin analogs (like isopropyl cloprostenate, isopropanol Phenyl-hydroxyl-pentene, dihydroxy-cyclopentyl-heptenate, and dehydrolatanoprost), which are thought to help grow and thicken your lashes like bimatoprost—though research is still lacking on their exact efficacy. Still, just because they haven’t been studied doesn’t mean they aren’t effective to some extent.
And if you don’t like the idea of using a lash serum with active ingredients, you can always try a conditioning formula that works to keep your lashes moisturized, healthy, and shiny. These serums are typically spiked with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and castor oil, which are all great for conditioning and potentially plumping your lashes, but won’t necessarily make them longer. So if you’re looking for true eyelash growth, Latisse is your best bet, followed by an eyelash serum with prostaglandin analogs.
How to choose the best eyelash serum:
Figure out your eyelash goals
Do you have super-short, barely there lashes that you really want to thicken up? Consider Latisse, which is the “best” lash serum for growing thicker, longer lashes if you use it consistently for three or four months. Or you can try another eyelash growth serum with a prostaglandin analog, which is more likely to help increase lash thickness when compared to prostaglandin-free formulas.
However, if you’re just looking to moisturize or strengthen dry, brittle lashes, opt for an eyelash serum with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, and oils like castor oil and jojoba oil that will coat your lashes to make them appear thicker and denser with use (and with a lower risk of irritation).
Consider the application requirements
If you just know you can’t be held accountable to brush on an eyelash serum twice a day for six months, choose a serum that’s easier to incorporate consistently, like an eyelash serum primer, a lash-conditioning mascara with moisturizing peptides, or one that’s already mixed into your eye serum at night.
FWIW, Dr. Shah recommends incorporating an eyelash serum for a few months to see results, then cutting back to once or twice a week to maintain the thickness. Meaning if you can tolerate lining your lash line with eyelash serum every night for three to four months, you’ll get faster results that you’ll only have to maintain afterward.
Meet the experts:
- Nicky Shah, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist in Brooklyn, NY. She’s the founder of skincare brand You & Eye, which features moisturizing and soothing eye and lash treatments.
- Mona Gohara, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at her own practice in Hamden, CT. Dr. Gohara is an associate clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine and president of the Women’s Dermatologic Society. Her areas of expertise include medical and surgical dermatology and skin of color.
- Ilyse Haberman, MD, is a board-certified ophthalmologist at NYU Langone Health, and an assistant professor of ophthalmology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.
- Courtney Buhler is the founder and CEO of Sugarlash ProR, a line of eyelash products like false eyelashes, lash lift solutions, and lash extensions.
Why trust ‘Cosmopolitan’?
Beth Gillette is the beauty editor at Cosmopolitan with five years of experience researching, writing, and editing hair and skincare stories that range from under-eye bag treatments to hair-growth vitamins. She’s an authority in all skincare categories, but is an expert when it comes to eyelash serums, thanks to years of testing them on her own fine eyelashes. She regularly tests and analyzes eyelash serums for efficacy, while working with the industry’s top dermatologists and ophthalmologists to assess new formulas and brands.
Sarah Maberry is a commerce writer at Hearst Magazines with over four years of experience researching and writing skincare, hair and makeup stories. Her eyelash serum picks were based on market research, ingredient safety analysis using EWG's Skin Deep, and insight from experts.
Sami Roberts was the beauty assistant at Cosmopolitan with more than four years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle articles, including eyebrow-growth serums and facial-hair removal. Her eyelash serum picks were based on product reviews, ratings, and personal testing, along with information from experts.
