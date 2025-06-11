Everyone Compliments My Eyelashes—And It's All Thanks to This Serum (2025)

During the pandemic, my best friend started coating her lashes every single night with an eyelash growth serum, and as a beauty editor, I couldn’t help but be…skeptical (though, to be fair, I’ve tried laser-hair removal, microneedling, microblading, and EmSculpt in the past, so who was I to talk?). But to my surprise, her lashes ended up looking noticeably thicker after a few months, to the point where a stranger literally asked where she got her eyelash extensions done. Cut to me, years later, being a full lash-serum convert who, since then, has tested more than a dozen eyelash serums to figure out the formulas that actually work—and the formulas that seriously suck.

But before I get anyone’s hopes up, know this: No over-the-counter lash serum can actually grow your lashes longer (only prescription formulas can; more on that below). But depending on their ingredients, some eyelash growth serums can make your lashes thicker and less prone to falling out. So to help you choose the best formula, I got all the deets from two ophthalmologists as well as a dermatologist. But before we get there, here’s a peek of the absolute best eyelash serums I’ve tested:

Our top eyelash-growth serum picks of 2024: Best Eyelash Growth Serum Overall Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Read more

Best Medicated Eyelash Growth Serum Latisse Lash Growth Serum Read more

Best Thickening Eyelash Growth Serum RapidLash Eyelash-Enhancing Serum Read more

Keep scrolling for all the details on my favorite eyelash serums for thickening, moisturizing, and strengthening your lashes. Then check out answers to all of your questions, like how eyelash serums work, what potential eyelash serum side effects to know about, and how to choose the safest and most effective eyelash serum for you. Those with sparse brows should be psyched to hear that a number of the products below double as eyebrow growth serums too!