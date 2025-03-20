Everything Leaked About The Next Doom Game (2025)

Summary The next game in the Doom franchise, reportedly titled Doom Year Zero, is exciting news for fans and an important release for Microsoft.

The title may refer to a plot point where the gates of hell open in the future, but this is purely speculative.

The release window for Doom Year Zero is estimated to be around 2024 or 2025, but delays are possible. The game is expected to receive two years of DLC support.

One of the more interesting details that emerged from the massive Xbox leak that reportedly happened because of a filing error is the existence of a new game in the Doom franchise. The 2016 reboot of the series and its sequel Doom Eternal have gone over quite well with fans and critics, many of whom will be curious about what has actually been made known about the next entry into the series.

The next game in the Doom franchise has a lofty reputation to uphold, and is potentially an ace in the hole for Microsoft. The leak may be unwelcome for Xbox, but it is exciting news for Doom fans. With all that said, the information is from internal company documents from 2022, so it may not be accurate.

The Title Is Doom Year Zero

The title of the next Doom game is reportedly Doom Year Zero. The title may have changed at some point, but it seems that Xbox is set on the name. This doesn't reveal much about the game itself, but it is probably a safe bet that it will be a direct sequel to Doom Eternal.

The name Year Zero could represent a plot point. Perhaps the Slayer is woken up in far in the future where Year Zero refers to the year that the gates of hell are opened after some divine timer or counter has run out. In previous Doom games, demonic invasions were instigated by humans, so Year Zero might be uninitiated on the part of the humans. This is all pure speculation; Year Zero could mean anything.

Doom Year Zero Release Window

Doom Year Zero does not have a release date but it is possible to make an educated guess about its release window. According to the leaked Xbox documents, it is planned for release around two years after Starfield. Whether Starfield getting delayed affects its release date is hard to say for certain, so it could be ready some time in 2024, since Starfield was initially set for a late 2022 launch.

Delays in the development of Doom Year Zero cannot be ruled out. It could only arrive in 2025 or possibly even later, so fans are advised to be patient. The only other big games Xbox has lined up before Doom Year Zero are supposedly Oblivion Remastered and Indiana Jones. The Oblivion remaster has not been officially announced yet, and Indiana Jones doesn't have a release date yet, but 2025 might be a safe bet.

Two Years of DLC for Doom Year Zero

Unless plans have changed, it appears that Doom Year Zero will have get DLC over 2 years. One DLC will arrive in the same financial year as the game, while the other is slated for the following year. If the DLC is anything like The Ancient Gods DLC of Doom Eternal, it could be a second campaign divided over 2 parts that continues the Slayer's bloodsoaked journey.

The 2016 Doom reboot did not have DLC, so it cannot be used to establish whether there is a pattern here. The Year Zero DLC could be two entirely separate campaigns. Again, one can only speculate, but it is nice to know that Doom Year Zero will be supported by some new content.

DOOM Year Zero Platforms

It is not known at this stage exactly what platforms Doom Year Zero will be releasing on, but at the very least it will presumably be released on PC and Xbox. A PlayStation 5 version is not off the table, but with Xbox's lack of exclusive first party games coming out in the near future, it seems unlikely. It might be a timed exclusive if it is not entirely exclusive to Xbox platforms.

It is unknown whetherYear Zero it will be a day one Game Pass title. It could be, but there is no evidence that it will be aside from Xbox's apparent intention to push more players to subscribe to the service. A Switch port of Doom Year Zero also seems unlikely, especially in light of the fact that Nintendo is reportedly getting ready to release a new console.

Doom Year Zero is rumored to be in development.

