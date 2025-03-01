Everything You Need to Know About Getting Gel Nails (2025)

If you’ve ever gotten a manicure, chances are you’re familiar with gel nails. As one of the most popular manicure options, gel nails are commonly offered at salons as a long-lasting, chip-free alternative to regular nail polish colors. With its durability and wide range of colors and nail designs, it’s no wonder most people opt for gel manicures.

It’s also possible to achieve gel nails with an at-home manicure. Unlike dip nails, which require powder and liquid activator for application, gel nails can be cured using a UV lamp. But before you try your own DIY gel nails, it’s important to get informed. According to Eunice Park, brand director at Aprés Nail, it takes a certain skill level to apply gel. And without proper treatment, mistakes can lead to damage, especially when it comes to gel removal.

“Creating a smooth base layer can be a challenge for the inexperienced, especially if you have uneven natural nails,” says Park. “Additionally, many who are inexperienced can often overfile when removing, which can damage the nail plate or, worse, rip or peel the gel off! This will take layers of your nail plate off and create thin, brittle nails.”

Ahead, everything you need to know about gel nails, including application, removal, benefits, and more.

What are gel nails?

There are two types of gel nails: hard gel nails and soft gel nails. “The key distinguishing factor of hard gel is that it cannot be soaked off,” says Park. “It can only be filed off. And because of the strength and durability of hard gel formulas, you can create long extensions with this kind of gel. Soft gel can be soaked off with acetone. Most color gels are a soft gel formula. But due to the give and flexibility of its formula, soft gel cannot make lengthy extensions.”

How do you apply gel nails?

First, your nail should be cleaned and prepped. Most of the time, gel is applied directly to the natural nail. “You would apply a gel basecoat, color, then gel topcoat,” says Park. “Most gels these days cure within 30 seconds in an LED lamp.”

According to Julie Kandalec, an NYC-based celebrity nail artist, the curing process is a result of a cool chemistry trick. “When we shine the UV light on our gel nail polish, it triggers a chemical reaction that causes the molecules in the polish connect to form a hard plastic structure, creating a durable, glossy finish that can last for weeks without breaking or chipping,” she says.

What are the benefits of gel nails?

Pros recommend gel nails for anyone who uses their hands often. “Gel nails are more durable than regular polish,” says Park. “They will last longer and be less prone to chipping, and the colors are much more vibrant in gel.”

Are gel nails healthy?

When it comes to nail health, Park says gel nails can be nondamaging if applied and removed correctly. “With proper prep, application and removal, they definitely can be healthy for your nails,” she says. “Many gel polishes are also coming out with HEMA-free formulas as well, which is also beneficial for the user. Aprés Light & Shadow Sheer Gel Couleur collection is a HEMA-free, vegan, cruelty-free polish line that is both gentle and beautiful.”

Are gel-nail UV lamps safe?

The truth is, we don’t fully know whether UV nail lamps are safe for the skin, says Marisa Garshick, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. “Although we know UV exposure can increase the risk of premature aging and skin cancer, based on the limited duration during a manicure, the exact risk associated with UV nail lamps is unknown,” she says. She says that while occasional use is likely safe for most people, repeated exposure over time may have cumulative effects. Pro tip: Dr. Garshick recommends applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, such as the Supergoop! Hand Screen, to your hands before using your UV gel lamp for precaution. “Additionally, wearing UV-blocking gloves with the fingertips cut out, like ManiGlovz, is another effective option,” she says.

Are gel nails better than acrylic nails?

If you’re debating between gel nails and acrylic nails, there are some factors that might sway you. “Gel creates less dust and there are less fumes, which more and more people are becoming sensitive to,” says Park.