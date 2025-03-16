Everything you need to know about: Special Category data - Tacita (2025)



Special category data is a subset of personal data defined in the GDPR. This data is typically of a far more sensitive nature than standard personal data and has often historically been used to persecute individuals. If special category data is compromised, it has the potential for greater financial, physical, emotional, or reputational harm.

The GDPR has identified the following categories of information as being special category data:

Personal data revealing racial or ethnic origin ;

; Personal data revealing political opinions ;

; Personal data revealing religious or philosophical beliefs ;

; Personal data revealing trade union membership ;

; Genetic data ;

; Biometric data (where used for identification purposes);

(where used for identification purposes); Data concerning health ;

Data concerning a person’s sex life ; and

; Data concerning ; and Data concerning a person’s sexual orientation.

If you are processing any of these categories of information, you are processing Special Category Data.

Note: Children’s Data and Criminal Records are not classified as special category data under the GDPR. The GDPR gives extra protection to personal data relating to criminal convictions and offences, and children’s data.