EWG's Food Scores just took the work out of grocery shopping for me! (2025)

This product is not certified organic [read more]

Products bearing the USDA certified organic seal must contain at least 95 percent organic ingredient, and must be produced without the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers and free of genetically engineered ingredients.

No ingredient concerns identified for this product [read more]

EWG has not identified any ingredient concerns for this product.

Contains food additives of higher concern

Contains 2 of EWG's top food additives of concern: BHT and BHA

Antibiotics were likely used in the production of this meat [read more]

Many animals are fed low doses of antibiotics throughout their lifespan to speed growth and prevent diseases. These non-essential uses promote antibiotic resistance, posing a serious risk to human health.

Ingredient(s) derived from animals that may have been treated with hormones and/or growth promoters [read more]

This food contains fats derived from animals that were possibly treated with antibiotics and artificial growth promoters.

Contains ingredients that may contribute small amounts of unhealthy artificial trans fats: Canola Oil and Mono And Diglycerides Of Fatty Acids [read more]

Both refined oils and fully hydrogenated oils contain small amounts of unhealthy artificial trans fats and contribute to the total intake of trans fat in the diet (Biofortis 2014). Artificial trans fats are generated in refined oils when they are processed at high temperatures from the crude oil into a bland, odorless, colorless oil (Greyt 1999). A 2012 study conducted by FDA scientists estimated that refined oil contributes an average 0.6 grams of trans fat a day (Doell 2012). The World Health Organization recommends limits on trans fat of less than 1 to 2 grams a day—in this context, it’s easy to see that 0.6 grams is not an insignificant contribution. In the case of fully hydrogenated oils, they should theoretically be free of trans fat, but since no hydrogenation process is 100 percent efficient, trans fats are often found in fully hydrogenated oils at low levels (FDA 2013). The United States Department of Agriculture National Nutrition Database has tested refined, partially hydrogenated and fully hydrogenated oils and found trans fats in all of them (USDA 2013). Textbooks for food scientists reveal that the mono and di-glycerides and other emulsifiers are often made from hydrogenated fats (Hasenhuettl and Hartel 2008) and at temperatures above 220°C (Sikorski and Kolakowka 2011). Emulsifiers produced from hydrogenated fats “contain measurable concentrations" of trans fats (Hasenhuettl and Hartel 2008). Unfortunately, due to lack of label disclosure and the trans fat labeling loophole, only the food scientists will ever know just how much trans fat these refined oils and emulsifiers are contributing to foods and the American diet.

Contains the non-specific ingredient "flavor" [read more]

See Also Soy Protein Isolate: Unveiling The Phytoestrogen Mystery

Added "flavors" are secret and often complex mixtures of chemicals that modify and manipulate the taste and smell of food. The lack of disclosure is a public right to know issue and especially concerning to people with unusual food allergies or on restricted diets.

Contains 31% of the Institute of Medicine's daily sodium (salt) recommendations based on adequate intake [read more]

This product contains a high percentage of the Institute of Medicine's recommended adequate intake for sodium of 1500 mg a day (IOM 2005). This value is much lower than what the FDA requires be listed on food labels -- 2400 mg. Americans average 3,400 mg of sodium a day. Most of this sodium comes from processed foods where sodium is added to mask the lack of freshness by enhancing the flavor, texture or palatability and extending shelf-life (IOM 2010). Many of these uses are for the manufacturers benefit and not the consumer's health as excess sodium intake is linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and kidney disease (IOM 2010).

This product contains added sugar ingredients: Dextrose [read more]

Eating too much of any type of sugar can lead to tooth decay. Added sugars like high fructose corn syrup, honey, sugar and dextrose are more concerning than natural sugars like raisins because they can lead to obesity by adding calories without being accompanied by important nutrients like potassium, vitamin C or fiber. Americans average 22 teaspoons of added sugar a day (NCI 2010; USDA and DHHS 2010). The World Health Organization recommends no more than 6 to 12 teaspoons of added sugar a day for adults, children should eat even less (WHO 2002; WHO 2014).

Product has been classified as having high processing concerns