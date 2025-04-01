EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (2025)

Data Availability:
Limited
Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 formulation)
CATEGORYFacial Moisturizer/Treatment
BRAND
DERMA E
DATA LAST UPDATED
July 2019
Ingredients from packaging:
PURIFIED WATER, GLYCERIN (VEGETABLE DERIVED), CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE (PLANT DERIVED), STEARYL ALCOHOL (PLANT DERIVED), CETYL ALCOHOL (PLANT DERIVED), STEARIC ACID (VEGETABLE DERIVED), GLYCERYL STEARATE CITRATE (VEGETABLE DERIVED), GLYCERYL STEARATE SE, THIOCTIC (ALPHA LIPOIC) ACID, POLYSORBATE 20, DIMETHYL MEA (DMAE), ASCORBYL PALMITATE (VITAMIN C ESTER), PANTHENOL (PROVITAMIN B5), TOCOPHERYL ACETATE (VITAMIN E), RETINYL PALMITATE (VITAMIN A), ORGANIC SIMMONDSIA CHINENSIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL*, DIMETHICONE, ALLANTOIN, POLYSORBATE 60, POTASSIUM SORBATE, PHENOXYETHANOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, NATURAL FRAGRANCE OILS.
Product's animal testing policies
Some cosmetics companies have taken People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Leaping Bunny animal-testing pledges. For consumers who are concerned about companies’ policies on animal testing, Skin Deep reports this information.
PETA Cruelty-free Companies
Companies that join the "Caring Consumer" program of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a leading international animal rights advocacy organization, attest that "neither they nor their ingredient suppliers conduct or commission any animal tests on ingredients, formulations or finished products, and that they pledge not to do so in the future."