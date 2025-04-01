EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (2025)

WATER Data Availability: Robust

GLYCERIN Data Availability: Fair

CAPRYLIC/ CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE Data Availability: Limited

STEARYL ALCOHOL Data Availability: Fair

CETYL ALCOHOL Data Availability: Fair

STEARIC ACID Data Availability: Fair

GLYCERYL STEARATE CITRATE Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) emollient, emulsifying, skin conditioning, skin-conditioning agent - emollient CONCERNS • Use restrictions (low)

GLYCERYL STEARATE SE Data Availability: Limited

THIOCTIC ACID Data Availability: Good

FUNCTION(S) antioxidant CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)

DIMETHYL MEA Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) buffering, ph adjuster CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (moderate)

• Use restrictions (high)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (low)

• Multiple, additive exposure sources (low)

• Ecotoxicology (low)

ASCORBYL PALMITATE (VITAMIN C PALMITATE) Data Availability: Fair

PANTHENOL Data Availability: Limited

TOCOPHERYL ACETATE Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) antioxidant, skin conditioning, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous CONCERNS • Cancer (low)

• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)

• Allergies/immunotoxicity (moderate)

RETINYL PALMITATE (VITAMIN A PALMITATE) Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) skin conditioning, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous CONCERNS • Cancer (moderate)

• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (high)

• Use restrictions (high)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (low)

SIMMONDSIA CHINENSIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) emollient, hair conditioning, skin conditioning, viscosity controlling, hair conditioning agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive CONCERNS • Endocrine disruption (low)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (low)

DIMETHICONE Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) antifoaming, emollient, skin conditioning, skin protecting, antifoaming agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive, skin protectant CONCERNS • Use restrictions (moderate)

• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Ecotoxicology (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)

ALLANTOIN Data Availability: Limited

POLYSORBATE-60 Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) emulsifying, fragrance ingredient, surfactant - emulsifying agent, surfactant - solubilizing agent CONCERNS • Use restrictions (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)

POTASSIUM SORBATE Data Availability: Limited

PHENOXYETHANOL Data Availability: Good

FUNCTION(S) preservative, fragrance ingredient CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)

• Use restrictions (moderate)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Ecotoxicology (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)

ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) skin conditioning, deodorant agent, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Ecotoxicology (low)

FRAGRANCE Data Availability: Fair