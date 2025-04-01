EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (2025)

Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 formulation)

  • MODERATE

    Cancer

  • HIGH

    Allergies & Immunotoxicity

  • HIGH

    Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity

  • HIGH

    Use Restrictions

Ingredient scores

Ingredients are scored based on their formulation and concentration in this product. Click on an ingredient for more information.

WATER

Data Availability: Robust

FUNCTION(S) solvent
GLYCERIN

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (7) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (8)

FUNCTION(S) denaturant, humectant, perfuming, solvent, fragrance ingredient, hair conditioning agent, oral care agent;oral health care drug, skin-conditioning agent - humectant, skin protectant, viscosity decreasing agent
CONCERNS • Use restrictions (moderate)
CAPRYLIC/ CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDE

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (10) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (11)

FUNCTION(S) fragrance ingredient, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive
STEARYL ALCOHOL

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (13) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (14)

FUNCTION(S) emollient, emulsifying, emulsion stabilising, foam boosting, masking, opacifying, refatting, surfactant, viscosity controlling, emulsion stabilizer, fragrance ingredient, surfactant - emulsifying agent, surfactant - foambooster, viscosity increasing agent - aqueous, viscosity increasing agent - nonaqueous
CONCERNS • Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate)
CETYL ALCOHOL

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (16) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (17)

FUNCTION(S) emollient, emulsifying, emulsion stabilising, foam boosting, masking, opacifying, surfactant, viscosity controlling, emulsion stabilizer, fragrance ingredient, opacifying agent, surfactant - emulsifying agent;surfactant - foam booster, viscosity increasing agent - aqueous, viscosity increasing agent -nonaqueous
CONCERNS • Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
STEARIC ACID

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (19) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (20)

FUNCTION(S) cleansing, emulsifying, emulsion stabilising, masking, refatting, surfactant, fragrance ingredient, surfactant - cleansing agent, surfactant - emulsifying agentsurfactant-cleansing agent is included as a function for the soap form of stearic acid.
CONCERNS • Multiple, additive exposure sources (low)
GLYCERYL STEARATE CITRATE

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (22) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (23)

FUNCTION(S) emollient, emulsifying, skin conditioning, skin-conditioning agent - emollient
CONCERNS • Use restrictions (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
GLYCERYL STEARATE SE

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (25) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (26)

FUNCTION(S) emulsifying, surfactant - emulsifying agent
CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption
THIOCTIC ACID

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (28) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (29)

FUNCTION(S) antioxidant
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (moderate)
DIMETHYL MEA

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (31) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (32)

FUNCTION(S) buffering, ph adjuster
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (moderate)
• Use restrictions (high)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (low)
• Multiple, additive exposure sources (low)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Occupational hazards (high)
ASCORBYL PALMITATE (VITAMIN C PALMITATE)

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (34) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (35)

FUNCTION(S) antioxidant, masking, fragrance ingredient
CONCERNS • Biochemical or cellular level changes (high)
PANTHENOL

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (37) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (38)

FUNCTION(S) antistatic, hair conditioning, skin conditioning, hair conditioning agent
CONCERNS • Multiple, additive exposure sources (low)
TOCOPHERYL ACETATE

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (40) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (41)

FUNCTION(S) antioxidant, skin conditioning, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous
CONCERNS • Cancer (low)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Allergies/immunotoxicity (moderate)
• Contamination concerns (HYDROQUINONE)
RETINYL PALMITATE (VITAMIN A PALMITATE)

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (43) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (44)

FUNCTION(S) skin conditioning, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous
CONCERNS • Cancer (moderate)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (high)
• Use restrictions (high)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (low)
• Biochemical or cellular level changes (high)
SIMMONDSIA CHINENSIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (46) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (47)

FUNCTION(S) emollient, hair conditioning, skin conditioning, viscosity controlling, hair conditioning agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive
CONCERNS • Endocrine disruption (low)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
DIMETHICONE

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (49) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (50)

FUNCTION(S) antifoaming, emollient, skin conditioning, skin protecting, antifoaming agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive, skin protectant
CONCERNS • Use restrictions (moderate)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
• Contamination concerns (CYCLOPENTASILOXANE and CYCLOTETRASILOXANE)
ALLANTOIN

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (52) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (53)

FUNCTION(S) skin conditioning, skin protecting, soothing, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous, skin protectant
POLYSORBATE-60

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (55) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (56)

FUNCTION(S) emulsifying, fragrance ingredient, surfactant - emulsifying agent, surfactant - solubilizing agent
CONCERNS • Use restrictions (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
• Contamination concerns (ETHYLENE OXIDE and 1,4-DIOXANE)
POTASSIUM SORBATE

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (58) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (59)

FUNCTION(S) preservative, fragrance ingredient
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (moderate)
PHENOXYETHANOL

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (61) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (62)

FUNCTION(S) preservative, fragrance ingredient
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
• Occupational hazards (high)
ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (64) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (65)

FUNCTION(S) skin conditioning, deodorant agent, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
FRAGRANCE

EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (67) EWG Skin Deep® | Derma E Firming DMAE Moisturizer, Alpha Lipoic Acid & C-Esters (2019 (68)

FUNCTION(S) deodorant, masking, perfuming
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Endocrine disruption (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate)
