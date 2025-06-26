Exact date Celtic can win league as St Johnstone defeat delays Parkhead plans (2025)

Brendan Rodgers' Treble-chasers are now just two victories away from clinching a 55th title

The title race has been over bar the shouting for months. But a shock defeat to St Johnstone means Celtic fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on silverware.

The Hoops are on the verge of clinching their 55th top-flight title, putting them level on league crowns with Rangers.

And after their crisis-hit rivals crashed to a FIFTH successive defeat at Ibrox on Saturday, Celtic then blew the chance to get to Premiership match point in front of their own supporters - as they crashed to a loss against rock-bottom St Johnstone.

Hibs' stunning 2-0 triumph in Govan had meant that victories away to St Johnstone on Sunday and at home to Kilmarnock would ensure the championship is wrapped up before the split.

But that now isn't the case with Brendan Rodgers' pacesetters 13 points clear with six matches left to play. A victory against Killie would extend that gap to 16 matches with the Hoops having five games left.

However with Rangers not playing until the following day they could make their bitter rivals wait another week with victory away at Aberdeen, which would close the gap back to 13 points with 15 still on the table. If Rangers lose at Pittodrie however, it'll be party time again at Parkhead.

A draw meanwhile would mean the gap was 15 with 15 to play for, and the Hoops holding a vastly superior goal difference. Meaning, mathematically, it still wasn't over.

Regardless of how things go next weekend, Celtic will still have to wait a month before they can get their hands on the Premiership prize.

That's because Trophy Day will be held on the final day of the league season.

The SPFL confirmed earlier this week that the top-six fixtures will conclude on Saturday May 17, and it's almost certain that Celtic will be at home.

League chiefs will look to publish the post-split fixtures as soon as possible, following discussions with Police Scotland and broadcast partners.

It could be a week to remember for Treble-chasing Celtic, but St Johnstone stand in their way as they look to secure a May 24 Scottish Cup Final at Hampden.

