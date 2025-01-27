EXATLON Trademark of ACUN MEDYA KORLÁTOLT FELELÖSSEGÜ TÁRSASÁG. Application Number: 019124134 :: Trademark Elite Trademarks (2025)

LIVE On 12/23/2024 - Application under examination

By ACUN MEDYA KORLÁTOLT FELELÖSSEGÜ TÁRSASÁG

The EXATLON trademark was assigned an Application Number #019124134 – by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Trademark Application Number is a unique ID to identify the EXATLON mark in EUIPO. The EXATLON mark is filed in the category of Clothing Products , Toys and Sporting Goods Products , , Communications Services , Education and Entertainment Services , . The legal correspondent for EXATLON trademark is Mewburn Ellis LLP , Mewburn Ellis LLPBrienner Straße 50aD-80333 MünchenALEMANIA . The current status of the EXATLON filing is Application under examination.

Clothing made from all kinds of material, including underwear and outer clothing, other than special purpose protective clothing; socks, mufflers [clothing], shawls, bandannas, scarves, belts [clothing]; footwear, shoes, slippers, sandals; headgear, hats, caps with visors, berets, caps [headwear], skull caps. , Games and toys; arcade video game machines; game apparatus and machines for use with an external display screen and monitor, including those coin-operated; toys for animals; toys for outdoor playgrounds, parks and game parks; gymnastic and sporting articles not included in other classes; fishing tackle, artificial fishing bait, decoys for hunting and fishing; Christmas trees of artificial material, ornaments for Christmas trees, artificial snow for Christmas trees, rattles (playthings), novelties for parties, novelty toys for playing jokes and for parties, paper party hats. telecommunication services; providing access to Internet; news agencies. , Education and training; arranging and conducting of conferences, congresses and seminars; sporting and cultural activities; entertainment; ticket reservation and booking services for entertainment, sporting and cultural events, including ticket reservation and booking services for theatres, cinemas, museums and concerts; publication and editing of printed matter, including magazines, books, newspapers, other than publicity texts; electronic publication services; production of movie films, radio and television programmes; news reporters services; photographic reporting services; photography; translation. , Measurement apparatus and equipment including those for scientific, nautical, topographic, meteorologic, industrial and laboratory purposes, thermometers not for medical purposes, barometers, ammeters, voltmeters, hygrometers, testing apparatus not for medical purposes, telescopes, periscopes, directional compasses, speed indicators, laboratory apparatus, microscopes, magnifying glasses, stills, binoculars, ovens and furnaces for laboratory experiments; apparatus for recording, transmission or reproduction of sound or images, cameras, photographic cameras, television apparatus, video recorders, CD and DVD players and recorders, MP3 players, computers, desktop computers, tablet computers, wearable technological devices namely smartwatches, smart wristbands and head-mounted cameras, microphones, loudspeakers, earphones, telecommunications apparatus, apparatus for the reproduction of sound or images, computer peripheral devices, cell phones, covers for cell phones, telephone apparatus, computer printers, scanners [data processing equipment], photocopiers; magnetic and optic data carriers and computer software and programmes recorded thereto, downloadable and recordable electronic publications, encoded magnetic and optic cards, movies, tv series and video music clips recorded on magnetic, optical and electronic media; antennas, satellite antennas, amplifiers for antennas, parts of the aforementioned goods; ticket dispensers, automatic teller machines (ATM); electronic components used in the electronic parts of machines and apparatus, semi-conductors, electronic circuits, integrated circuits, chips [integrated circuits], diodes, transistors [electronic], magnetic heads for electronic apparatus, electronic locks, photocells, remote control apparatus for opening and closing doors, optical sensors; counters and quantity indicators for measuring the quantity of consumption, automatic time switches; clothing for protection against accidents, irradiation and fire, safety vests and life-saving apparatus and equipment; eyeglasses, sunglasses, optical lenses and cases, containers, parts and components thereof; apparatus and instruments for conducting, transforming, accumulating or controlling electricity, electric plugs, junction boxes [electricity], electric switches, circuit breakers, fuses, lighting ballasts, battery starter cables, electrical circuit boards, electric resistances, electric sockets, transformers [electricity], electrical adapters, battery chargers, electric door bells, electric and electronic cables, batteries, electric accumulators, solar panels for production of electricity; alarms and anti-theft alarms other than for vehicles, electric bells; signalling apparatus and instruments, luminous or mechanical signs for traffic use; fire extinguishing apparatus, fire engines, fire hose and fire hose nozzles; radar apparatus, sonars, night vision apparatus and instruments; decorative magnets; metronomes. .

Trademark Information, Current Status and Owner(s)

Application Number 019124134 Word Mark EXATLON Current Status Application under examination Status Date Monday, December 23, 2024 Filing Date Monday, December 23, 2024 Priority-Claim International Filing Deadline: Jun 23, 2025 See more options for trademark protection in International Countries: Priority Claim Must Be Filed Within Six Months of Foreign Filing. the United States: $299/class + govt fee. Apply Now Australia: $299/class + govt fee. Apply Now China: $344/class + govt fee. Apply Now Canada: $379/class + govt fee. Apply Now India: $299/class + govt fee. Apply Now United Kingdom: $499/class + govt fee. Apply Now Registration Number N/A Mark Type Word Mark Distinctiveness No Application Language English Secondary Language German Trademark Owner ACUN MEDYA KORLÁTOLT FELELÖSSEGÜ TÁRSASÁG Csomád 2161

HUNGARY Owner Type: Legal Entity Trademark Correspondent Mewburn Ellis LLP Mewburn Ellis LLP

Brienner Straße 50a

D-80333 München

ALEMANIA

Trademark Classification Information 025 Class Info Class 025 - Clothing, footwear, headgear. 028 Class Info Class 028 - Games and playthings; gymnastic and sporting articles not included in other classes; decorations for Christmas trees. 035 Class Info Class 035 - Advertising; business management; business administration; office functions. 038 Class Info Class 038 - Telecommunications. 041 Class Info Class 041 - Education; providing of training; entertainment; sporting and cultural activities. 009 Class Info Class 009 - Scientific, nautical, surveying, photographic, cinematographic, optical, weighing, measuring, signalling, checking (supervision), life-saving and teaching apparatus and instruments; apparatus and instruments for conducting, switching, transforming, accumulating, regulating or controlling electricity; apparatus for recording, transmission or reproduction of sound or images; magnetic data carriers, recording discs; automatic vending machines and mechanisms for coin operated apparatus; cash registers, calculating machines, data processing equipment and computers; fire extinguishing apparatus.

Trademark Goods and Services Description

Description Goods & Services Class 025 - Clothing made from all kinds of material, including underwear and outer clothing, other than special purpose protective clothing; socks, mufflers [clothing], shawls, bandannas, scarves, belts [clothing]; footwear, shoes, slippers, sandals; headgear, hats, caps with visors, berets, caps [headwear], skull caps. Class 028 - Games and toys; arcade video game machines; game apparatus and machines for use with an external display screen and monitor, including those coin-operated; toys for animals; toys for outdoor playgrounds, parks and game parks; gymnastic and sporting articles not included in other classes; fishing tackle, artificial fishing bait, decoys for hunting and fishing; Christmas trees of artificial material, ornaments for Christmas trees, artificial snow for Christmas trees, rattles (playthings), novelties for parties, novelty toys for playing jokes and for parties, paper party hats. Class 035 - Advertising, marketing and public relations, organization of exhibitions and trade fairs for commercial and advertising purposes, development of advertising concepts, providing an on-line marketplace for buyers and sellers of goods and services; office functions; secretarial services, arranging newspaper subscriptions for others, compilation of statistics, rental of office machines, systemization of information into computer databases, telephone answering for unavailable subscribers; business management, business administration and business consultancy, book-keeping and accounting, personnel placement, employment agencies, personnel selection, personnel recruitment, import-export agency services, temporary personnel placement services, billing, advisory services relating to tax preparation; auctioneering; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, chemicals used in industry, science, photography, agriculture, horticulture and forestry, manures and soils, unprocessed artificial resins and unprocessed plastics, fire extinguishing compositions, adhesives not for household, medical and stationery purposes, paints, varnishes, lacquers, preservatives against rust, preservatives against deterioration of wood, thinners and binders for paints, pigments, preservatives for metals, shoe dyes, printing dyes and ink, toners (including filled toner cartridges), colorants for food, pharmaceuticals and beverages; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, raw natural resins, metals in foil and powder form for painters, decorators, printers and artists, bleaching and cleaning preparations detergents, laundry bleach, laundry softeners, stain removers, dish-washing preparations, perfumery, cosmetics, fragrances for personal use (including deodorants for human beings and animals, other than medicated cosmetics), soaps (other than medicated soaps), dental care products, dentifrices, tooth polishing and whitening substances, mouth washes not for medical purposes, abrasive products, emery cloth, emery paper, pumice stone, abrasive pastes, polishing and care preparations for leather, vinyl, metal and wood, polishes, care creams, wax for polishing, industrial oils and greases, cutting fluids, dust absorbing, wetting and binding compositions, solid fuels, coal, firewood, liquid and gas fuels, petrol, diesel oil, liquefied petroleum gas, natural gas, fuel oil and their non-chemical additives, candles, wicks, wax and paraffin for lighting purposes, electrical energy; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, pharmaceutical and veterinary preparations for medical purposes, chemical preparations for medical and veterinary purposes, chemical reagents for pharmaceutical and veterinary purposes, medicated cosmetics, dietetic preparations for pharmaceutical and veterinary purposes, dietary supplements for human beings and animals, nutritional supplements, medical preparations for slimming purposes, food for babies, herbs and herbal beverages for medical purposes, dental preparations and articles, teeth filling material, dental impression material, dental adhesives and materials for repairing dentures and teeth, sanitary preparations for medical use, hygienic pads, hygienic tampons, plasters, materials for dressings, diapers made of paper and textiles for babies, adults and pets, preparations for destroying vermin, herbicides, fungicides, preparations for destroying rodents, deodorants other than those for human beings or for animals, air purifying preparations and air deodorizing preparations, disinfectants, antiseptics (germicides), detergents for medical purposes, medicated soaps, disinfectant soaps, antibacterial hand lotions; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, ores of non-precious metal, common metals and their alloys and semi-finished products made of these materials, irons for construction, mats and stirrups of common metals for buildings, common metals in the form of plate, billet, stick, profile, sheet and sheeting, goods and materials of common metal for sifting, filtering and similar purposes, doors, windows, shutters, jalousies and their cases and fittings of metal, non-electric cables and wires of metal, ironmongery, small hardware of metal, screws of metal, nails, bolts of metal, nuts of metal, pegs of metal, flakes of metal, metal pitons for mountain climbers, metal chains, fittings of metal for furniture, furniture casters of metal, industrial metal wheels, door handles of metal, window handles of metal, hinges of metal, metal latches, metal locks, metal keys for locks, metal rings for carrying keys, metal pulleys, ventilation ducts, vents, vent covers, pipes, chimney caps, manhole covers, grilles of metal for ventilation, heating, sewage, telephone, underground electricity and air-conditioning installations; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, metal panels or boards used for signaling, route showing and publicity purposes, signboards of metal, advertisement columns of metal, signaling panels of metal, non-luminous and non-mechanical traffic signs of metal, pipes of metal for transportation of liquids or gas, drilling pipes of metal and their metal fittings, valves of metal, couplings of metal for pipes, elbows of metal for pipes, clips of metal for pipes, connectors of metal for pipes, safes of metal, metal railway materials, metal rails, metal railway ties, railway switches, bollards of metal, floating docks of metal, mooring buoys of metal, anchors, metal molds for casting (other than machine parts), works of art made of common metals or their alloys, trophies of common metal, metal closures, bottle caps of metal, metal poles, metal pillars, scaffolding of metal, metal stakes, metal towers, metal pallets and metal ropes for lifting, loading and transportation purposes, metal hangers, ties, straps, belts, bands and tapes used for load-lifting and load-carrying, vehicle wheel chocks made of metal, metal profile laths for vehicles (for the purposes of decoration), machines and machine tools and industrial robots for processing and shaping wood, metal, glass, plastics and minerals, three dimensional printers, construction machines, bulldozers, diggers (machines), excavators, machines and robotic mechanisms for road construction and road paving, machines and robotic mechanisms for drilling, machines and robotic mechanisms for rock drilling, machines and robotic mechanisms for road sweeping, machines and robotic mechanisms for lifting, loading and transmission, elevators, escalators, cranes, machines and robotic mechanisms (machines) for use in agriculture and animal breeding, machines and robotic mechanisms (machines) for processing cereals, fruits, vegetables and food, machines for preparing and processing beverages, engines and electric motors other than for land vehicles, parts and fittings therefor, hydraulic and pneumatic controls for engines and motors; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, brakes other than for vehicles, brake linings for engines, crankshafts, gearboxes other than for land vehicles, cylinders and pistons for engines, turbines not for land vehicles, filters for engines and motors, parts for land vehicle engines, oil, fuel and air filters, exhausts, exhaust manifolds, engine cylinders, engine cylinder heads, pistons, carburetors, fuel conversion apparatus, injectors, fuel economizers, pumps, valves, starter motors, dynamos, sparkling plugs, all for land vehicle engines, bearings, ball or roller bearings, machines for mounting and detaching tires, alternators, current generators, electric generators, current generators operated with solar energy, painting machines, automatic spray guns for paint, electric, hydraulic and pneumatic punching machines and guns, electric adhesive guns, electric guns for compressed gas or liquid spraying machines, electric hand drills, electric hand saws, electric jigsaw machines, spiral binding machines for industrial use, compressed air machines; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, compressors (machines), robotic compressors, vehicle washing installations and industrial robots for vehicle washing, electric and gas-operated welding machines, robotic electric and gas-operated welding machines, electric arc welding apparatus, robotic electric arc welding apparatus, electric soldering apparatus, robotic electric soldering apparatus, electric arc cutting apparatus, robotic electric arc cutting apparatus, electrodes for welding machines, printing machines, industrial robots (machines) for printing, packaging machines, electric packing machines for plugging and sealing of plastics, industrial robots (machines) for packaging, filling-plugging and sealing machines, industrial robots (machines) for filling, plugging and sealing, labeling machines, industrial robots (machines) for labeling, sorting machines and industrial robots (machines) for sorting, machines for textile processing, industrial robots (machines) for textile processing, sewing machines and industrial robots (machines) for sewing, pumps other than parts of machines or engines (including fuel dispensing pumps, self-regulating fuel pumps and their guns), electric kitchen machines for chopping, grinding, crushing, mixing and mincing foodstuff; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, washing machines (including laundry washing machines, dishwashers, spin driers, not heated), electric cleaning machines for cleaning floors, carpets or floorings, vacuum cleaners and parts thereof, automatic vending machines, galvanizing and electroplating machines, electric door openers and closers, cylinder gaskets for engines and motors, forks, spoons, knives and non-electric cutters, slicers, peelers for kitchen use including those made-of precious metals, sidearms and blades (weapons), tools and apparatus for beauty and personal care use, tools and apparatus for shaving, depilation, manicure and pedicure, electric hand implements for straightening and curling hair, scissors, hand operated (non-electric) hand tools for the repair of machines, apparatus and vehicles and for use in construction, agriculture, horticulture, and forestry, none of them being power tools, electric and non-electric irons, steam irons, handles for hand-operated hand tools, measurement apparatus and equipment including those for scientific, nautical, topographic, meteorologic, industrial and laboratory purposes, thermometers not for medical purposes, barometers, ammeters, voltmeters, hygrometers, testing apparatus, telescopes, periscopes, directional compasses, speed indicators, laboratory equipment and apparatus, microscopes, magnifying glasses, binoculars, ovens and furnaces for laboratory experiments, apparatus for recording, transmission or reproduction of sound and images, cameras, photographic cameras, television apparatus, video recorders, CD-DVD players and recorders, MP3 players, computers, desktop computers, tablet computers; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, wearable technological devices, wearable technological devices namely smartwatches, smart wristbands and head-mounted cameras, microphones, loudspeakers, earphones, telecommunication apparatus, apparatus for reproduction of sound or images, computer peripheral devices, cell phones and covers for cell phones, telephone apparatus, telephone exchanges, computer printers, scanners, photocopiers, magnetic and optical data carriers and computer programs and software recorded thereto, electronic publications downloadable via computer networks and recordable in magnetic and optical media, encoded magnetic and optical cards, exposed cinema films, TV series and music video clips recorded on magnetic, optical and electronic media, antennas, satellite antennas, amplifiers for antennas, and parts for the aforementioned goods, ticket dispensers, automatic teller machines (ATM), electronic components used in the electronic parts of machines and apparatus, semi-conductors, electronic circuits, integrated circuits, chips [integrated circuits], diodes, transistors [electronic], magnetic heads, deflectors for electronic apparatus, electronic locks, photocells, remote control apparatus for opening and closing doors, sensors, counters and quantity indicators for measuring the quantity of consumption, automatic time switches, clothing for protection, safety vests and life-saving apparatus and equipment; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, eyeglasses, sunglasses, optical lenses and containers, cases, parts and components thereof, apparatus and instruments for conducting, transforming, accumulating and controlling electricity, electric plugs, junction boxes [electricity], electric switches, circuit breakers, fuses, lighting ballasts, battery starter cables, electrical circuit boards, electric resistances, electric sockets, transformers [electricity], electrical adapters, battery chargers, electric doorbells, electric and electronic cables, batteries, electric accumulators, solar panels for production of electricity, alarms and anti-theft alarms (other than for vehicles), electric bells, signaling apparatus and instruments, luminous or mechanical signs for traffic use, fire extinguishing apparatus and tools including fire engines (including fire hoses and fire hose nozzles), radar apparatus, sonars, night vision apparatus and instruments, decorative magnets, metronomes, surgical, medical, dental and veterinary apparatus and instruments, furniture for medical purposes, artificial limbs and prosthesis, medical orthopedic articles, medical corsets, orthopedic shoes, elastic bandages and supportive bandages, surgical gowns and surgical sterile sheets, adult sexual aids, condoms, babies' bottles, teats, babies' pacifiers, gum massagers for babies, bracelets and rings for medical purposes, anti-rheumatism bracelets and rings, lighting installations (lights for vehicles, and interior and exterior spaces), heating installations using solid, liquid and gas fuels or electricity, central heating boilers, boilers for heating installations, radiators [heating], heat exchangers, stoves, kitchen stoves, solar thermal collectors [heating], steam, gas and fog generators, steam generators (boilers) other than parts of machines, acetylene generators, oxygen generators, nitrogen generators, installations for air-conditioning and ventilating, cooling installations and freezers; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, electric and gas-powered devices, installations and apparatus for cooking, drying and boiling, cookers, electric cooking pans/pots, electric water heaters, braziers, barbecues, electric laundry driers, hair driers and hand drying apparatus, sanitary installations, taps (faucets), shower installations, toilets (water closets), bathing and shower cubicles, bathtubs, toilet seats, sinks, wash-hand basins, washers for water taps, stuffings (tap valves), water softening apparatus, water purification apparatus, water purification installations, wastewater purification installations, electric bed warmers and electric blankets not for medical use, electric pillow warmers, electric or non-electric foot warmers, hot water bottles, electrically heated socks, filters for aquariums and aquarium filtration apparatus, industrial type installations for cooking, drying and cooling purposes, pasteurizers and sterilizers, motor land vehicles (including motorcycles, mopeds) and engines and motors for land vehicles, clutches and transmissions for land vehicles, transmission belts and transmission chains for land vehicles, gearing for land vehicles, brakes, brake discs and brake linings for land vehicles, vehicle chassis, vehicle bonnets, vehicle suspension springs, shock absorbers for land vehicles, gearboxes for land vehicles, steering wheels for vehicles, rims for vehicle wheels, bicycles and their bodies, handlebars and mudguards for bicycles, vehicle bodies, tipping bodies for trucks, trailers for tractors, frigorific bodies for land vehicles, trailer hitches for vehicles, vehicle seats, headrests for vehicle seats, safety seats for children, seat covers for vehicles, vehicle covers (shaped), sun blinds adapted for vehicles, direction signals and arms for direction signals for vehicles, windscreen wipers and wiper arms for vehicles, inner tubes and tires for vehicle wheels, tubeless tires, tire-fixing sets, tire patches, weld patches and tire valves for vehicles; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, windows for vehicles, safety windows for vehicles, rearview mirrors and wing mirrors for vehicles, anti-skid chains for vehicles, luggage carriers for vehicles, bicycle and ski carriers for vehicles, saddles for bicycles or motorcycles, air pumps for vehicles for inflating tires, anti-theft alarms for vehicles, horns for vehicles, safety belts for vehicle seats, airbags for passengers, baby carriages, wheelchairs, pushchairs, wheelbarrows, shopping carts, single or multi-wheeled wheelbarrows, shopping trolleys, handling carts, rail vehicles, locomotives, trains, trams, wagons, cable cars, chairlifts, vehicles for locomotion by water and their parts (other than their motors and engines), vehicles for locomotion by air and their parts (other than their motors and engines), firearms, air pistols (weapons), spring-loaded firearms and adapted cases and shoulder straps therefor, heavy weapons, mortars and rockets, fireworks, sprays for personal defense purposes, jewelry (including imitation jewelry), gold, jewels, precious stones and jewelry made thereof, cufflinks, tie pins, statuettes and figurines of precious metal, clocks, watches and chronometrical instruments (including chronometers and their parts, watch straps), trophies made of precious metal, prayer beads/rosaries, musical instruments and cases for musical instruments, paper, cardboard (paperboard), paper or cardboard for packaging and wrapping, cardboard boxes, disposable products made of paper (other than stationery), paper towels, toilet papers, paper napkins, plastic materials for packaging and wrapping purposes, printing blocks and types and bookbinding materials, printed publications, printed matter, books, magazines, newspapers, bill books, printed dispatch notes, printed vouchers, calendars, posters, photographs (printed), banners, paintings, stickers [stationery], postage stamps, stationery, office stationery; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, instructional and teaching materials, writing, drawing, painting implements and artists' materials (other than furniture and devices), paper products for stationery purposes, adhesives for stationery purposes, pens, pencils, erasers, adhesive tapes for stationery purposes, cardboard for handicrafts, writing papers, copying papers, paper rolls for cash registers, drawing materials, black boards, painting pencils and watercolors, office requisites, paint rollers and paintbrushes for whitewashing and painting, rubber, gutta-percha, gum, asbestos, mica or semi finished synthetic materials made from these materials in the form of powder, panels, bars and foils, insulation, packing and stopping materials, insulating paints, insulating fabrics, insulating tapes, insulation covers, sealant compounds for joints, gaskets, O-rings for sealing purposes (other than gaskets for motors and cylinders and washers for water taps), flexible pipes made from rubber and plastic, hoses made of plastic and rubber (including those used for vehicles), pipe jackets of plastic and rubber, junctions for pipes of plastic and rubber, hoses of textile material, pipe jackets not of metal, junctions for pipes not of metal, hose connectors not of metal, connecting hoses for vehicle radiators (other than fire hoses), profile laths made of synthetic materials for vehicles (for the purposes of decoration), unworked or semi-worked leather and animal skins, imitations of leather, stout leather, leather used for linings, goods made of leather, imitations of leather or other materials, designed for carrying items, bags, wallets, boxes and trunks made of leather or stout leather, key cases, trunks [luggage], suitcases, umbrellas, parasols, sun umbrellas, walking sticks, whips, harness, saddlery, stirrups and straps of leather (saddlery), unwrought materials, sand, gravels, crushed stone, asphalt, bitumen, cement, lime, gypsum, plaster, concrete, marble blocks; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, traffic signs not of metal, non-mechanical and non-luminous for roads, monuments and statues of concrete, stone or marble, building glass, prefabricated swimming pools not of metal, aquarium sand, furniture made of any kind of material, bed mattresses, pillows, air mattresses and cushions not for medical purposes, water beds (excluding sleeping bags for campers), mirrors, beehives, artificial honeycombs and sections of wood for honeycombs, bouncing chairs for babies, playpens for babies (for indoors), cradles, infant walkers, display boards, frames for pictures and paintings, identity plates, identification bracelets, nameplates, identification tags made of wood or synthetic materials, packaging containers of wood or synthetic materials, casks for use in transportation and storage, barrels, storage drums, tanks, boxes, packaging containers, transportation containers, chests, loading pallets and closures for the aforementioned goods made of wood or synthetic materials, small hardware (ironmongery) goods of wood or synthetic materials, furniture fittings of wood or synthetic materials, opening and closing mechanisms of wood or synthetic materials, ornaments and decorative goods of wood, cork, reed, cane, wicker, horn, bone, ivory, whalebone; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, oyster shell, amber, mother-of-pearl, meerschaum, beeswax, plastics or plaster namely figurines, ornaments for walls, sculptures and trophies, baskets not of metal, fishing baskets, kennels, nesting boxes, beds for household pets, portable ladders and mobile boarding stairs of wood or synthetic materials, bamboo curtains, roller indoor blinds (for interiors), slatted/vertical indoor blinds, bead curtains for decoration, curtain hooks, curtain rings, curtain tiebacks, curtain rods, non-metal wheel chocks, hand-operated non-electric cleaning instruments and appliances, brushes except paintbrushes, steel chips for cleaning, sponges for cleaning, steel wool for cleaning, cloths of textile for cleaning, gloves for dishwashing, non-electric polishing machines for household purposes, brooms for carpets, mops, toothbrushes, electric toothbrushes, dental floss, shaving brushes, hairbrushes, combs, non-electric household and kitchen utensils including those made of precious metals (other than forks, knives, spoons), services [dishes], pots and pans, bottle openers, flowerpots, drinking straws; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, non-electric cooking utensils, ironing boards and shaped covers therefor, drying racks for washing, clothes drying hangers, cages for household pets, indoor aquariums, vivariums, terrariums, ornaments and decorative goods of glass, porcelain, earthenware or clay, statues, figurines, vases and trophies, mousetraps, insect traps, electric devices for attracting or killing flies and insects, fly catchers, fly swatters, perfume burners, perfume sprayers and perfume vaporizers, electric or non-electric make-up removing appliances, powder puffs, toilet cases, nozzles for sprinkler hose, nozzles for watering cans, watering devices, garden watering cans, tips connected to faucets, unworked glass, semi-worked glass, mosaics of glass and powdered glass for decoration (except building glass), glass wool (other than for insulation or textile use), ropes, strings, rope ladders, hammocks, fishing nets, tents, awnings; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, tarpaulins, sails, vehicle covers (not fitted), bags of textile for packaging, padding and stuffing materials except of rubber and synthetic materials (including those of wool, cotton), synthetic fibers, raw spun fibers, glass fibers for textile use, yarns and threads for textile use, yarns and threads for sewing, embroidery and knitting, thread, elastic yarns and threads for textile use, woven or non-woven textile fabrics, textile goods for household use, curtains, bed covers, quilt covers, sheets (textile), pillowcases, blankets, quilts, towels, flags, pennants, labels of textile, swaddling blankets, sleeping bags for camping, clothing made from all kinds of material including underwear and outer clothing other than special purpose protective clothing, socks, mufflers [clothing], shawls, bandannas, scarves, belts [clothing], footwear, shoes, slippers, sandals, headgear, hats, caps with visors, berets, skull caps, caps [headwear], laces and embroidery, guipure lace, festoons, ribbons (haberdashery), ribbons and braid, reinforcing tapes for clothing, cords for clothing, letters and numerals for marking linen, embroidered emblems, badges for wear not of precious metal, shoulder pads for clothing, buttons for clothing, hooks and eyes for clothing, eyelets, rings, zippers for clothing, buckles for shoes and belts, rivet buttons, adhesive tapes [haberdashery], fasteners, pins other than jewelry, needles, sewing needles, needles for sewing machines, lacing needles, needles for knitting and embroidery, boxes for needles, needle cushions, artificial flowers, artificial fruits, hair pins, hair buckles, hair bands, decorative articles for the hair not made of precious metal, wigs, hair extensions, electric or non-electric hair curlers, carpets, rugs, mats, prayer rugs, linoleum, artificial turf, linoleum for covering floors, gymnasium mats, wall hangings not of textile, wallpaper, games and toys, arcade video game machines, game apparatus, machines and devices for use with an external display screen and monitor (including those coin-operated), toys for animals, toys for outdoor playgrounds, parks and game parks, gymnastic and sporting articles, fishing tackle, artificial fishing bait, decoys for hunting and fishing, artificial Christmas trees and ornaments and artificial snow for Christmas trees; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, rattles (playthings), novelties for parties and similar entertainments, paper party hats, meat, fish, poultry and game meat and processed meat products, dried pulses, instant soups, bouillons, processed olives, olive paste, milk of animal origin, milk of plant origin, milk products (including butter), edible vegetable oils, dried, preserved, frozen, cooked, smoked or salted fruits and vegetables, tomato pastes, prepared nuts and dried fruits as snacks, hazelnut spreads and peanut butter, tahini (sesame seed paste), eggs, powdered eggs, potato chips, coffee, cocoa, coffee or cocoa based beverages, chocolate based beverages, pasta, stuffed dumplings, noodles, pastries and bakery products, desserts, bread, simit (Turkish ring-shaped bagels covered with sesame seed), poğaça (buns with or without filling), pita, sandwiches, katmer (flat layers of thin pastry with filling), pastry (borek), cakes, baklava (Turkish dessert based on dough coated with syrup), kadayıf (angel's hair dessert), desserts based on dough coated with syrup, puddings, custard, kazandibi (milk pudding slightly burnt on the bottom), rice pudding, keşkül (Turkish-style pudding), honey, bee glue for human consumption, propolis for food purposes, spices and condiments for foodstuff, vanilla, spices, sauces (condiments) including tomato sauces, yeast, baking powders, flour, semolina, starch for food, granulated sugar, cube sugar, powdered sugar, tea, iced tea, confectionery, chocolates; the bringing together, for the benefit of others, a variety of goods, namely, biscuits, crackers, wafers, chewing gums, ice cream, edible ices, salt, cereal-based snack food, popcorn, crushed oats, corn chips, breakfast cereals, processed wheat for human consumption, crushed barley for human consumption, processed oats for human consumption, processed rye for human consumption, rice, molasses for food, unprocessed agricultural and horticultural products, seeds, forestry products, live animals (including eggs for hatching, fertilized eggs), fresh and dried plants and herbs, animal foodstuffs, malt (not for human consumption), underlays for pets, cat litter, beers, preparations for making beer, mineral water, spring water, table water, soda water, fruit juices and vegetable juices, fruit and vegetable concentrates and extracts for making beverages, soft drinks, energy drinks (non-alcoholic), protein-enriched sports beverages, alcoholic beverages (except beers), wines, raki (arrack, an anise-flavored Turkish alcoholic drink), whiskey, liqueurs, alcoholic cocktails, tobacco, chewing tobacco, cigarettes, cigars, smokers' articles including those made of precious metals, pipes, mouthpieces for cigars and cigarettes, ashtrays, tobacco boxes, pocket apparatus for rolling cigarettes, cigarette papers, hookahs, firestones, lighters for smokers, electronic cigarettes and their cartridges, matches, enabling customers to conveniently view and purchase those goods (such services may be provided by means of retail stores, wholesale outlets, by means of electronic media and through mail order catalogs). Class 038 - Radio and television broadcasting services; telecommunication services; providing access to Internet; news agencies. Class 041 - Education and training; arranging and conducting of conferences, congresses and seminars; sporting and cultural activities; entertainment; ticket reservation and booking services for entertainment, sporting and cultural events, including ticket reservation and booking services for theatres, cinemas, museums and concerts; publication and editing of printed matter, including magazines, books, newspapers, other than publicity texts; electronic publication services; production of movie films, radio and television programmes; news reporters services; photographic reporting services; photography; translation. Class 009 - Measurement apparatus and equipment including those for scientific, nautical, topographic, meteorologic, industrial and laboratory purposes, thermometers not for medical purposes, barometers, ammeters, voltmeters, hygrometers, testing apparatus not for medical purposes, telescopes, periscopes, directional compasses, speed indicators, laboratory apparatus, microscopes, magnifying glasses, stills, binoculars, ovens and furnaces for laboratory experiments; apparatus for recording, transmission or reproduction of sound or images, cameras, photographic cameras, television apparatus, video recorders, CD and DVD players and recorders, MP3 players, computers, desktop computers, tablet computers, wearable technological devices namely smartwatches, smart wristbands and head-mounted cameras, microphones, loudspeakers, earphones, telecommunications apparatus, apparatus for the reproduction of sound or images, computer peripheral devices, cell phones, covers for cell phones, telephone apparatus, computer printers, scanners [data processing equipment], photocopiers; magnetic and optic data carriers and computer software and programmes recorded thereto, downloadable and recordable electronic publications, encoded magnetic and optic cards, movies, tv series and video music clips recorded on magnetic, optical and electronic media; antennas, satellite antennas, amplifiers for antennas, parts of the aforementioned goods; ticket dispensers, automatic teller machines (ATM); electronic components used in the electronic parts of machines and apparatus, semi-conductors, electronic circuits, integrated circuits, chips [integrated circuits], diodes, transistors [electronic], magnetic heads for electronic apparatus, electronic locks, photocells, remote control apparatus for opening and closing doors, optical sensors; counters and quantity indicators for measuring the quantity of consumption, automatic time switches; clothing for protection against accidents, irradiation and fire, safety vests and life-saving apparatus and equipment; eyeglasses, sunglasses, optical lenses and cases, containers, parts and components thereof; apparatus and instruments for conducting, transforming, accumulating or controlling electricity, electric plugs, junction boxes [electricity], electric switches, circuit breakers, fuses, lighting ballasts, battery starter cables, electrical circuit boards, electric resistances, electric sockets, transformers [electricity], electrical adapters, battery chargers, electric door bells, electric and electronic cables, batteries, electric accumulators, solar panels for production of electricity; alarms and anti-theft alarms other than for vehicles, electric bells; signalling apparatus and instruments, luminous or mechanical signs for traffic use; fire extinguishing apparatus, fire engines, fire hose and fire hose nozzles; radar apparatus, sonars, night vision apparatus and instruments; decorative magnets; metronomes.