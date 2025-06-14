Exclusive ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ clip: Watch Big Van Vader’s wild start in pro wrestling (2025)

Season 6 of the heartbreakingly human documentary series VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring continues with a headfirst dive into the seismic, singular life of Leon Allen White — better known to the world (and the ring) as Big Van Vader.

In an exclusive clip from the latest episode of Dark Side of the Ring, we see the early rumblings of Vader’s transformation from a pro football player to a full-blown wrestling legend. It’s narrated by WWE and AEW star Chris Jericho with raw, firsthand insight from Vader’s son Jesse, wrestling historian Jim Cornette, and fellow pro wrestler Stan Hansen.

Vader wasn’t just big. He was Japan’s kaiju come to life — a super heavyweight who moved like he was light on his feet but hit like a falling building. His time in Japan with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) redefined what it meant to be terrifying in spandex. There’s a reason his name still echoes. There’s a reason fans still say it a little breathlessly: Vader was the GOAT.

If you’ve never watched Vader then please carve out an evening to check out Dark Side of the Ring. You’ll see what we mean. He was brutal. He was beautiful. He was real. Though Leon Allen White died in 2018 at the age of 63, his legacy as Vader, like his presence in the ring, remains outsized — not just for what he did but also for how unforgettable he made it look.

You can watch the full episode "Big Van Vader" on VICE TV on April 8, 10:00-11:00 PM ET or on Hulu. New episodes air weekly.