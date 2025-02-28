Excuse Me While I Wax Poetic About These New Eyeshadow Sticks (2025)

One of the coolest parts about being a beauty editor is testing new products before they launch. Usually, it means keeping a massive secret and gatekeeping whatever's on my face/skin/body for weeks or even end. Occasionally, it means sharing our honest thoughts and feedback with the brand directly before launch. And sometimes, that feedback isn't all positive. Such was the case with the Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick...at first.

I first tested the shadow sticks back in August 2023. I was excited to have a quick and easy-to-use cream eyeshadow from a clean beauty brand I trust (I've been a big fan of Ilia's mascara and skin tint for years now). But when my package arrived, nearly all of my shadow sticks were broken. I put in another request with the brand (beauty ed perk), hoping it was just a fluke. Unfortunately, the same thing happened again. I had a few sticks that made it—and those have stayed in my rotation all this time—but the rest just had to be trashed.

Multiple beauty editors expressed these same concerns with Ilia, leading the brand to actually pull the product and postpone the launch to focus on reworking the packaging. Fast forward to now, and the revamped Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick is finally available to purchase starting February 19, making it's big debut at the Collina Strada New York Fashion Week S/S '25 runway show on February 6. Bigger news? I got to test it early. Again. Keep reading for all of my thoughts, plus even more details on the product and everything you need to know before you buy.

About the Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick:

This eyeshadow stick comes in 20 versatile shades—ranging from light beiges to deep browns to black, mint, and purple, all in a mix of shimmer and matte textures–all inspired by Renaissance oil paintings. "When you walk by a Renaissance oil painting, the light catches the color, texture, and sheen making it very dimensional—almost 3D-looking.," explains Ilia founder Sasha Plavsic. This eyeshadow formula and shades capture that feeling, she says.

It's meant to be waterproof, sweatproof, crease-resistant, and wearable for up to 12 hours (see below for my thoughts on this after testing). But don't worry—they're still soft, creamy, and easy to use, regardless of your level of experience playing with eyeshadow. It's also got an angled tip that can help you easily apply a wash of color across your lids, or create more precise placement like a winged liner or a dab in your inner corner.

Of course, because it's Ilia, these eyeshadows are also vegan, cruelty-free, and safe for sensitive eyes. Plus, the formula is infused with skincare—namely upcycled grape extract, an antioxidant-rich hydrator—to help nourish your eyes while providing a super smooth application.

About the revamp:

Editors are often the first people, outside of internal testers, to experience a product, and we have the unique ability to give feedback that can benefit the brand. Such was the case with Eye Stylus. When the brand originally developed Eye Stylus, they encountered a challenge during production that affected the sturdiness of the stick inside, says Plavsic. Fortunately, they recognized it early (ty, editors!) and were able to pivot the launch.

They did slightly adjust the formula, she says, to help strengthen the stick a bit so it wouldn't break as easily, but would still have the same glide-y application. "It’s important to note that cream-based formulas can be really delicate, especially when molded into a bullet form, and beauty brands rely on a range of tolerance for what is acceptable," Plavsic explains. "The adjustments we have made will improve the sturdiness significantly without sacrificing the soft, creamy texture of Eye Stylus."

How to use:

Luckily, this formula is extremely foolproof, so there's not all that much to explain in terms of application. “One of the things I love most about Eye Stylus is how incredibly easy it is to apply," says Plavsic. If you want a wash of color over your lids, just glide the stick all over them and blend with your fingers. And if want to line your upper or lower lashline or add a dab of shimmer to your inner corners, use the slanted tip to draw precise lines. You can also blend and layer shades to create a more tailored look.

My review:

First of all, I was so excited to see this product coming back. I've been shamelessly using my old iterations because I loved how creamy yet long-lasting the formula was, so I was excited to test out the revamped version. Not to mention, it's really cool and an honor to see a brand take editor feedback to heart and use it to seriously rethink a product. Beauty editors know their stuff—we're testing zillions of products all day long for our jobs. So when brands show that they trust our insights and reflect that into their lines, it's definitely a huge plus for me to want to try something out.

Wearing shade Filigree.

I absolutely love the shade assortment—the mix of matte and shimmers, plus the added pastel shades for a pop of color. But I do wish there just a couple more matte deep shades to accommodate dark skin tones, or another option since the pastels will likely be on the ashy side. My favorite shade so far has been Flax—it's a cool-tone medium brown that just adds a little definition to my eyelids and pairs perfectly with some black or brown eyeliner for a grunge-y look (which is my go-to vibe lately). But I'm also really obsessed with Oscurro for a night out (see below). I'm planning to coat my lids in a generous helping of this before the Collina Strada show, and will prob wear this out constantly because it's so easy to just smudge on and go.

Wearing shade Oscuro.

Speaking of, I adore how easy these are. The formula is really unlike any other cream eyeshadow stick I've used in that they're somehow both creamy and easy as hell to apply, but once they set on my eyes, they do. not. move. Like, I hate to admit this, but I did accidentally take a nap in it yesterday, and I woke up with my eyes still covered in Brocade, as perfect as it was when I applied it hours ago. You get just enough play time (maybe 20 to 30 seconds) to smudge and blend these out before they're locked down.

Wearing shade Flax.

The finish isn't powdery or crusty either, which can be the case with some waterproof cream eyeshadows in my experience. Not these—they still look and feel really soft and smooth on my eyelids (likely due to the skincare ingredients). But this doesn't make them crease either. I've tested every single shade on my eyelids, and none of them have creased, which is a strong feat for my deep-set eyes.

Final verdict:

Apologies for the whole love-fest up there, but I'm genuinely enamored with these eyeshadow sticks for how simple they are to use combined with the gorgeous shades and longevity. Oh, and the fact that editors' feedback made the product even better? We did that, y'all. Thank your local beauty editor! (That's me. Thank me.)

All 20 shades of the Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick will be available to shop on Feb. 19 at Sephora.com and IliaBeauty.com.