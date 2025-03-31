Exercises to Avoid With a Herniated Disc (2025)

A herniated disc can put a serious damper on your fitness routine, but it doesn’t have to keep you from staying active altogether. ANTHROS BLOG March 6th, 2025 A herniated disc can put a serious damper on your fitness routine, but it doesn’t have to keep you from staying active altogether. The key is to avoid movements that exacerbate pain or further strain your spine while focusing on restoring muscle balance and improving posture. Let’s dive into what exercises to steer clear of and why, as well as how to support your body on the path to recovery. When dealing with a herniated disc, maintaining muscle balance and good posture is essential. Muscle imbalances—where one group of muscles becomes overly tight or strong while the opposing group is weak—can pull your spine out of alignment. This misalignment puts additional stress on your discs, potentially worsening the herniation or slowing recovery. Similarly, poor posture, whether sitting, standing, or exercising, can place undue pressure on the discs in your spine. Learning to engage the right muscles and maintain proper alignment not only helps relieve pain but also prevents future injuries. *Always consult a healthcare provider or physical therapist before beginning any new exercise program, especially when dealing with a spinal injury. While every individual’s experience with a herniated disc is unique, some exercises are generally best avoided to protect your spine: Now that we know what to avoid, let’s talk about some safe and effective alternatives: Try: Bird dogs, pelvic tilts, or modified planks. Why They Help: These exercises strengthen the deep core muscles that support your spine without putting undue pressure on your discs. Try: Cat-cow stretches, child’s pose, or hamstring stretches. Why They Help: Stretching helps relieve tension in tight muscles and improves flexibility around your spine. Try: Walking, swimming, or using an elliptical machine Why They Help: Low-impact activities promote circulation and healing without jarring your spine. Try: Practicing seated and standing alignment, using a posture trainer, or working with a physical therapist. Use a chair with pelvis support to encourage spinal alignment. Why It Helps: Learning to hold your body in proper alignment reduces stress on the herniated disc and helps distribute pressure evenly. When sitting: Use a chair that supports the foundation of posture, the pelvis. Supporting the pelvis in a neutral position brings the spine into alignment and decreases disc pressure. For those who sit all day, this is key to achieve and maintain muscle balance and relieve symptoms of a herniated disc when sitting. When standing: Distribute your weight evenly on both feet and keep your shoulders relaxed and rolled back. Imagine there’s a string that goes from your feet up through your head and it’s being pulled straight up. This encourages a neutral pelvis and lengthened spine. When bending: During daily activities that require reaching or bending, hinge at the hips with a flat back. Engage your glutes and hamstrings during the bend/reach to protect your low back. When lifting: Bend at the knees, not the waist. Keep your back straight, hinge at the hips and hold objects close to your body. If you’re managing a herniated disc, remember to listen to your body and prioritize movements that feel good and supportive. Always consult a healthcare provider or physical therapist before beginning any new exercise program, especially when dealing with a spinal injury. Recovery from a herniated disc takes patience, but with the right approach—including avoiding harmful exercises and focusing on posture and muscle balance—you can work toward a stronger, healthier spine. You’ve got this! Join 5,240+ pain-free sitters discover anthros
Fix your sit.
When dealing with a herniated disc, maintaining muscle balance and good posture is essential.
Muscle imbalances—where one group of muscles becomes overly tight or strong while the opposing group is weak—can pull your spine out of alignment.
This misalignment puts additional stress on your discs, potentially worsening the herniation or slowing recovery.
Similarly, poor posture, whether sitting, standing, or exercising, can place undue pressure on the discs in your spine.
Learning to engage the right muscles and maintain proper alignment not only helps relieve pain but also prevents future injuries.
*Always consult a healthcare provider or physical therapist before beginning any new exercise program, especially when dealing with a spinal injury.
While every individual’s experience with a herniated disc is unique, some exercises are generally best avoided to protect your spine:
Now that we know what to avoid, let’s talk about some safe and effective alternatives:
Try: Bird dogs, pelvic tilts, or modified planks.
Why They Help: These exercises strengthen the deep core muscles that support your spine without putting undue pressure on your discs.
Try: Cat-cow stretches, child’s pose, or hamstring stretches.
Why They Help: Stretching helps relieve tension in tight muscles and improves flexibility around your spine.
Try: Walking, swimming, or using an elliptical machine
Why They Help: Low-impact activities promote circulation and healing without jarring your spine.
Try: Practicing seated and standing alignment, using a posture trainer, or working with a physical therapist. Use a chair with pelvis support to encourage spinal alignment.
Why It Helps: Learning to hold your body in proper alignment reduces stress on the herniated disc and helps distribute pressure evenly.
When sitting: Use a chair that supports the foundation of posture, the pelvis. Supporting the pelvis in a neutral position brings the spine into alignment and decreases disc pressure.
For those who sit all day, this is key to achieve and maintain muscle balance and relieve symptoms of a herniated disc when sitting.
When standing: Distribute your weight evenly on both feet and keep your shoulders relaxed and rolled back.
Imagine there’s a string that goes from your feet up through your head and it’s being pulled straight up.
This encourages a neutral pelvis and lengthened spine.
When bending: During daily activities that require reaching or bending, hinge at the hips with a flat back.
Engage your glutes and hamstrings during the bend/reach to protect your low back.
When lifting: Bend at the knees, not the waist. Keep your back straight, hinge at the hips and hold objects close to your body.
If you’re managing a herniated disc, remember to listen to your body and prioritize movements that feel good and supportive.
Always consult a healthcare provider or physical therapist before beginning any new exercise program, especially when dealing with a spinal injury.
Recovery from a herniated disc takes patience, but with the right approach—including avoiding harmful exercises and focusing on posture and muscle balance—you can work toward a stronger, healthier spine. You’ve got this!
