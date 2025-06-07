Exhibit goes behind Fred Herzog photos to untold stories of Vancouver’s Chinatown | Globalnews.ca (2025)

A new exhibit is harnessing the work of an iconic Vancouver street photographer to help unearth some of the untold stories of the city’s Chinatown.

Exhibit goes behind Fred Herzog photos to untold stories of Vancouver’s Chinatown | Globalnews.ca (1)

Vitality: Iconic Images, Hidden Stories at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre pairs 16 of Fred Herzog’s lush Kodachrome images captured in the historic Chinatown, Strathcona and Hastings neighbourhoods.

Those images are paired with an exhibit diving into the real lives of the people who lived in and shaped the neighbourhoods, crafted in close collaboration with the community.

Exhibit goes behind Fred Herzog photos to untold stories of Vancouver’s Chinatown | Globalnews.ca (2)

From the archives: Profile of renowned street photographer Fred Herzog

They’re stories like those of Maurice Wong. Now 84, the retired dentist grew up in Chinatown, watching the neighbourhood bustle from his family’s tailor shop.

Story continues below advertisement

“Chinatown started with restaurants, saloons, brothels and so forth. Nobody else wanted this real estate,” he said.

See Also
COMMENTARY: For Tories, energy debate isn’t powering up voters in campaign - National | Globalnews.caCanadians stuck for 3 days trying to get home from Mexico: ‘This is ridiculous’ | Globalnews.caMcDavid puts up three points in return from injury, Oilers edge Blues 4-3 - Edmonton | Globalnews.caOkanagan horse rescue to host Easter fundraiser - Okanagan | Globalnews.ca

Exhibit goes behind Fred Herzog photos to untold stories of Vancouver’s Chinatown | Globalnews.ca (3)

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Just imagine from that window a five-year-old and six-year-old peering out over the hub of Chinatown where the action was.”

The vitality of the neighbourhood is what Carol Lee, chair of Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, says shines from Herzog’s photographs.

“(Herzog) said that he wanted to photograph Chinatown, not to make a statement about Chinatown but it was a neighbourhood that was just so alive and there was vitality on the street here,” she said.

It’s an energy said she feels a personal connection to, recalling her own memories in the community.

See Also
Barkey’s hat trick helps London Knights to double up Erie Otters for Game 1 win - London | Globalnews.ca

“It was one big happy community where you knew almost everybody on the street, some anutie, some uncle, and it was very alive, there was lots of sounds, it was very noisy, children playing, the sound of Cantonese, people yelling,” she said.

Trending Now

  • ‘We are not subordinate’: Claudia Sheinbaum warns U.S. against drone-bombing Mexico
  • The Modi ‘friends’ who helped finance Poilievre’s leadership campaign

Exhibit goes behind Fred Herzog photos to untold stories of Vancouver’s Chinatown | Globalnews.ca (6)

This is BC: Musician inspired by Vancouver Chinatown’s history

Those memories helped form the foundation of what Lee thought a community should be like.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s a sense that comes full circle in the exhibit, she said, by asking the viewer to imagine a future for the community that shares that same vitality.

“I think what we want to show is the radiating theme of these photographs is one of hope,” Lee said.

“And I think what we were hoping for for this particular show was that people could see what the neighbourhood used to be and what it could become again.”

The exhibit runs in parallel with a larger showing of 50 of Herzog’s works at the Equinox Gallery for the 2025 Capture Photography Festivel.

You can check out Vitality until Dec. 31.

  • Filmmaker James Toback ordered to pay nearly $1.7 billion in sex assault lawsuit
  • Russell Brand admits sex was one of the main reasons he pursued fame
  • Emmy-winning composer likens working with ‘White Lotus’ creator Mike White to ‘toxic relationship’
  • Metallica: A Look Back at Kirk Hammett’s Extraordinary Classic Horror Collection
  • Sci-Fi movie soundtracks featured in SSO latest performance
  • Herzog Vancouver Chinatown photo exhibit highlights area’s past and future
  • Paralyzed Edmonton pianist to play at Glenrose Hospital Foundation Courage Gala
  • Captain Canuck slaps down Trump, Musk in comic inspired by U.S-Canada trade war

&copy 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit goes behind Fred Herzog photos to untold stories of Vancouver’s Chinatown | Globalnews.ca (2025)

References

Top Articles
CyberArk’s surge, Wiz and Cato prepare for IPOs: Israeli cyber firms ready for the next big move | CTech
How to Whiten Your Teeth, According to a Dentist
17 Cute Cherry Nail Ideas You’ll Love
Latest Posts
CyberArk Acquires Zilla Security To Reshape Identity Governance And Administration For The Modern Enterprise | Zilla Security
As a Beauty Editor, I Know You're Stylish If You Opt For This Eternally Chic Nail Shape
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Golda Nolan II

Last Updated:

Views: 5855

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Golda Nolan II

Birthday: 1998-05-14

Address: Suite 369 9754 Roberts Pines, West Benitaburgh, NM 69180-7958

Phone: +522993866487

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Shopping, Quilting, Cooking, Homebrewing, Leather crafting, Pet

Introduction: My name is Golda Nolan II, I am a thoughtful, clever, cute, jolly, brave, powerful, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.