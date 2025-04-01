Expert-Approved Post-Procedure Skin-Care Products (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page. Each product featured has been vetted and chosen by our editors.

The "musts" for the "after" on any aesthetics treatment.

Chemical peels, lasers, facelifts, oh my! As any plastic surgeon or dermatologist will tell you: The post steps you take after any surgery or treatment are incredibly critical in getting the best outcome. “What we do post-treatment can make all the difference to the long-term result,” stresses Dallas dermatologist Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand, MD. “The first job is to keep the skin maximally hydrated and protected from the sun.” From helping to heal scars to boosting skin barrier, here are the “after” products these pros recommend.

The Sun Protection

You know the SPF drill. And it’s even more vital post-treatment. “Sunscreen is always a must, but it’s even more important for those who’ve recently had an in-office procedure,” stresses Omaha, NE dermatologist Joel Schlessinger, MD. “I recommend physical sunscreens as opposed to chemical sunscreens to prevent any irritation. TheTiZO Ultra Zinc Mineral Sunscreen For Body & Face SPF 40($45) contains 20 percent zinc oxide and provides broad-spectrum protection to keep skin safe while it heals. Plus, it comes in a tinted formula as well if you’re hoping to conceal any redness present.”

Dr. Houshmand echos that “do,” and reminds patients to reapply often. “Reapplication is critical severaltimes a day post-procedure because many procedures like lasers, microneedling and peelscause askin-barrier disruption,” she says. One option she likes is the new EltaMD UV Skin Recovery ($52). “It combines the benefits of a mineral sunscreen with a patented two-percent Amino Acid Complex Barrier Repair Technology. It is suitable for sensitive skin, it protects and aids in post-procedure recovery.” Plus, the formula is available in both a green-tinted formula (which Dr. Houshmand favors for its color-correcting ability to neutralize redness), as well as a clear/white option. “It offers broad-spectrum protection with zinc oxide, along with soothing Centella Asiatica and a nourishing ceramide blend to reinforce the skin barrier.”

The Skin Calmer

Omaha, NE dermatologist Daniel Schlessinger, MD says that,after laser procedures, he appliesALASTIN Skincare Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex Technology ($236) while patients are still in his office. “It can reduce recovery time and minimize redness with its use of arnica and phytoene. Its soothing benefits are a plus, as it keeps skin calm in the days following a procedure while enhancing results.”

The Full-Body Balm

As Dr. Daniel Schlessinger tells us, irritation often occurs at some point in the laser-healing process. He recommends the FixMySkin 1% Hydrocortisone Healing Body Balm($21) for those issues—as long as the irritation is not infection-related. “It’s mess-free and easy to apply anywhere on the body. My father andI developed it with shea and cocoa butters that, when combined with the 1 percent hydrocortisone, keep skin comfortable by addressing any dryness, itchiness and flakiness that may occur after a procedure.”

The Post-Procedure Cream

Dr. Joel Schlessinger likes Revision Skincare’s CMT Post-Procedure Cream ($65), which can help after procedures like microdermabrasion or microneedling. “It contains ceramides, carrot root extract and sodium hyaluronate for best results.”

The Gel Treatment

CO2Lift ProCarboxy Gel Treatment ($100) is also on Dr. Joel Schlessinger’s post-list. “It allows for immediate relief after a more invasive laser treatment,” he says. “It contains ceramides and is incredibly soothing and cooling after more invasive lasers like Fraxel or HALO.”

The Skin-Saving Spray

Dr. Houshmand also favors the touch-free La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast B5 ($25). “It has anew spray formulation,” she says. “And it is excellent for immediate post-procedure soothing. It contains vitamin B5 [panthenol] to calm treated skin, madecassoside to aid in skin barrier repair and Tribioma prebiotic complex to rebalance the microbiome of irritated skin.”

The Skin-Barrier Restorer

Phoenix, AZdermatologist Dr. Karan Lal lists Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream ($26) as a major “do” in his book, especially after a laser. “It’s really good at restoring the skin barrier, and it can be used on open skin,” he says, adding that it is the only product he uses post-laser. Dermstore reviewers agree, calling it a “lifesaving” product. “I have personal dermatitis and this has saved my skin. Absolutely love it. I also use it on my skin after laser hair removal on my face. It helps calm the redness,” wrote one reviewer.

The Luxe Option

As New York dermatologist Michelle Henry, MD told us earlier this month, Shiseido Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Advanced Cream ($140) has been taking “tops” in her topical skin-care book, and that includes after-care use. “The best feedback any product can get is that people like using it,” she says. “This truly is a one-stop shop. I use it after my lasers, my firming devices and a lot of non-ablative things. I use it after my Clear + Brilliant, and I even use it after some of my microneedling, and I have not had issues. Sensitive skin types tolerate it very well.”

The Drink

In addition to stressing the need for solid sun protection, hydration and a gentle cleanser, New York dermatologist Jody A. Levine, MD, says she recommends taking arnica or eating pineapple (which has bromelein) for inflammationpost-laser. “And make sure to drink enough water.”

The Clothing

While Dr. Levine stresses there are so many lasers—each has a different level of invasiveness and the advice changes based on the laser used—there is one specific laser and post-protocol she’s used recently. “Quantum, a radiofrequency device used for skin tightening, is one laser we are using a ton these days due to its incredible results and the need for skin tightening with the prevalence ofweight loss. Lasers like this may be enhanced with a week of compression for optimal results. However, most laser procedures do not require much aftercare beyond moisturization.”

The At-Home Microneedling + Retinol Combo

As Encino plastic surgeon George Sanders, MD has seen in his personal experience, patients who undergo facial lifting can be left with “an excellent tightening and lifting of the neck, but a crepe-paper” appearance. “That so-called ‘crepey-skin’ can remain after surgery,” he says. “One can treat this in a variety of ways, but my preferred choice is an at-home microneedling program. It takes 90 seconds at bedtime, and when combined with the applicationof a topical retinol, it can help dramatically. It is inexpensive, quick and effective when done consistently.”

Pro Tip

Always test new, topical products on intact, untreated skin, recommends Dr. Houshmand. “You can do this on the inside of your forearm before applying a product to treated areas.”