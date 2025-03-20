Explainer: What’s the Science Behind How Light Rejuvenates and Heals Skin? (2025)

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is it ironic that light can heal our bodies as effectively as it can damage them?

We need the light. We run toward it and bathe in it on long summer days. Sunlight is good for the body and good for our mental health. Yet, there’s the inverse. People are conditioned from a young age to shield themselves against the sun. As small children, many of us were slathered with sunblock by wildly protective parents armed with copious amounts of SPF 70. So now as adults, we do the same thing to our children.

So let’s dig into the nuances of light — and a few vague memories from science class — and remember light isn’t just light. There’s an electromagnetic scale. This scale shows many different types of light and wavelengths, listed under various classifications.

Two groups — the visible light spectrum and infrared light — are often associated with light-emitting diode (LED) skin therapy and its healing effects. It’s an incredible use of light that’s proven to aid in healing and rejuvenating the body related to skincare and anti-aging.

Still, what’s the science behind the outcome? How does light prompt physical change in the body?

Visible Light, Infrared Light, and Your Skin

Visible light and infrared light are wavelength groups sandwiched between gamma waves on one end of the electromagnetic scale and radio waves on the opposite end. LED skin therapy successfully uses both groups of wavelengths.

Meanwhile, each light type has a known wavelength. These distances are all estimated within ranges. So for instance, blue light travels a distance between 400 and 495 nanometers (nm). Red light travels between 620 to 750 (nm). Light between these two wavelength ranges is visible to the human eye.

When it comes to light therapy, wavelength is incredibly important because light penetration dictates what light application works best for which skin treatment type.

While each light color has its niche use within skin therapy, infrared and visible light reach the same end. They aim to facilitate skin repair — often, but not always — predicated on boosting collagen.

According to a study cited by the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD), “light therapy augments tissue repair and promotes regeneration and skin rejuvenation by naturally stimulating collagen production in the body.” We’ve cited various scientific studies on how light treatment affects specific areas of focus, from complexionto cell regeneration and muscle pain.

How Skin Cells Respond to Light Therapy

Of course, any light needs a conduit. And that’s where LED devices come in. reVive Light Therapy™ products are designed to emit light at specific wavelengths based on their associated effects on the body.

Consider this example. The timeline below shows the process. First, red light wavelength enters the skin, starting the anti-aging by increasing cellular energy. The red light continues to penetrate through layers of skin until it stimulates collagen production.



Wavelength penetrates skin -> Mitochondria elevated in cells -> Energy goes up -> Fibroblast cells use energy to make collagen -> Collagen repairs tissue and prompts skin rejuvenation.

In the spirit of keeping it simple, all roads lead to skin rejuvenation. But how each treatment gets there is where things diverge.

Wavelengths and Skin Penetration

Wavelength informs which light is best suited for specific concerns. Different wavelengths treat certain skin imperfections, all based on skin depths and the layer of skin being targeted. There are six layers of skin starting with the stratum corneum, the outermost layer. Next are the epidermis, melanin layer, basal layer, dermis, and, finally, the subcutaneous fat layer. Remember, blue light has a shorter wavelength falling within a range of 400 to 495 nanometers (nm). Infrared light, unseen by the human eye, has wavelengths exceeding red visible light, ranging from 780 nm to 1 mm. The longer the wavelength, the deeper it penetrates into the skin.

To successfully treat signs of aging, our reVive Light Therapy™at-home devices emit infrared, red, and amber light. While using these devices, wavelengths penetrate deep into the skin to create the desired effect. In the study cited by JAAD, the research suggests that “since low-level red and infrared light stimulated the production of multiple biomarkers associated with anti-aging skin benefits, these findings suggest that low-level red and infrared-light treatments present opportunities for daily, at-home treatments for patients with photoaging and photodamaged skin.”</span>

Blue light, with a shorter wavelength, is ideal for penetrating pores and eliminating bacteria. reVive Light Therapy™ also uses a combination of blue and red light therapy to reduce inflammation, scarring, and other skin care issues.</span>

If you’d like to read more about LED light therapy or how to experience light therapy at home, check out our blog or take a look at our reVive Light Therapy™product line.</span>