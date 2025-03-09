Explore the product portfolio and recent initiatives of leading probiotics manufacturers (2025)

In order to enhance the overall well-being of humans (especially adults) and aid in the prevention / treatment of specific health issues, the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry has observed the reliance on probiotics products, including foods, beverages and supplements. We analyzed over 95 probiotics manufacturers. In this article, discover 7 top probiotics manufacturers and their capabilities in this industry

Probiotics are gut-friendly microbes (bacteria or yeast) that play a pivotal role in balancing the intestinal microbiome in humans and animals. Some of the commonly found strains in the probiotics include Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Bacillus, Saccharomyces and Streptococcus. Since ancient times, these healthy probiotic strains were originally present in many food products, such as fermented milk, yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut and cheese. Gradually, with the rise of research, probiotics are now incorporated into a range of products, including food, beverages and supplements.

Probiotics enhance overall health of the individual, through various mechanisms of action, such as competitive exclusion to eliminate pathogens, promoting gut colonization, and strengthening the epithelial barrier. Through their metabolic and immunomodulatory actions, probiotics help prevent several health ailments, such as inflammatory bowel disease, obesity, food allergy, diabetes, eczema and cancer. Notably, probiotics are now widely recognized as mainstream wellness products amongst the health-conscious population. They have emerged as a promising formulation with both preventative and therapeutic potential, offering benefits for improving gut, brain, vaginal, prostate, and mental health.

Live probiotic strains when formulated in dosage formats, such as tablets, capsules and powders, are considered as health supplements. These supplements can either be designed to target specific diseases or to maintain general health. Examples include nutritional supplements, specialty supplements and infant formulae. It is worth mentioning that the pharmaceutical industry is also extensively engaged in the development of advanced forms of probiotics, also known as next-generation probiotics. These probiotics can reduce oxidative stress, modulate the inflammatory pathways and prevent neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Unlike traditional probiotics, these advanced products will have the potential in alleviating chronic human ailments, such as cancer through apoptosis induction, cytokine upregulation and exclusion of carcinogens.

Roots Analysis has conducted an exhaustive study on Probiotics Market featuring the current market landscape and future opportunity for the probiotics manufacturers, over a span of 10 years.

Table of Contents

Below, we have listed (in alphabetical order), the top 7 probiotics manufacturers.

AB-BIOTICS BioGaia i-Health Lifeway Foods Probi Velbiom Winclove Probiotics

Interested in exploring all 95+ probiotics manufacturers?

Discover Below the Details on 7 Top Probiotics Manufacturers

Let us deep dive to understand the activity of the 7 key probiotics manufacturers (shortlisted on the basis of company size (companies having 51-500 employees)) engaged in the production of probiotics. It is essential to note that the selection of top players can differ substantially according to the defined criteria.

Commitment to Advancing Probiotic Science Positions AB-BIOTICS as a Leader in the Biotechnology Sector

1. AB-BIOTICS

AB-BIOTICS , established in 2004 as a spin-off from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, is a subsidiary of KANEKA. The company utilizes clinical-based evidence research to develop and manufacture ready-to-use probiotic products, formulas and strains. The company offers solutions across various therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, pediatric, oral, eye, immune, cardiometabolic, skin, women’s and cognitive health. Over the years, the company has successfully launched its own consumer brands, namely Floradapt and Yougumel. Additionally, the company is actively involved in the research and development of novel microbiome solutions.

AB-BIOTICS: Company Details

Key Parameters Description Company Logo Year of Establishment 2004 Number of Employees 51-200 Headquarters Spain

AB-BIOTICS: Probiotics Portfolio

Key Parameters Description Name of Probiotic Brands i3.1®

AB-DIGEST

AB-Kolicare®

AB-Dentalac®

AB-Implalac

AB-Protears®

AB21®

AB-DR7

Innerim®

AB-Life®

LipiGO®

AB-Sakei 65®

Gyntima®

Mindbiome® Type of Probiotic Dietary Supplement Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Supplements

Infant Formula Type of Ingredient Lactobacilli

Bacillus

Saccharomyces Target Human Population Infants

Adults

Recent Initiatives by AB-BIOTICS: In December 2024, the company shared the clinical results of AB-KOLICARE®, an advanced probiotic blend, at the World Congress of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition (WCPGHAN) conference.

Further details on recent initiatives taken by AB-BIOTICS as well as other probiotics manufacturers have been provided in detail in the report.

BioGaia has Found Success with its B2C Distribution Model; Expanding in Australia and New Zealand

2. BioGaia

BioGaia is a Sweden-based probiotics company specializing in the development of probiotics derived from strains of Lactobacillus reuteri. The company manufactures clinically-proven probiotic supplements in various packaging formats, such as supplement capsules, lozenges, drops and gummies. It is worth noting that the company spans across 100 countries, worldwide, through its subsidiaries and distribution partners. Further, the company offers a diverse product portfolio that addresses various health needs.

The company has marketed its products across Canada, Japan, UK and US through a B2C network and in June 2024, announced its plans to open two subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand for direct distribution in these regions.

BioGaia: Company Details

Key Parameters Description Company Logo Year of Establishment 1990 Number of Employees 201-500 Headquarters Sweden

BioGaia: Probiotics Portfolio

Key Parameters Description Name of Probiotic Brands BioGaia Gastrus

BioGaia Osfortis

BioGaia Protectis

BioGaia Prodentis

BioGaia Immune Active

BioGaia Elactia

BioGaia CAN

BioGaia Aldermis

BioGaia Nurture & Grow Type of Probiotic Dietary Supplement Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Supplements

Infant Formula Type of Ingredient Lactobacillus Target Human Population Infants

Children

Adults

Recent Initiatives by BioGaia: In December 2024, the company launched BioGaia® Gastrus® PURE ACTION, a probiotic dietary supplement to support in digestion.

Further details on recent initiatives taken by BioGaia as well as other probiotics manufacturers have been provided in detail in the report.

i-Health, a DSM subsidiary, is Dedicatedly Engaged in Developing Nutritional Supplements, including Probiotics, Specifically to Support Women's Health

3. i-Health

i-Health , a wholly-owned subsidiary of DSM and firmenich, focuses on the development of nutritional and specialty supplements for human health. Their product range includes probiotic blends and supplements featuring gingko biloba, choline and omega-3. Through its Estroven ® brand, the company is committed to enhancing women’s health, such as menopause relief, weight management, stress relief and peri-menopause relief. Additionally, i-Health emphasizes sustainability in its operation. The company is dedicated to creating a fully sustainable product portfolio and aims to use Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified paper for all its products by the year 2027.

i-Health: Company Details

Key Parameters Description Company Logo Year of Establishment 2012 Number of Employees 51-200 Headquarters US

i-Health: Probiotics Portfolio

Key Parameters Description Name of Probiotic Brands Culturelle®

Holigos® Type of Probiotic Dietary Supplement Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Supplements

Infant Formula Type of Ingredient Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium Target Human Population Infants

Children

Adults

Recent Initiatives by dsm-firmenich: In April 2024, the company entered into a strategic collaboration with Lallemand Health Solutions, in order to launch symbiotic solutions for infant’s health and development.

Further details on recent initiatives taken by i-Health, dsm-firmenich as well as other probiotics manufacturers have been provided in detail in the report.

Lifeway Foods Continues to Innovate, While Being Eyed for Acquisition by Danone

4. Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods , a US-based company, specializes in producing probiotic-rich fermented beverages, popularly known as kefir. Interestingly, the company offers various types of kefir products, including low fat, organic low fat, non-fat and organic grassfed. In addition to kefir, the company also manufactures functional foods, such as vitamin rich functional shots and cheese, to provide added health benefits to the consumers. The company’s mission is “to provide the best in probiotic and nutritious foods and improve the health of our customers. And we’re here to leave the world a better place than we found it.”

See Also The benefits of oral probiotics in periodontal treatment

In November 2024, Danone made its second offer for the acquisition of Lifeway Foods. Danone had placed the first offer in September 2024. The company has witnessed excellent growth over 2023, with unaudited net sales for full year 2024 reported to be between USD 185 – 186 million.

Lifeway Foods: Company Overview

Key Parameters Description Company Logo Year of Establishment 1986 Number of Employees 201-500 Headquarters US

Lifeway Foods: Probiotics Portfolio

Key Parameters Description Type of Food and Beverage Dairy Products

Fermented Foods

Beverages Type of Ingredient Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Leuconostoc

Saccharomyces End Users Humans

Animals Target Human Population Children

Adults

Recent Initiatives by Lifeway Foods: In October 2024, the company expanded its product line by launching ten innovative, lactose-free flavors (containing desired nutrients and active probiotic cultures) in organic kefir product line, thereby, targeting the wider set of population (having evolving taste and nutritional requirements).

Further details on recent initiatives taken by Lifeway Foods as well as other probiotics manufacturers have been provided in detail in the report.

Probi, Focusing on Sustainability and in the Middle of a Public Takeover by Symrise

5. Probi

Probi is a research-driven probiotic company, primarily working in the gastric, immune, bone, oral, senior, children and women’s health domain. Through its own fermentation, formulation and production facilities, along with own sales and marketing team, Probi claims to take full ownership of its entire value chain for probiotic foods and probiotic dietary supplements. Notably, the company has a robust intellectual property portfolio, with nearly 400 approved patents.

In 2024, the company partnered with Bower in order to incentivize the consumers based in Sweden and Norway to recycle Probi’s consumer packaging. Such initiatives support the company’s vision to prioritize sustainability in its operations.

In January 2025, the company applied for delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm, as Symrise AG has placed its offer for purchasing shares of Probi.

Probi: Company Overview

Key Parameters Description Company Logo Year of Establishment 1991 Number of Employees 51-200 Headquarters Sweden

Probi: Probiotics Portfolio

Key Parameters Description Name of Probiotic Brands PROBI® ORIGINAL

PROBI® FRISK

PROBI® FAMILY

PROBI® FEMALE

PROBI® ACTIVE

PROBI® BABY Type of Probiotic Dietary Supplement Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Supplements

Infant Formula Type of Ingredient Lactiplantibacillus

Lacticaseibacillus Target Human Population Infants

Adults

Recent Initiatives by Probi: In October 2024, the company entered into a strategic research collaboration with Global BHP BrainTrust and FINGERS Brain Health Institute in order to identify the role of microbiome in the brain health.

In October 2024, the company launched clinically-supported probiotic solution (containing LP299V® and L. Paracasei 8700:2 ®), in order to support metabolic health.

Further details on recent initiatives taken by Probi as well as other probiotics manufacturers have been provided in detail in the report.

Velbiom Offers an Extensive Range of Probiotics for the Treatment and Prevention of Various Ailments

6. Velbiom

Velbiom is a pharmaceutical manufacturing company that specializes in offering a wide range of probiotic products, featuring various site- specific and disease-specific strains. The company offerings are designed to address health issues, including oral health, gastro-intestinal disorders, urogenital infections, respiratory infections and allergic diseases. Notably, one of the company’s key innovations are its fully plant-based natural capsules, which ensure safer consumption for individuals across all age groups (including infants, children and adults).

The company focuses on innovating its products as per the changing preference and needs of the consumers. Velbiom offers Nu Mom which is curated for mothers-to-be in order to enhance their immunity during pregnancy. In addition, it supports in preventing unwanted infections, thereby, improve the seeding of rich microbiome into the babies during the gestational period.

Velbiom: Company Overview

Key Parameters Description Company Logo Year of Establishment 2017 Number of Employees 51-200 Headquarters India

Velbiom: Probiotics Portfolio

Key Parameters Description Name of Probiotic Brands Bonatona Probiotic gummies

enKor-D

Eukolon

LACTOGENES GG

Lactogut

Lactovit

Nu Mom

Velbiom Q-gazz Type of Probiotic Dietary Supplement Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Supplements Type of Ingredient Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Bacillus Target Human Population Infants

Children

Adults

Recent Initiatives by Velbiom: In 2024, the company launched Happy Cultures - Well BOWEL-ED (a digestive fiber containing probiotics), a range of Happy Culture products (namely sleep tight, gut feeling and goodbye gas) and Q-Gas (a probiotic supplement to eliminate gas and bloating).

Further details on recent initiatives taken by Velbiom as well as other probiotics manufacturers have been provided in detail in the report.

Winclove Probiotics, Plans to Become Carbon Neutral by 2030

7. Winclove Probiotics

Winclove Probiotics is a privately held company, based in the Netherlands that specializes in the development and manufacturing of indication-specific probiotics. Notably, the company employs PROBIOACTI technology in order to enhance the stability and viability of probiotic strains throughout their shelf life. In addition, the company actively collaborates with leading universities and medical professionals to create multi-species probiotic blends. These formulations are designed to address various health needs, including gut conditions, allergies and metabolic conditions. Winclove aims to improve overall health outcomes and contribute to the well-being of individuals globally.

As a part of its endeavor to become carbon neutral by 2030, the company announced B Corp recertification in October 2024.

Winclove Probiotics: Company Overview

Key Parameters Description Company Logo Year of Establishment 1987 Number of Employees 51-200 Headquarters Netherlands

Winclove Probiotics: Probiotics Portfolio

Key Parameters Description Name of Probiotic Brands Ecologic® formulations

Winclove formulations Type of Probiotic Dietary Supplement Nutritional Supplements

Specialty Supplements Type of Ingredient Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Lactococcus Target Human Population Adults

Recent Initiatives by Winclove Probiotics: In September 2024, the company announced the enrollment of the first participant in the clinical study of premium probiotic formulation for children suffering from autism spectrum disorder.

Further details on recent initiatives taken by Winclove Probiotics as well as other probiotics manufacturers have been provided in detail in the report.

What About the Other Probiotics Manufacturers?

The above presentation features seven top probiotics manufacturers selected from a pool of over 95 players that we have compiled. If you're interested, you can download the Sample Report on this topic by Roots Analysis. For personalized assistance in identifying the most relevant solutions based on your specific criteria, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at mailto:sales@rootsanalysis.com

About Author

PrachiBhalla holds an M.Tech degree in Biotechnology from Indian Institute of Technology and B.E. degree in Biotechnology from Panjab University. Before joining Roots, Prachi honed her research skills as a Senior Research Fellow, cell and molecular biology, pathology and organic chemistry, for couple of years at PGIMER, Chandigarh - India's premier healthcare service delivery institute known globally for academic and research excellence. At Roots, Prachi is managing a team of analysts in the business research and consulting domain. She has persistently sought to present impactful, critical insights to the clients through several drug-based, product-based, technology-based and service-based research reports.

Sources