Exploring Neon by Pupil Labs: 7 Eye Tracker Frames for Every Scenario - iMotions (2025)

Neon by Pupil Labs is leading the field of mobile eye tracking with its innovative, modular designs. Combining adaptability, affordability, and research-grade precision, Neon is positioned as one of the most versatile solutions in the market today. Whether you’re conducting studies in cognitive psychology, user behavior, industrial safety, or sports and performance research, Neon’s lineup of specialized frames ensures you can achieve your research objectives without compromising on comfort, usability, or quality.

In this article, we’ll dive deep into the Neon by Pupil Labs ecosystem, exploring how each frame caters to unique research needs and why Neon sets a new benchmark for eye tracking technology.

Table of Contents What Makes Neon by Pupil Labs Stand Out? Neon Eye Tracker: A Modular Masterpiece

The Neon Eye Tracker Frames Lineup: Versatility for Every Research Need 1. Neon Standard Frame: Just Act Natural 2. Neon Safety Glasses Frame: Better Safe Than Sorry 3. Neon Prescription Lens Frame: I Can See Clearly Now 4. Neon Sports Frame: Ready, Set, Go 5. Neon Lightweight Frame: Is This Thing On? 6. Neon Kids Frame: All Fun and Games 7. Neon Developmental Frame: Crawl, Walk, Run

Choosing the Right Frame for Your Research Needs

What Makes Neon by Pupil Labs Stand Out?

Neon by Pupil Labs isn’t just another eye tracking solution—it’s a revolution in flexibility and performance. Unlike fixed eye tracking systems or single-frame options, Neon leverages a modular design. The core eye tracker is universally compatible with a variety of frames tailored to specific use cases. Whether it’s for children, athletes, or office professionals, Neon offers unmatched adaptability.

The system’s calibration-free setup is a game-changer, allowing researchers to save time and engage participants effortlessly, even in challenging scenarios like working with children or high-motion environments. With a lower price point compared to alternatives such as the Tobii Pro Glasses 3, Neon makes cutting-edge eye tracking accessible to a broader audience without compromising on quality.

Neon Eye Tracker: A Modular Masterpiece

The Neon Eye Tracker is the heart of the system. It can be seamlessly attached to different frames, each designed to cater to distinct research requirements. This modularity ensures you’re not tied to one specific use case or environment.

Key benefits of the Neon Eye Tracker include:

Calibration-free operation : Ready to use without tedious setup processes.

: Ready to use without tedious setup processes. Research-grade accuracy : Provides reliable data for even the most rigorous studies.

: Provides reliable data for even the most rigorous studies. Affordable pricing: Democratizes access to eye tracking for researchers across industries.

The Neon Eye Tracker Frames Lineup: Versatility for Every Research Need

Each frame in the Neon lineup has been meticulously designed to meet the demands of specific research environments. Let’s explore the unique features and applications of these innovative frames.

Neon: Just Act Natural

1. Neon Standard Frame: Just Act Natural

The Neon Standard “Just Act Natural” Frame is the all-purpose solution for eye tracking. Lightweight, ergonomic, and robust, it is ideal for most general research scenarios. Whether you’re studying consumer behavior, user experience, or cognitive load, this frame ensures comfort and precision.

Key Features:

Universal fit with adjustable components.

Designed for extended wear with minimal fatigue.

Ideal for indoor and outdoor use, making it versatile for labs and real-world applications.

Read More: Standard Frames

2. Neon Safety Glasses Frame: Better Safe Than Sorry

The Neon Safety Glasses Frame is purpose-built for research in environments where safety is paramount. Whether in industrial settings, laboratories, or workplaces with potential hazards, this frame offers robust protection while maintaining the precision of Pupil Labs’ eye tracking technology. Combining durable materials with enhanced protective features, it ensures participant safety without sacrificing comfort or data quality.

Key Features:

High-Impact Resistant Design: Protects participants from flying debris, particles, and other potential hazards.

Protects participants from flying debris, particles, and other potential hazards. Side Shields for Extra Protection: Ensures comprehensive eye safety in demanding environments.

Ensures comprehensive eye safety in demanding environments. Reliable Eye Tracking Technology: Delivers the same research-grade precision as other Neon frames.

Delivers the same research-grade precision as other Neon frames. Comfortable Fit: Ergonomic design for extended wear in industrial or hazardous settings.

The Neon Safety Glasses Frame provides a perfect balance of safety and functionality, making it ideal for studies in manufacturing, construction, and other challenging environments where participant protection is critical.

Read More: Safety Frames

Neon: I Can See Clearly Now

3. Neon Prescription Lens Frame: I Can See Clearly Now

The Neon Prescription Lens Frame brings clarity and comfort to eye tracking research, allowing participants with vision correction needs to fully engage in studies. Designed to seamlessly integrate with prescription lenses, this frame ensures inclusivity without compromising on data quality or participant comfort. Its lightweight and ergonomic design minimizes fatigue, making it ideal for long sessions or scenarios requiring natural behavior.

Key Features:

Customizable for Prescription Lenses: Ensures clear vision for participants with corrective eyewear needs.

Ensures clear vision for participants with corrective eyewear needs. Ergonomic, Lightweight Build: Provides all-day comfort for extended studies.

Provides all-day comfort for extended studies. Minimal Distraction Design: Maintains focus on natural participant behavior for reliable data collection.

Maintains focus on natural participant behavior for reliable data collection. Versatile Applications: Perfect for diverse research scenarios such as educational environments, workplace studies, or consumer behavior analysis.

The Neon Prescription Lens Frame combines practicality with precision, empowering researchers to include a wider range of participants while maintaining the highest research standards.

Read More: Prescription Lens Frames

Neon: Ready, Set, Go

4. Neon Sports Frame: Ready, Set, Go

The Neon Sports Frame is designed for high-energy, fast-paced research scenarios, making it the perfect choice for eye tracking studies involving athletes or active participants. With a secure and ergonomic fit, this frame stays firmly in place during motion-intensive activities, ensuring reliable data collection without interruptions. Its durable, impact-resistant design guarantees it can withstand the demands of dynamic environments.

Key Features:

Anti-Slip Grip and Secure Fit: Stays in place during intense physical activity, providing stability for accurate data capture.

Stays in place during intense physical activity, providing stability for accurate data capture. Impact-Resistant Materials: Built to endure high-motion environments like sports fields, fitness centers, or outdoor activities.

Built to endure high-motion environments like sports fields, fitness centers, or outdoor activities. Lightweight and Comfortable: Ensures participants can move freely without distraction or discomfort.

Ensures participants can move freely without distraction or discomfort. Optimized for Dynamic Research: Ideal for sports performance studies, physical training analysis, or movement-intensive user testing.

The Neon Sports Frame is engineered to excel in motion-rich environments, empowering researchers to track eye behavior seamlessly, no matter how fast or dynamic the setting.

Read More: Sports Frames

Neon: Is This Thing On?

5. Neon Lightweight Frame: Is This Thing On?

The Neon Enterprise Frame seamlessly blends lightweight, unobtrusive design with professional-grade functionality, making it the top choice for research in corporate and professional settings. Whether you’re studying workplace productivity, conducting corporate training research, or analyzing customer interactions, this frame offers a stylish yet practical solution. Its compatibility with prescription lenses ensures inclusivity for all participants, while the lightweight frame allows for prolonged use without fatigue, ensuring natural behavior during studies.

Key Features:

Lightweight and Unobtrusive Design: Ensures participants remain comfortable and forget they’re wearing eye tracking glasses.

Ensures participants remain comfortable and forget they’re wearing eye tracking glasses. Sleek, Professional Aesthetic: Perfect for seamless integration in office and corporate settings.

Perfect for seamless integration in office and corporate settings. Compatible with Prescription Lenses: Includes participants with vision correction needs for broader research applicability.

Includes participants with vision correction needs for broader research applicability. Adjustable and Ergonomic Fit: Accommodates diverse users, ensuring comfort during extended research sessions.

Accommodates diverse users, ensuring comfort during extended research sessions. Ideal for Professional Applications: Suited for business research, customer experience analysis, and workplace training evaluations.

The Neon Enterprise Frame is purpose-built for professional research scenarios, offering a subtle yet powerful solution that prioritizes both participant comfort and cutting-edge data collection.

Read More: Lightweight Frames

Neon: All Fun and Games

6. Neon Kids Frame: All Fun and Games

The Neon Kids Frame is designed specifically for young participants, combining playful design with the precision of Pupil Labs’ eye tracking technology. Tailored to fit smaller faces, this frame ensures children are comfortable and engaged during research. Its durable construction and vibrant design make it an ideal choice for studies involving younger age groups, from preschoolers to pre-teens.

Key Features:

Child-Friendly Design: Bright colors and playful aesthetics to keep children at ease and engaged.

Bright colors and playful aesthetics to keep children at ease and engaged. Scaled-Down Size: Perfectly adjusted to fit smaller faces for optimal comfort and accuracy.

Perfectly adjusted to fit smaller faces for optimal comfort and accuracy. Durable Materials: Built to handle the energy and activity of young participants.

Built to handle the energy and activity of young participants. Reliable Eye Tracking Performance: Maintains the same high-quality data capture as other Neon frames.

The Neon Kids Frame is perfect for studies in education, child development, or play-based environments, enabling researchers to collect data while ensuring young participants have a positive and enjoyable experience.

Read More: Kids Frames

Neon: Crawl, Walk, Run

7. Neon Developmental Frame: Crawl, Walk, Run

The Neon Developmental Frame is expertly crafted for early childhood research, offering a safe and comfortable design tailored for infants and toddlers. Built with soft, flexible materials, this frame ensures the safety and comfort of young participants, while delivering reliable, research-grade eye tracking data. Its secure fit and child-centric design make it ideal for studies in developmental psychology, early education, and naturalistic settings.

Key Features:

Soft and Flexible Materials: Prioritizes safety and comfort for infants and toddlers.

Prioritizes safety and comfort for infants and toddlers. Adjustable Straps: Ensures a snug, secure fit for active or restless participants.

Ensures a snug, secure fit for active or restless participants. Child-Specific Design: Built to accommodate the unique needs of early developmental research.

Built to accommodate the unique needs of early developmental research. Reliable Eye Tracking Data: Delivers precise, research-grade data for studies focusing on early learning and behavior.

The Neon Developmental Frame empowers researchers to explore critical developmental milestones with ease, allowing for naturalistic data collection in a safe and child-friendly manner.

Read More: Developmental Frames

Choosing the Right Frame for Your Research Needs

Pupil Labs has created a frame for nearly every imaginable research context, enabling users to focus on their study goals without compromising on quality or practicality. From protective gear for industrial settings to playful designs for children, each frame exemplifies Pupil Labs’ commitment to innovation and inclusivity in eye tracking technology.

Explore the versatility of Neon by Pupil Labs and select the frame that best aligns with your research scenario. With Neon, the possibilities are as expansive as your curiosity.