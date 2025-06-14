Exum's Mavs keep playoff dream alive as beaten foe's GM quits hours after loss (2025)

Australian guard Dante Exum's NBA season is still alive after he tallied 11 points and six assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 120-106 road win over the Sacramento Kings in their Western Conference play-in game.

Anthony Davis scored 27 points and Klay Thompson had 16 of his 23 points in the crucial second quarter when the Mavs made a big move, outscoring their opponents 44-19.

Exum came off the Mavericks' bench and was crucial in his 19 minutes, knocking down all four of his field goal attempts, including one three-pointer, while also nailing two free throws.

The Mavericks next hit the road to meet Memphis on Saturday afternoon AEST for the right to take on the NBA-best Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the play-offs.

It was a bitterly disappointing end to a nightmare season for the Kings, who fired beloved coach Mike Brown and traded away star guard De'Aaron Fox mid-season.

Frustrated fans rained boos on the players at different stretches throughout the contest as the margin stretched out to beyond 20 points.

Just hours after the loss, the Kings and general manager Monte McNair parted ways in what was deemed a "mutual agreement", according to ESPN reports.

McNair was in charge of the Kings for five seasons, and was named the NBA executive of the year in 2023 when the Kings snapped a 16-year playoff drought by winning 48 games before losing in the first round to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

McNair's departure follows that of assistant GM Wes Wilcox who left to become the general manager of the University of Utah's men's basketball team after a five-year tenure in Sacramento.

Giddey's impressive season ended by Heat

Josh Giddey's playoffs dream is over after his Chicago Bulls were smashed at home by the Miami Heat in their Eastern Conference play-in game.

Giddey top-scored for the Bulls with 25 points, including 13 in the first quarter, at the United Centre, but could not prevent a dominant Heat outfit reversing their fortunes in a 109-90 win after three straight losses to the Bulls during the regular season.

The Heat's defence was the difference as they held Chicago to their lowest score of the campaign in a wire-to-wire victory.

Tyler Herro top-scored with 38 points for Miami alongside Andrew Wiggins (20), Bam Adebayo (15) and Davion Mitchell (15).

Giddey's 25 led the Bulls, who shot at less than 40 per cent from the field and just 27 per cent from three-point territory.

The Australian guard enjoyed an outstanding campaign, joining LeBron James and Nikola Jokic in becoming only the third player in league history to record at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season.

The result meant Giddey missed the chance to play in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon AEST against a Hawks side featuring fellow Australian Dyson Daniels.

Miami will instead have that honour, with the winner to face Cleveland in the first round of the playoffs.