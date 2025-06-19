Eye Doctor in Queens: Jackson Heights | OCLI VISION (2025)

Fishman Center for Total Eye Care

93-20A Roosevelt Ave.
Jackson Heights, NY 11373

Phone: (718) 261-7007

Fax: (718) 459-4035

93-20A Roosevelt Ave., Jackson Heights, NY. We are located on the second floor, along with Junction Medical Group. The office is east of Elmhurst Ave. and west of Junction Blvd. Street parking is available on Roosevelt Ave. and surrounding streets.

Hours

Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday

Meet our providers at Queens: Jackson Heights.

  • Ghulam Dastgir, MDComprehensive Ophthalmologist

  • Maryam Ige, MDComprehensive Ophthalmologist

  • Allen J. Fishman, MDComprehensive Ophthalmologist

  • Matthew Nobe, MDComprehensive Ophthalmologist

Services offered atQueens: JacksonHeights

Our world-class team of professionals at Queens: Jackson Heights can help you with the latest treatment options for you.

Schedule an appointment at Queens: Jackson Heights

