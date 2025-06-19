Eye Doctor in Queens: Jackson Heights | OCLI VISION (2025)

Self-scheduling is currently available for select locations!
Fishman Center for Total Eye Care
Jackson Heights, NY 11373
Phone: (718) 261-7007
Fax: (718) 459-4035
93-20A Roosevelt Ave., Jackson Heights, NY. We are located on the second floor, along with Junction Medical Group. The office is east of Elmhurst Ave. and west of Junction Blvd. Street parking is available on Roosevelt Ave. and surrounding streets.
Hours
|Monday
|Tuesday
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
Meet our providers at Queens: Jackson Heights.
Ghulam Dastgir, MDComprehensive Ophthalmologist
Maryam Ige, MDComprehensive Ophthalmologist
Allen J. Fishman, MDComprehensive Ophthalmologist
Matthew Nobe, MDComprehensive Ophthalmologist
Services offered atQueens: JacksonHeights
Our world-class team of professionals at Queens: Jackson Heights can help you with the latest treatment options for you.
