Eye Stylus Shadow Stick (2025)

Table of Contents
Thoughtfully Formulated Waterproof.Sweatproof.Crease-resistant.Up to 12-hour wear. Instant Results 100% said it's easy to use + glides smoothly 98% said it applies evenly + blends seamlessly After 12 Hours 100% said it doesn't smudge or budge 98% said it doesn't fade or crease 3 Easy Ways to Wear
$32 USD Value

4.7

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars

412 Reviews

Neutral taupe shimmer

Adorn Eye Stylus Shadow Stick - NEW

Shimmer

Eye Stylus Shadow Stick (27) Opulent- Soft pearl shimmer

Matte

Bisque- Matte pale cream

Earn points with this purchase.

Art inspired—no artistry required. Eye Stylus Shadow Stick glides on seamlessly, delivering rich, waterproof pigment that blends easily and lasts up to 12 hours. With a versatile slanted tip, it’s easy to be playful or precise—use the flat side for a wash of all-over color, or the edge to line, define, and brighten. Available in 20 matte and shimmer shades drawn from Renaissance paintings, this clean eyeshadow stick is made for mixing, matching, and creating your own unique look.

Size: 0.05oz. | 1.5g

Trisiloxane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Dimethicone, Synthetic Wax, Phenylpropyldimethylsiloxysilicate, C20-24 Alkyl Dimethicone, Silica, Dicalcium Phosphate, Mica, Caprylyl Methicone, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Lauroyl Lysine, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Propylene Carbonate, Isostearic Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Lecithin, Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Fruit Extract. May Contain/Peut Contenir (+/-): Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499 (Iron Oxides), Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Ci 42090 (Blue 1 Lake), Ci 77742 (Manganese Violet).

Eye Stylus Shadow Stick

Waterproof. Up To 12-Hour Wear.

Shades

Skin Tones

Thoughtfully Formulated

  • SAFE FOR SENSITIVE EYES
  • OPHTHAMOLOGIST-TESTED
  • FORMULATED WITHOUT FRAGRANCE
  • VEGAN + CRUELTY-FREE

Waterproof.
Sweatproof.
Crease-resistant.
Up to 12-hour wear.

Instant Results

100% said it’s easy to use + glides smoothly

98% said it applies evenly + blends seamlessly


After 12 Hours

100% said it doesn’t smudge or budge

98% said it doesn’t fade or crease

In a clinical study of 50 people

Upcycled Grape Extract
Zero-waste antioxidant powerhouse—a byproduct of the Italian winemaking industry—that visibly reduces fine lines for smoother-looking skin.

3 Easy Ways to Wear

Cover With Color
Glide the flat side of the slanted tip over lids for a wash of pigment.

Line + Define
Draw precise lines with the edge of the slanted tip.

Light It Up
Highlight inner corners for a brightening boost.

The Art of the Eye

MAKEUP IS A MEDIUM

    Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream

    Brighten, hydrate, smooth, and depuff eyes before makeup.

Why We Love It

Consider this a new slant on eyeshadow. With the slanted tip and long-wear color, you design the look.

Founder's Note

“These shadows just last. Creams always crease on me—I have hooded lids—and Eye Stylus stays flexible and comfortable on my skin.”

— Sasha

1. Use up any extra product.

2. Wipe the tube and cap clean.

3. Recycle via Pact. Download your free shipping label once you collect up to 10 empties.

FAQ

If we didn't answer your question, contact us.

We formulated Eye Stylus Shadow Stick for all-day wear. In clinical testing, Eye Stylus was shown to last for up to 12 hours without smudging.

Eye Stylus Shadow Stick is waterproof, sweatproof, smudgeproof, and crease-resistant.

This long-wear eyeshadow formula lasts up to 12 hours—no primer needed.

Eye Stylus Shadow Stick is safe for sensitive eyes and ophthalmologist-tested—plus, it’s formulated without fragrance, gluten, and soy.

You can remove Eye Stylus with The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser + Makeup Remover. We recommend using warm water and massaging it in for 60 seconds to melt away the long-lasting eyeshadow pigment. If needed, follow up with micellar water or a long-wear makeup remover.

4.7

Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars

Based on 412 reviews

412 reviews

  • Kadi

    Verified Reviewer

    I recommend this product

    Skin Type Combination

    Concerns Redness, Visible Pores, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Sensitivity

    Skin Tone Cool

    Undertone Cool

    Eye Color Green

    Age Range 35-44

    Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer

    Rated 5 out of 5 stars

    2/15/25

    Smooth and great color payoff

    As soon as I seen this color I knew it was going to make my eye pop and it did for sure! The color payoff alone is great. Putting it over eyeshadow it's easier to use your finger to warm it up and tap it on. Lasted all day and did crease.

    Was this helpful?

  • jaimie

    Verified Reviewer

    I recommend this product

    Skin Type Normal

    Concerns Fine lines + Wrinkles

    Skin Tone Neutral

    Undertone Neutral

    Eye Color Hazel

    Age Range 45-54

    Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer

    Rated 4 out of 5 stars

    2/13/25

    Great product, wrong color

    Love the idea of the product as it is great for on the go use. It covers up my eyelid and blends out pretty easy however, the color I chose was not for me.. We’ll definitely be trying a different color that is more suitable to my skin coloring.

    Was this helpful?

  • Yaz

    I recommend this product

    Skin Type Oily

    Concerns Visible Pores, Eczema, Uneven Texture

    Skin Tone Neutral

    Undertone Neutral

    Eye Color Brown

    Age Range 25-34

    Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer

    Rated 4 out of 5 stars

    2/13/25

    Great eyeshadow stick

    I received this product for free in the shade Filigree in return for my honest opinion of this product.

    I am a medium tanned person person and neither liked nor disliked the shade that I selected. I believe this would’ve been a 5/5 star review if I had selected a different shade.

    That being said the matte formula is creamy, blendable, and long lasting. While playing around with it I went in to remove product with a wet qtip and it would not budge. I will probably purchase this product in one of the metallic shades.

    Was this helpful?

  • Seneca

    Verified Reviewer

    I recommend this product

    Skin Type Combination

    Concerns Visible Pores, Eczema, Sensitivity, Blackheads, Breakouts

    Skin Tone Neutral

    Undertone Neutral

    Eye Color Green

    Age Range 25-34

    Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer

    Rated 5 out of 5 stars

    2/13/25

    Impressed!

    I normally do not like cream eyeshadows but this one is so different! The texture is creamy yet lightweight, making it easy to blend and build without feeling heavy on the eyelids. It did not crease and I love how effortlessly it glides on. Not to mention the color payoff is amazing! This is going to be great for on the go.

    Was this helpful?

  • rusky1415

    Verified Reviewer

    I recommend this product

    Skin Type Combination

    Concerns Fine lines + Wrinkles, Redness, Breakouts, Dark Circles, Visible Pores

    Skin Tone Cool

    Undertone Cool

    Eye Color Blue

    Age Range 45-54

    Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer

    Rated 4 out of 5 stars

    2/13/25

    Glides On Like a Dream

    The Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick is new to me recently. I really enjoy the convenience of an eyeshadow stick and the color is neutral and lovely for an everyday look. I adore the light shimmery effect! It is so easy to swipe on and apply. It glides on without pulling or tugging. It holds up well throughout the day without creasing much. I do like to use an eye primer to minimize creasing. I received a free product in exchange for my honest review.

    Was this helpful?

This waterproof cream eyeshadow stick is as versatile as it is easy to use. With the angled tip, you can use it as a creamy eyeshadow or a liner that resists smudging, creasing, and fading for up to 12 hours. The long-wear, smudgeproof formula melts in and moves with your skin, making it perfect for hooded, mature, and oily eyelids.

Clean, vegan, and safe for sensitive skin, it’s formulated without fragrance, gluten, and soy. Choose from 20 matte and shimmer eyeshadow shades to design your own unique eye look—no primer needed. Finish your makeup look with a swipe of Limitless Lash Mascara for long, lifted lashes.

Eye Stylus Shadow Stick (2025)

References

