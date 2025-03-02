Eye Stylus Shadow Stick (2025)

$32 USD
Value
4.7
Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars
412 Reviews
Neutral taupe shimmer
Adorn Eye Stylus Shadow Stick - NEW
Shimmer
Matte
- Every 1 months
- Every 2 months
- Every 3 months
- Every 4 months
- Every 5 months
Save 10% + Free U.S. Shipping
Auto-Replenish
- Never run out of your ILIA essentials
- Save 10% and get free U.S. shipping
- Reschedule, skip, or cancel anytime
PAIR IT WITH
Limitless Lash Mascara for long, lifted lashes.
$32.00
Earn points with this purchase.
Sign In or Join ILIA VIP
Free shipping on orders over $50+
Free + easy returns
Art inspired—no artistry required. Eye Stylus Shadow Stick glides on seamlessly, delivering rich, waterproof pigment that blends easily and lasts up to 12 hours. With a versatile slanted tip, it’s easy to be playful or precise—use the flat side for a wash of all-over color, or the edge to line, define, and brighten. Available in 20 matte and shimmer shades drawn from Renaissance paintings, this clean eyeshadow stick is made for mixing, matching, and creating your own unique look.
Size: 0.05oz. | 1.5g
Trisiloxane, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Dimethicone, Synthetic Wax, Phenylpropyldimethylsiloxysilicate, C20-24 Alkyl Dimethicone, Silica, Dicalcium Phosphate, Mica, Caprylyl Methicone, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Lauroyl Lysine, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearalkonium Hectorite, Polyhydroxystearic Acid, Propylene Carbonate, Isostearic Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Lecithin, Polyglyceryl-3 Polyricinoleate, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Fruit Extract. May Contain/Peut Contenir (+/-): Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499 (Iron Oxides), Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Ci 42090 (Blue 1 Lake), Ci 77742 (Manganese Violet).
Eye Stylus Shadow Stick
Waterproof. Up To 12-Hour Wear.
Shades
Skin Tones
Thoughtfully Formulated
- SAFE FOR SENSITIVE EYES
- OPHTHAMOLOGIST-TESTED
- FORMULATED WITHOUT FRAGRANCE
- VEGAN + CRUELTY-FREE
Waterproof.
Sweatproof.
Crease-resistant.
Up to 12-hour wear.
Instant Results
100% said it’s easy to use + glides smoothly
98% said it applies evenly + blends seamlessly
After 12 Hours
100% said it doesn’t smudge or budge
98% said it doesn’t fade or crease
In a clinical study of 50 people
Upcycled Grape Extract
Zero-waste antioxidant powerhouse—a byproduct of the Italian winemaking industry—that visibly reduces fine lines for smoother-looking skin.
3 Easy Ways to Wear
Cover With Color
Glide the flat side of the slanted tip over lids for a wash of pigment.
Line + Define
Draw precise lines with the edge of the slanted tip.
Light It Up
Highlight inner corners for a brightening boost.
The Art of the Eye
MAKEUP IS A MEDIUM
-
Bright Start Retinol Alternative Eye Cream
Brighten, hydrate, smooth, and depuff eyes before makeup.
-
Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Smooth on like a serum for dewy coverage and mineral SPF.
Select Shade $48
-
Eye Stylus Shadow Stick
Line, define, or cover lids with rich, long-lasting color.
Select Shade $32
-
Limitless Lash Mascara
Glide through lashes to lengthen, lift, and separate.
Select Size $28
Why We Love It
Consider this a new slant on eyeshadow. With the slanted tip and long-wear color, you design the look.
Founder's Note
“These shadows just last. Creams always crease on me—I have hooded lids—and Eye Stylus stays flexible and comfortable on my skin.”
— Sasha
1. Use up any extra product.
2. Wipe the tube and cap clean.
3. Recycle via Pact. Download your free shipping label once you collect up to 10 empties.
FAQ
If we didn't answer your question, contact us.
We formulated Eye Stylus Shadow Stick for all-day wear. In clinical testing, Eye Stylus was shown to last for up to 12 hours without smudging.
Eye Stylus Shadow Stick is waterproof, sweatproof, smudgeproof, and crease-resistant.
This long-wear eyeshadow formula lasts up to 12 hours—no primer needed.
Eye Stylus Shadow Stick is safe for sensitive eyes and ophthalmologist-tested—plus, it’s formulated without fragrance, gluten, and soy.
You can remove Eye Stylus with The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser + Makeup Remover. We recommend using warm water and massaging it in for 60 seconds to melt away the long-lasting eyeshadow pigment. If needed, follow up with micellar water or a long-wear makeup remover.
4.7 Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars
Rated 4.7 out of 5 stars
Based on 412 reviews
412 reviews
Kadi
Verified Reviewer
I recommend this product
Skin Type Combination
Concerns Redness, Visible Pores, Fine Lines and Wrinkles, Sensitivity
Skin Tone Cool
Undertone Cool
Eye Color Green
Age Range 35-44
Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
2/15/25
Smooth and great color payoff
As soon as I seen this color I knew it was going to make my eye pop and it did for sure! The color payoff alone is great. Putting it over eyeshadow it's easier to use your finger to warm it up and tap it on. Lasted all day and did crease.
Was this helpful?
jaimie
Verified Reviewer
I recommend this product
Skin Type Normal
Concerns Fine lines + Wrinkles
Skin Tone Neutral
Undertone Neutral
Eye Color Hazel
Age Range 45-54
Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer
Rated 4 out of 5 stars
2/13/25
Great product, wrong color
Love the idea of the product as it is great for on the go use. It covers up my eyelid and blends out pretty easy however, the color I chose was not for me.. We’ll definitely be trying a different color that is more suitable to my skin coloring.
Was this helpful?
Yaz
I recommend this product
Skin Type Oily
Concerns Visible Pores, Eczema, Uneven Texture
Skin Tone Neutral
Undertone Neutral
Eye Color Brown
Age Range 25-34
Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer
Rated 4 out of 5 stars
2/13/25
Great eyeshadow stick
I received this product for free in the shade Filigree in return for my honest opinion of this product.
I am a medium tanned person person and neither liked nor disliked the shade that I selected. I believe this would’ve been a 5/5 star review if I had selected a different shade.
That being said the matte formula is creamy, blendable, and long lasting. While playing around with it I went in to remove product with a wet qtip and it would not budge. I will probably purchase this product in one of the metallic shades.
Was this helpful?
Seneca
Verified Reviewer
I recommend this product
Skin Type Combination
Concerns Visible Pores, Eczema, Sensitivity, Blackheads, Breakouts
Skin Tone Neutral
Undertone Neutral
Eye Color Green
Age Range 25-34
Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer
Rated 5 out of 5 stars
2/13/25
Impressed!
I normally do not like cream eyeshadows but this one is so different! The texture is creamy yet lightweight, making it easy to blend and build without feeling heavy on the eyelids. It did not crease and I love how effortlessly it glides on. Not to mention the color payoff is amazing! This is going to be great for on the go.
Was this helpful?
rusky1415
Verified Reviewer
I recommend this product
Skin Type Combination
Concerns Fine lines + Wrinkles, Redness, Breakouts, Dark Circles, Visible Pores
Skin Tone Cool
Undertone Cool
Eye Color Blue
Age Range 45-54
Reviewed by An incentivized reviewer
Rated 4 out of 5 stars
2/13/25
Glides On Like a Dream
The Ilia Eye Stylus Shadow Stick is new to me recently. I really enjoy the convenience of an eyeshadow stick and the color is neutral and lovely for an everyday look. I adore the light shimmery effect! It is so easy to swipe on and apply. It glides on without pulling or tugging. It holds up well throughout the day without creasing much. I do like to use an eye primer to minimize creasing. I received a free product in exchange for my honest review.
Was this helpful?
Loading...
Loading...
Reviews LoadedReviews Added
This waterproof cream eyeshadow stick is as versatile as it is easy to use. With the angled tip, you can use it as a creamy eyeshadow or a liner that resists smudging, creasing, and fading for up to 12 hours. The long-wear, smudgeproof formula melts in and moves with your skin, making it perfect for hooded, mature, and oily eyelids.
Clean, vegan, and safe for sensitive skin, it’s formulated without fragrance, gluten, and soy. Choose from 20 matte and shimmer eyeshadow shades to design your own unique eye look—no primer needed. Finish your makeup look with a swipe of Limitless Lash Mascara for long, lifted lashes.