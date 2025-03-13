Eyelash Care: Your Guide to Healthier Lashes (2025)

Full, long eyelashes are a holy grail in the beauty world. You can easily spend thousands of dollars on eyelash lifts, extensions, tinting, and other treatments for fuller, longer, bolder lashes. These treatments provide instant eyelash enhancements but run the risk of weaker, thinner lashes in the long run.

Your best eyelashes yet don’t come from expensive treatments or artificial extensions. Instead, focus on proper eyelash care. These techniques support your natural lashes and result in gorgeous, healthy eyelashes.

Not sure where to start? We have you covered. In this guide, we’ll explain why eyelash health matters, techniques for proper eyelash care, and our favorite products to enhance your natural lashes.

Protect your eyes from dust and debris: Eyelashes are your eye’s defense against irritation caused by dirt, debris, and other particles. Healthy, full eyelashes work to trap these particles before they can land on the surface of your eyeball and cause irritation and possibly even infection.

Warn you of incoming objects: Eyelashes can also act like a warning system, causing you to close your eyes before a potentially damaging object, like an insect, can come into contact with your eyeballWhenas an object comes into contact with your lashes, they’ll trigger your brain to blink and protect your eye from the intruder.

Keep your eyes moist: There’s some evidence that eyelashes keep your eyes moist by protecting them from direct airflow that could potentially dry the surface of your eyes. Eyelashes maintain your eye’s hydration by shielding them from direct airflow.

Shade your eyes: Your eyelashes function like an umbrella for photosensitive eyes. They provide some protection against the sun’s rays, though not enough to replace sunglasses. Wear sunglasses or a hat to protect your eyes from the sun’s rays.

Eyelash care tips for healthy lashes

Eyelash health is essential for a myriad of reasons. But how do you properly care for your lashes? Let’s review some eyelash care tips for healthy, fuller lashes:

Cleanse your lashes gently

First things first: clean eyelashes are a must. Cleaning them can prevent bacteria and other harmful microbes from entering the eye. However, not all eyelash care techniques are equal. When it comes to cleaning your lashes, you must be gentle. Harsh cleansing can inadvertently pull out vital lashes, which can take anywhere from six weeks to three months to regrow. To preserve your lashes, wipe them gently rather than rubbing them.

Another concern regarding eyelash care is maintaining the natural oils of your eyelashes. Your eyelashes are coated in a layer of natural oil, just like the hair on your head. Harsh makeup removers can strip essential oils that keep your lashes hydrated and strong. Opt for a gentle makeup remover that supports natural eyelash oils rather than a harsh formulation.

Comb your lashes

Eyelashes can tangle for many reasons. First, your eyelashes don’t all grow in the same direction. For those with long lashes, this alone can cause individual lashes to become tangled or stick together. Eyelashes can also tangle due to a buildup of mascara, dead skin cells, natural oils, and other substances.

To straighten tangles and enhance your eyelashes, comb your lashes as needed with a clean, dry spoolie. Only do so when your lashes are dry, as wet lashes are more likely to break. You can also comb after applying mascara and othermakeup steps to separate any clumps that may have formed.

Use lash serums or natural oils

To boost your eyelash health, use lash serums or natural oils. A nourishing eyelash serum or oil, like castor oil, can help strengthen and hydrate your lashes. Lash serums with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acids, peptides, and vitamins can boost your lashes.

These treatments are an easy way to practice eyelash care at home. For optimal results, apply at night and allow the serum to absorb.

Be careful with lash treatments

Many common treatments used to enhance eyelashes can pose risks to your eyelash health if not performed correctly. If done incorrectly, lash extensions, tints, and lifts can dehydrate your eyelashes and lead to dryness and irritation.

It’s important to choose a reputable professional to perform these services and to inform them of any allergies or sensitivities before receiving the treatment. Additionally, follow aftercare instructions as advised to ensure the health of your natural lashes.

Practice healthy habits

Your daily habits can significantly impact your eyelash health. Just like aggressive makeup removal can break your eyelashes, so can simply rubbing your eyes. Avoid rubbing your eyes or tugging at your lashes.

You can also benefit from eating a balanced diet with vitamins that promote hair health, like biotin and vitamin E. These nutrients won’t just support your hair health but eyelash health, too.

Address lash problems early

If you notice a change in your eyelashes, like thinning or breakage, address it early. If you aren’t already practicing proper eyelash care, adopt these techniques. If the issues don’t improve, consult a professional. They can advise helpful care techniques and suggest products if necessary.

Common eyelash care mistakes to avoid

For your best lash health yet, avoid these common eyelash care mistakes:

Rubbing or pulling on your eyelashes aggressively, either when removing makeup or simply rubbing your eye

Sleeping with eye makeup and mascara on See Also These Eyelash Serums Will Give You Longer, Thicker Lashes Without a Trip to the Salon

Overusing mascara or other harsh products that may damage lashes

Using eyelash curlers aggressively, as they can weaken your lashes and cause damage

Touching your lashes or eyes with unclean hands

Use the best eyelash care products

Looking for the best eyelash care products? Try these lash and skin solutions for strong, healthy, fuller lashes:

Total Lash™ Serum Mascara

Discover Total Lash™ Serum Mascara for a mascara that does more than just add color to your lashes. This all-in-one eyelash serum, conditioner, and mascara is clinically proven to increase lash length, nourish and strengthen eyelashes, and minimize breakage and loss. Thanks to tubing mascara technology, Total Lash™ Serum Mascara coats lashes thoroughly but easily slides off during removal.

Total Lash™ Serum Mascara is a prostaglandin analogue-free formula and instead includes key ingredients like:

Botanical extracts for healthy, strong lash roots

Peptides that stimulate the hair follicle for increased lash density and thickness

Panthenol and Jojoba for intense hydration and increased elasticity

Natural wax and copolymer to seal in moisture and increase resistance to water.

How to use:

Apply mascara to clean, bare lashes. Place the mascara wand at the base of your lashes and wiggle upward towards the tips. Use the inner corner of the mascara wand to get small, delicate lashes at the inner corners of your eyes. Allow the first coat to dry before applying the second.

Use Total Lash™ Serum Mascara in tandem with other eye skincare products, such as the Total Eye® Concentrate Serum, to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Alternatively, shop our Total Eye® 3-in-1 Renewal Therapy SPF 30 to protect, brighten, and smooth the delicate skin around your eyes while providing sun protection.

Barrier Pro™ 1-Step Cleanser

This gentle 1-step cleanser removes makeup and cleanses in a single wash. It’s gentle yet powerful enough to fully remove mascara without scrubbing or rubbing lashes, reducing breakage and lash loss. Barrier Pro™ 1-Step Cleanser leaves your skin feeling refreshed and nourished rather than stripped and tight.

How to use:

Wash with Barrier Pro 1-Step Cleanser morning and night. Massage into the skin, being delicate around the eyelids. Cleanse for at least 1 minute, adding more water if necessary. Thoroughly rinse and dry.

Enhance your eyelashes with the right products

With the combination of proper lash care techniques and the best eyelash care solutions from Colorescience, you’ll be on your way to your healthiest lashes yet. Make Total Lash™ Serum Mascara a part of your daily makeup routine for stronger, denser, thicker lashes.