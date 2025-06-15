Eyeliner Trends Taking Over In 2025 - Glam (2025)

When it comes to eyeliner, sharp, winged looks have long ruled the roost. But times are always changing, and it seems like heavy cat eyes are now an outdated eyeliner trend to ditch in 2025. Wondering how this could be? For insight into the shifting tides of eye beauty, Glam spoke exclusively to makeup artist Nadia Iopel, founder of iBEAUTY CODE.

"For a long time, winged liner has been a must-have in eyeliner beauty, but in 2025, tendencies are moving away from its edgy appeal in favor of soft and warm eye makeup," Iopel explains. "The trend is more toward carefree beauty. Winged liner's sculptured look feels too constrained, too high-maintenance, and too time-consuming for everyday wear when skinimalism and soft glam reign." Iopel adds that the glut of options in the makeup market has also unleashed beauty lovers' creativity, telling us, "With the innovations in the beauty world—gel liners that blend effortlessly, and liquid formulas that give soft definition—the consumer has more freedom than ever for versatile looks that needn't be bottled down to that one perfect flick."

In essence, we're no longer constrained to a few go-to options. But if bold wings are too fussy and overwrought for the current atmosphere, what should we be wearing instead? We consulted Iopel and conducted our own trend research, and here's what we found: From subtle, smudged liner to colorful, avant-garde styles, fresh new eyeliner trends are set to dominate 2025.