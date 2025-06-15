Eyeliner Trends Taking Over In 2025 - Glam (2025)

- Experts
ByAnna Denson
Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
When it comes to eyeliner, sharp, winged looks have long ruled the roost. But times are always changing, and it seems like heavy cat eyes are now an outdated eyeliner trend to ditch in 2025. Wondering how this could be? For insight into the shifting tides of eye beauty, Glam spoke exclusively to makeup artist Nadia Iopel, founder of iBEAUTY CODE.
Advertisement
"For a long time, winged liner has been a must-have in eyeliner beauty, but in 2025, tendencies are moving away from its edgy appeal in favor of soft and warm eye makeup," Iopel explains. "The trend is more toward carefree beauty. Winged liner's sculptured look feels too constrained, too high-maintenance, and too time-consuming for everyday wear when skinimalism and soft glam reign." Iopel adds that the glut of options in the makeup market has also unleashed beauty lovers' creativity, telling us, "With the innovations in the beauty world—gel liners that blend effortlessly, and liquid formulas that give soft definition—the consumer has more freedom than ever for versatile looks that needn't be bottled down to that one perfect flick."
Advertisement
In essence, we're no longer constrained to a few go-to options. But if bold wings are too fussy and overwrought for the current atmosphere, what should we be wearing instead? We consulted Iopel and conducted our own trend research, and here's what we found: From subtle, smudged liner to colorful, avant-garde styles, fresh new eyeliner trends are set to dominate 2025.
Soft, diffused eyeliner creates a natural, on-trend look
Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images
Classic winged eyeliner in shades of liquid black may be a lot of things, but it usually isn't understated. It turns out that this may be its downfall. As pointed out by Nadia Iopel, it seems like sharp, well-defined cat eyes are losing favor because they're too intentional, putting them at odds with 2025's breezy, au-naturel beauty standards. "The trend now is to emphasize natural appearances rather than working toward theatrical, graphic points," Iopel exclusively tells Glam, explaining that this shift creates a "much more artisanal and adaptable approach."
Advertisement
Clean-girl trendsetters are turning to softer colors and a lighter hand when applying their liner. Shades like brown, taupe, and gray offer less-stark color palettes that complement the features without overshadowing them. And rather than outlining the entire eye, trends suggest applying these desaturated tones strategically — smudging them into the lash line, adding a barely there flick at the outside corner, or even dabbing a tiny bit of color into the waterline at the inner corner. This creates a natural-looking emphasis around your eyes without the obviously artificial vibes of heavy black wings.
Smudged grunge liner is still a contender in 2025
Look Studio/Shutterstock
Like soft eyeliner styles but don't want to surrender the moodiness of dark liner? Smoky, smudgy eyeliner in hues of black or charcoal conveys artsy imprecision without losing its edge. Speaking exclusively to Glam, Nadia Iopel points out that smudged eyes are a cyclically popular look that comes across as "sultry" and "effortless" — a style that plays well with the current makeup zeitgeist of low-maintenance techniques.
Advertisement
Smudged liner also dovetails with the ongoing popularity of '90s trends, which are still booming in 2025. This includes the grunge-coded return of fully-ringed eyes, whether you opt to add smoky shadows directly to the waterline or blur them outward for a more declarative look. You can even use the fully lined approach to sneakily hold onto black wings by transforming your usual cat eye into TikTok's seductive siren-eye makeup trend; after first making waves in 2022, it seems this double-edged style is set to have a resurgence this year.
Whichever way you choose to incorporate smudged liner, Iopel suggests updating this throwback style by keeping things on the delicate side. "Using some form of kohl or gel liner and blending it out with either a brush or the tip of the finger to create a diffused effect enters into the classic '90s grunge vibe but with a bit more refinement," Iopel explains. To complete the look, consider giving a nod to other trends from the decade, likecreating a perfectly '90s wine-red lip.
Advertisement
Graphic eyeliner is the current statement style
Cast Of Thousands/Shutterstock
Subtle neutrals and smoky waterlines can cover a lot of eyeliner occasions, but when you want to make a more artsy statement, graphic eyeliner placements can make for elegant conversation starters. "Floating liner is another current trend that has gained popularity," Nadia Iopel exclusively tells Glam. For the uninitiated, Iopel explains that this floating look means "positioning eyeliner above the crease or otherwise in unexpected dimensions of the eye for a bold effect."
Advertisement
Happily, it's not too difficult to master the graphic and playful floating crease eyeliner trend, but you can also experiment with other style-forward techniques — this year, statement liner is less about nailing a specific look and more about creating any graphic lines that will exaggerate your eye shape. Case in point, Ariana Grande wore an unusual take on floating liner to the 2025 Golden Globes in January, with soft streaks of brown liner punctuating her eye makeup like little apostrophes.
You, too, can buck expectations with your graphic eyeliner. When in doubt, follow the natural curves of your features and see what shakes out — you just might find your next signature style. And don't be afraid to push the envelope further with surprising hues, as colorful eyeliner is yet another trend to watch this year.
Advertisement
Unexpected colors will let your individuality shine this year
LightField Studios/Shutterstock
With basic black liner taking a backseat this year, the field has opened up to different — and sometimes surprising — eyeliner shades. "New trends flaunt bold colors and experimental editorial looks instead of the classic retro wing," makeup artist Nadia Iopel exclusively reveals to Glam. "Interestingly, these techniques are being painted in bold hues, including cobalt blue, neon green, and metallics, as seen on recent runways." For instance, the Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection from Dries Van Noten featured both eyeliner and mascara in vivid pink and yellow.
Advertisement
This trend goes hand in hand with the aura beauty trend. This trend is all about using striking makeup colors and incorporating them throughout the face; they don't have to be limited to your eyes! If you're feeling daring, you can buy into this idea and try your hand at bright eyeliner, but there's also room for a happy medium between color-bombing and 2025's soft glam. Consider opting for colors that are intriguing but not loud, like eggplant or navy. Berry hues are also popular, from your lips to your eye makeup, so burgundy eyeliner could become your new best friend.
Ready to refresh your style for the year? Remember that eyeliner isn't the only makeup staple undergoing a shakeup right now. For instance, don't get caught flaunting outdated eyebrow trends that it's time to let go of.
Advertisement