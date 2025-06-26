Eyeshadow Made Simple—The Best Brushes for Precise Application and Effortless Blending (2025)

The number of eyeshadow brushes on the market seems endless, but fret not. We’ve tapped multiple makeup artists to narrow down the best eyeshadow brushes for every eye look. To ensure we’re giving you the best possible options, we conducted hours of research to compile this list, considering shape, density, bristles, and types of looks each brush can achieve. Ahead, find the best eyeshadow brushes money can buy.

Like tools in a toolbox, the right makeup brushes are critical to achieving a pro-level look. The brushes you use are essential when doing your eye makeup. Whether you’re going for a subtle, neutral look on your lids or want to dive into a sexy smoky eye, the eyeshadow brush you choose can make or break your makeup application.

Best Overall Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable All-Over Eyeshadow Brush $15 at SephoraView on Rarebeauty.com$15 at Kohls.com What We Like Picks up and applies all formulas smoothly

Comfortable to hold and use

Soft yet dense What to Consider Not ideal for blending in the crease Size: Medium | Bristle Type: Synthetic This beauty from Selena Gomez’s line is our favorite. It’s versatile, so it works with all types of shadow formulas, from cream to powder and everything in between. Plus, the bristles are dense for packing on the color, but they're still smooth, soft, and gentle against the delicate skin on the eyelids. Just keep in mind that because the brush is dense, it’s probably not the best option for blending product in the crease. You certainly still can use this for crease blending, you’ll end up applying more pigment to your crease area than you would a traditional fluffy crease brush. Our advice: Use this one on the lids for seamless blending every single time.

Best Set Sigma Beauty Basic Eye Brush Set $77 at Amazon$78 at Target$77 at Nordstrom What We Like Has all the basics needed for an eyeshadow look

Perfect for building your brush collection

Bristles are soft What to Consider Blending brush sheds a bit Size: Small, medium | Bristle Type: Synthetic There’s no doubt about it—this set from Sigma is the GOAT, and has been an editor favorite for quite some time. If you’re lost about how to curate a well-rounded eyeshadow brush collection, this pick is for you. It comes with seven brushes that are everything you'll need to create basic eyeshadow looks as well as more intricate ones, too. The brush handles are long and sturdy, and the bristles are all synthetic, meaning they're not made with animal hair. These brushes are so well-made, in fact, that I’ve had my set for over 10 years. And while yes, the blending brush does tend to shed a bit, particularly in the beginning and when you wash it, it still works beautifully and the bristle loss isn't major.

Best Value Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials Makeup Brush Kit $20$17 at Amazon$17 at Target$20 at Ulta What We Like Affordable and high-quality

Bristles are soft

Brushes work with creams and powders What to Consider Missing a few brushes like a pencil brush and flat shader Size: Small, medium, large | Bristle Type: Synthetic Real Techniques has mastered the art of creating high-quality brushes at an affordable price. This set with eight brushes will cost you less than the price of one high-end makeup brush; it comes with a variety of different-shaped brushes to create a wide range of looks. The purple aluminum handles are sturdy, and the synthetic bristles are soft and work beautifully with both cream and powder formulas. Celebrity makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell loves this kit from Real Techniques because “the price point is amazing and the quality is insane,” she says. “I love that it comes in a set also because you get everything you need.”

Best for Smoky Eye Looks Charlotte Tilbury Eye Smudger Brush $29 at Amazon$36 at NordstromView on Charlottetilbury.com What We Like Easy to smudge

Soft yet dense

Can apply cream and powder What to Consider Could be a bit softer Size: Small | Bristle Type: Synthetic When it comes to smoky-eye makeup, the right brush is essential—and the Eye Smudger is up for the task. This eyeshadow brush has short and dense bristles, allowing you to smudge powder or cream eyeshadows in targeted areas to create a sultry, smoldering effect. It's also great at smudging out eyeliner pencils for a softer, more diffused look. Plus, the small tip is perfect for highlighting the inner corners of the eyes. It's definitely a bit pricey for a single brush, but you'd be surprised by just how functional it is.

Best for Travel Subtl Beauty Dual-Ended Eyeshadow Brush View on Subtlbeauty.com What We Like Doesn’t take up much room

Dual-ended for multiple eye looks

Caps for cleanliness

See Also I Tested the Best Eye Shadow Applicators with Sponge Tips - Here's What I Discovered! What to Consider Both ends are pretty dense Size: Medium | Bristle Type: Synthetic We love a good two-in-one moment. This pick from Subtl Staks was specifically designed for easy, on-the-go makeup application while traveling. It features two eyeshadow brushes—one side is densely packed to pick up color and apply to your lids, while the other, angled side is less dense and can be used to blend out your shadows. We love that these come with two caps, so that you can avoid getting eyeshadow all over your makeup bag.

Best Dual-Ended Merit No. 2 Eyeshadow Brush $40 at Amazon$20 at Sephora$20 at Kohls.com What We Like Two very different eyeshadow brushes in one

Super soft

Works with all formulas What to Consider Needs to be cleaned often Size: Medium and small | Bristle Type: Synthetic Honestly, dual-ended anything just makes makeup application that much easier. Professional makeup artist Genevieve Contreras recommends this pick from Merit. “This brush is great for beginners and pros alike because of its convenience and functionality,” she explains. “You can create an entire eye look with just this one brush. It blends shadow effortlessly with the fluffier side, and the smaller, more dense side is great for lining and smudging shadow at the lash line.” One thing to note is that if you use this with a cream eyeshadow, you’ll probably need to clean it with a brush cleaner or soap and water, as it tends to get a bit sticky if not cleaned before the next use.

Best for Glitter Shadow Makeup By Mario E4 Brush $24 at SephoraView on Makeupbymario.com What We Like Pats down eyeshadow well

Can be used wet and dry

Doubles as a concealer brush What to Consider Not great for blending Size: Medium | Bristle Type: Synthetic If you love to apply glittery eyeshadows often, this pick is for you. The E4 brush from Makeup by Mario was designed specifically to pack lots of eyeshadow onto the lid. We love this for glitter shadows because it picks up the pigment really well and makes the color really pop. Another bonus with this brush is that you can use it wet to add another dimension to your eyeshadow look. Celebrity makeup artist Tomy Rivero recommends this pick because “it’s great for packing on color, pigments, and glitter,” he says. “Plus, it’s easy to use and is a great size for all eye shapes.” Bonus: It doubles as a concealer brush.

Best Crease Brush Sephora Collection PRO Crease Brush #19 $22 at Sephora$22 at Kohls.com What We Like Medium-sized fluffy brush works for a range of looks

Ultrasoft bristles

Works with creams and powders What to Consider Some reviewers say bristles are too soft Size: Medium | Bristle Type: Synthetic A fluffy crease brush helps to diffuse colors for a well-blended finish, and the size of this pick from Sephora Collection is ideal for just that. It's perfect for diffusing shadows in the crease while maintaining control. Read: It's not too big or too small. Contreras likes to use this brush in multiple ways, including blending, applying a “transition” color in the crease, or just applying a single shadow all over the lid. “I personally love to use this to apply the same bronzer I am using on the face, all over the eye for a simple and cohesive look,” she explains. In addition to the size and shape, we appreciate that the synthetic bristles are soft and work beautifully to apply powders and cream eyeshadows. That said, some reviewers said the bristles were too soft for their purposes.

Best for Eyeshadow Primer Anisa Beauty Eye Primer Brush View on Anisabeauty.com What We Like Great for priming shadow

Scoop-shaped brush head

Doubles as a concealer brush What to Consider Not great for blending Size: Large | Bristle Type: Synthetic Level up your primer game by using this brush from Anisa Beauty. Designed specifically with eyeshadow primer in mind, this brush features a scoop-shaped brush head that fits the eyelids well while swiping eyeshadow primer across your lids. To use, squeeze a small dab of eyeshadow primer directly onto the brush and blend the primer all over your eyelids using the brush. Rivero also likes to use this pick for cream products, neutralizing your eyelids for eyeshadow application or blending concealer or foundation. “It offers an airbrush, weightless finish,” he explains. This pick can also be used as a concealer or foundation brush, but because of the density of the bristles, it’s probably not ideal for blending eyeshadow.

Best for Blending Ilia Blending Brush $26 at Amazon$26 at Nordstrom$26 at Iliabeauty.com What We Like Ideal for overall blending

Can be used to apply highlighter

Loose and fluffy bristles What to Consider Shouldn’t be used for precise eyeshadow application Size: Large | Bristle Type: Synthetic Loosely packed, fluffy, and soft to the touch, this blending brush from Ilia is perfect to blend in your eyeshadows for a smooth and subtle transition. This is great to use in the crease with a darker eyeshadow shade, or you can use it all over your lid for a nice wash of color. Like most fluffy eyeshadow brushes, this pick is not ideal for any shadow looks that require more precision.

Best for Lash Line Morphe Flat Liner Definer Brush $8 at UltaView on Morphe.com What We Like Gets close to lash line

Ideal for packing on liner

Firm and dense What to Consider Feels a little rough Size: Small | Bristle Type: Synthetic A small flat-tipped brush with a straight edge like the Morphe M432 is ideal for applying eyeshadow to your lash lines and buffing out the color. It's especially useful for defining your lower lash line and connecting it to your winged eyeliner. We like this one in particular because it's not so wide that you lose precision but also not so narrow that it takes too long to sweep color along your lash line. The bristles are short and dense, and the edges are very square so it can feel slightly rough—just be sure to use a gentle touch.