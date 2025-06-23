Facebook begins paying users who claimed their privacy was violated via unlawful tracking (2025)

- Open Class Action Settlements
By Abraham Jewett|April 22, 2025
Category: Legal News
Follow Article
Facebook tracking settlement overview:
- Who: Facebook reportedly began sending payments of around $40 to consumers as part of a $90 million class action settlement finalized in 2022.
- Why: The settlement resolves claims Facebook unlawfully tracked users while they were on non-Facebook websites.
- Where: The class action settlement benefits a nationwide class of Facebook users.
Facebook began sending payments to consumers earlier this month as part of a $90 million class action settlement made to end claims the company unlawfully tracked users while they were on non-Facebook websites.
Consumers who were eligible to benefit from the 2022 settlement received a payment of about $40, reports Fast Company.
Facebook was reportedly mandated to release the payments within 45 days of Feb. 24, 2025, the effective date of the settlement.
The class action settlement was made to benefit a nationwide class of Facebook users who, between April 22, 2010, and Sept. 26, 2011, visited non-Facebook websites that displayed the Facebook “Like” button.
Facebook admitted no wrongdoing, denied violating the law
The class action lawsuit argued Facebook violated user privacy by alleged tracking via the “Like” button. The complaint claimed users did not even need to interact with the button in order to be tracked by the social media giant.
Facebook did not admit to any wrongdoing by agreeing to the class action settlement and has denied that it violated any law.
The payments being sent to consumers are showing up as from “Facebook Internet Tracking Administrator,” according to some Facebook users who have received them, reports Fast Company.
According to some Facebook users, the payments are showing up as “Facebook Internet Tracking Administrator,” reports Fast Company.
While it is too late to file a claim to benefit from this class action settlement, consumers can visit Top Class Actions’ open settlements page to view additional class action rebates.
Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, agreed to a separate settlement in December 2022 to pay $725 million to put an end to claims it shared user data with third parties without permission and failed to sufficiently monitor and enforce third-party access or use of it.
Did you recently receive a payment as part of the Facebook tracking settlement? Let us know in the comments.
The Facebook tracking settlement is In re: Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation, Case No. 5:12-MD-02314-EJD, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
Laurie Landry says:
April 24, 2025 at 6:40 am
Add me
Reply
Marrianne Rayhill says:
April 24, 2025 at 6:36 am
I am part of this class and didn’t receive a payment. How do I receive a payment?
Reply
Stacy Dixon says:
April 24, 2025 at 3:51 amSee AlsoMeta brings Teen accounts to Facebook and Messenger - The Tech PortalZuckerberg on the Stand: The Trial to Break Up Facebook Starts MondayHistorian Heather Cox Richardson said Facebook removed her posts. Here's what we knowBeyond Local: Retired Alberta doctor wins Facebook defamation lawsuit
I was originally denied for this claim but the week payments started going out I received an email from the administrator saying they approved my claim and then I never heard another thing nor did I receive any payment. So I emailed them again and got a generic response saying we have to wait for the appeal process? Thats over already? I believe Facebooks lawyers are scamming legit claimants and withholding funds. How do we remedy that? Or will they just get away with it?? These bazillinaires are taking serious advantage of people.
Reply
Jeraldine Rayfus says:
April 23, 2025 at 12:48 pm
Please add me in on this Facebook settlement I have add in my email from my Facebook repeatedly
Reply
Aida says:
April 23, 2025 at 4:34 am
I received unwanted ads please add me
Reply
Kay says:
April 22, 2025 at 6:28 pm
I’ve been receiving unwanted ads and emails from companies I never heard of . Please add me. I had to change my email address.
Reply
