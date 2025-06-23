Facebook begins paying users who claimed their privacy was violated via unlawful tracking (2025)

By Abraham Jewett | April 22, 2025 Category: Legal News Follow Article

Facebook began sending payments to consumers earlier this month as part of a $90 million class action settlement made to end claims the company unlawfully tracked users while they were on non-Facebook websites.

Consumers who were eligible to benefit from the 2022 settlement received a payment of about $40, reports Fast Company.

Facebook was reportedly mandated to release the payments within 45 days of Feb. 24, 2025, the effective date of the settlement.

The class action settlement was made to benefit a nationwide class of Facebook users who, between April 22, 2010, and Sept. 26, 2011, visited non-Facebook websites that displayed the Facebook “Like” button.

Facebook admitted no wrongdoing, denied violating the law

The class action lawsuit argued Facebook violated user privacy by alleged tracking via the “Like” button. The complaint claimed users did not even need to interact with the button in order to be tracked by the social media giant.

Facebook did not admit to any wrongdoing by agreeing to the class action settlement and has denied that it violated any law.

The payments being sent to consumers are showing up as from “Facebook Internet Tracking Administrator,” according to some Facebook users who have received them, reports Fast Company.

While it is too late to file a claim to benefit from this class action settlement, consumers can visit Top Class Actions’ open settlements page to view additional class action rebates.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, agreed to a separate settlement in December 2022 to pay $725 million to put an end to claims it shared user data with third parties without permission and failed to sufficiently monitor and enforce third-party access or use of it.

Did you recently receive a payment as part of the Facebook tracking settlement? Let us know in the comments.

The Facebook tracking settlement is In re: Facebook Internet Tracking Litigation, Case No. 5:12-MD-02314-EJD, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

