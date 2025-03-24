Fanola Styling Tools Super Matt Extra Strong Matt Shaping Paste-100ml (2025)

DELIVERY INFORMATION

Delivery charges are quoted excluding VAT. This will be added to the order at the checkout.

Eligibility for Next working day delivery is for orders placed before 2.00PM Monday-Friday, all orders after this time will be processed the following day. Orders placed after 2PM on Friday will be shipped out Monday. (Please note this service is not guaranteed and excludes unforeseen order delays, promotional days such as 'VAT Free', and single-item shipping).

Standard delivery is next working day if the order is placed at 2.00pm. Delivery is Monday to Friday between 7.00 am to 6:30 pm, please ensure somebody is available during these times to receive the delivery. Please note, during busier periods delivery could take 3-5 working days. In this instance, you will be notified by the courier.

Small order delivery is available for orders with a single item. This service uses a courier bag for shipping rather than box. The service used for this is Royal Mail Tracked 24

Free delivery is available for orders over £100 excluding VAT. **

Delivery costs vary based on postcode and location, though our standard rates are £5 .99 for DPD, £4.99 for Parcelforce . All non single item delivery services are next working day delivery.

Free delivery is provided through DX Delivery Service only. ParcelForce and DPD can be chosen at a discounted rate instead, if you prefer these couriers.

Courier Service Eligibility Exclusion Free Next Working Day (DX) Over £100 (excluding VAT) placed before 2.00pm Excludes Highlands, Islands, Northern Ireland. These are free delivery over £250 Age Verification Service Next Working Day (Parcelforce) Orders placed before 2.00pm Excluded Postcodes Royal Mail24tracked Monday to Friday Delivery Single Item orders placed before 2.00pm Excludes Bank Holidays.

**Excludes Highlands, Islands, Northern Ireland and Bank Holidays.

**Please be aware that in some instances we may have to change couriers from your chosen courier, to ensure you receive your order in time.





INTERNATIONAL DELIVERY

International delivery is currently unavailable at this time.

TRACKING INFORMATION

Orders can be tracked via the courier using your tracking number. Please include a valid mobile number when placing your order to receive delivery notifications.

To track or manage your parcel using your tracking number.

DPD:https://track.dpd.co.uk/

ParcelForce:https://www.parcelforce.com/track-trace

Royal Mail:https://www.royalmail.com/track-your-item

In the event your order arrives damaged, i.e there is visible damage to the packaging we ask that you either sign for it as damaged in order for us to make a claim or refuse delivery and request it be sent back to us. We will inspect the damage and send out a replacement to you.

The Supplier shall have no liability for any failure to deliver the Goods to the extent that such failure is caused by 1) a Force Majeure; 2) The Customer’s failure to provide the Supplier with adequate delivery instructions for the Goods; 3) A third party carrier service for example; Freight companies/Aircraft Delivery Companies for international deliveries overseas.

ORDER INFORMATION

Please leave a suitable contact method, any complications may result in delivery delay if we can not get in touch.

If an item is out of stock a refund may be issued instead.

We have recently introduced the ability for self served chosen delivery dates on your orders. Please note that whilst we will try to the best of our ability to deliver on this date, complications may arise and your order may sometimes be delayed.

RETURNS

We operate a free 60-day return service. You can return items for up to 60 days after receiving your original order if you change your mind. Any order discrepancies or missing items must be reported within 48 hours of receiving the order. All goods will be inspected upon return. In the unlikely event that an item is not suitable for resale, it may be sent back to you. Please ensure return parcels are packaged securely. Return parcels are the responsibility of the customer until the parcel is received and accepted by Hairdressing Supplies Lincoln. We advise customers to take photographic evidence in the case of courier damage.

To return your order please use the Hairdressing Supplies returns portal (https://hairdressingsupplies.returns.shop/).If you have issues regarding your return, please email hello@hairdressingsupplies.com.