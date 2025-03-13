Fans praise Primark's £2 rollers for creating volume with NO heat (2025)

By JESSICA GREEN FOR MAILONLINE

Published: 10:51, 6 July 2021 | Updated: 11:05, 6 July 2021

If it didn't leave hair ruined by heat damage, women wanting to add more volume to their locks would likely love to get the curlingtongs out every day.

As such, Primark's new £2 flexible rollers have quickly become a hit online after achieving 'beautiful curls' without using any heat.

In a TikTok clip,Rhona Cullinan, thought to be from Ireland, showed how easy the curlers are to use and fans filled the comment section with praise, while others said they would be buying the item as soon as possible.

In a TikTok clip, Rhona Cullinan (pictured), thought to be from Ireland, showed how easy the rollers are to use and fans filled the comment section with praise, while others said they would be buying the item as soon as possible

Starting her video, Rhona said: 'Today I'm trying out the Andrew Fitzsimons bendy rollers, I've washed my hair, and I have just brushed it through. So I am going to take a small section and then bend it backwards on my hair.'

RELATED ARTICLES Previous

1

Next Woman breaks down in tears when she is reunited with her... A quick change! Queen Maxima of the Netherlands steps out in... Share this article Share

To start with, thebeautician took a roller and wrapped her blonde locks around it so that it was going away from her face.

'And then roll [the roller] into itself, keeping it nice and tight and fold it over,' she explained.

She showed off her hair one hour later, revealing how the budget-friendly rollers had created a huge amount of volume (pictured)

Once the roller is rolled in towards the roots of the hair as tightly as possible, the two ends should then be pushed together to ensure no locks come loose.

Repeating the process until all her locks were covered, Rhona said: 'And we are all set, it's quite bulky but let's see how it all turns out.'

She then showed off her hair one hour later, revealing how the budget-friendly rollers had created a huge amount of volume.

Full of praise for the item, Rhona concluded her clip by saying: 'Such an easy and quick way to add volume to your hair!'

Reaction:Rhona's video has been liked more than 700 times and viewers rushed to comment on the clip after being impressed by the £2 rollers

The rollers are part of the new collection of hair accessories created in collaboration with hairstylist to the stars, Andrew Fitzsimons

The collection also consists of a £9 pillow case, a £2 eye mask, a £4 logo bag, the £2.50 Fly Away Brush and £2 hair clamps.

Rhona's video has been liked more than 700 times and viewers rushed to comment on the clip after being impressed by the £2 rollers.

'Gorgeous result,' wrote one social media user, while another simply said: 'Beautiful.'

'Going to get them tomorrow! Thanks for sharing,' a third person eagerly wrote, while others heaped praise on the item.