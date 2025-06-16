Featured Mobility Aids | Complete Care Shop - Page 4 - Complete Care Shop (2025)

View:
Move easily and safely around small spaces with this Ultra Narrow Walking Frame with wheels. Made from lightweight but incredibly strong, polished aluminium tubing, this frame is easy to walk with...
From £37.49
VAT relief
Made from natural bamboo wood, the Bamberry Bath Step is incredibly versatile. 10cm high, it can be used to reduce the height between two levels making it easier to climb steep steps, or to provide...
£43.99
The beige and black Let’s Go Out Lightweight Rollator has been specially designed to help you walk outdoors safely. Its stylish design helps you manoeuvre with dignity, and its beige colour adds a...
From £333.33
VAT relief
The silver NRS Healthcare 3 Wheel Aluminium Rollator is stylish and lightweight, easy to fold into a compact size for you to store or transport, and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It is...
From £62.66 Was £78.33
VAT relief
Sold as a pair, these Arthritic Elbow Crutches are designed to help people who have reduced grip strength or who may suffer from arthritis and have painful joints in the hands and arms. In this case...
£69.33 Was £86.66
VAT relief
This tall version of the lightweight Height Adjustable Wheeled Walking Frame has a wider overall width than most walking frames to give the user greater stability. Designed with a standard hospital...
£44.99
VAT relief
The Mobility Care Outdoor Plastic Half Step provides a stable platform to help anyone with reduced mobility negotiate doorways and thresholds. It reduces the height of steps enabling greater access...
£56.66
VAT relief
The blue NRS Healthcare 3 Wheel Steel Rollator is stylish and lightweight, folding easily to a compact size for you to store or transport, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Versatile...
From £69.99
VAT relief
The Handy Trolley with brakes is a sturdy walking aid that helps you carry your items around the house, supporting you as you go. Great features Height adjustable handles Bottom tray set forward Can...
£85.82
VAT relief
This Uniscan Green Triumph Rollator with Seat is a lightweight, manoeuvrable rollator with a strong, hardwearing frame and is made in Britain to the highest of manufacturing standards. Uniscan are...
From £212.49
VAT relief
The silver TOPRO Troja Original Small Rollator has state-of-the-art, high quality design as well as great features. Simple yet reliable, this rollator is a great companion to give you independence...
From £249.99
VAT relief
Able to put four sturdy legs on the ground rather than just one, this Quad Base Walking Stick provides exceptional stability but with the convenience of a one-handed walking stick. The distance...
From £26.66
VAT relief
This Grand Glider Plus Bariatric Adjustable Rollator is737mm (29") wide, extremely portable, made in Britain and can take a maximum user weight of 254kg (40st) making this ideal for the larger users...
£323.33
VAT relief
The Small Base Tripod Walking Stick is more stable than a traditional walking stick as it has a small base tripod with anti-slip ferrules on the feet to ensure it will be stable on a range of...
£23.33
VAT relief
This Bariatric Folding Walking Frame with Wheels is made from anodized aluminium which ensures maximum strength while remaining extremely lightweight. Fitted with wheels on the front this Bariatric...
£50.83
VAT relief
The strong and versatile Home Helper Trolley is ideal for use around the home or any living space, assisting with transporting meals, drinks, or items around to wherever you need them. Removable...
£56.66
VAT relief
This taller version of the Domestic Wheeled Walking Frame is made by Coopers, a company with an excellent reputation for producing high quality, reliable and durable walking aids for many years and...
From £29.15
VAT relief
This White Walking Stick has a large easy to grip, comfortable PVC handle and is made from aluminium making it extremely lightweight, which is ideal for users with weak grip. Manufactured by Coopers...
£9.99
VAT relief
The Cream Kitchen Trolley has been designed in conjunction with Occupational Therapists to aid users with limited strength and mobility as a useful way to transport items such as meals, drinks and...
£72.49
VAT relief
The Prima Bath Step is a high quality height adjustable bath step, designed and produced by one of the most respected UK suppliers of bathing aids, with a real reputation for innovation and quality...
£34.99
VAT relief
This strong and versatile version of the Home Helper Trolley is ideal for use around the home. It is height adjustable and comes with two removable trays, with raised lips to prevent spillages. The...
From £54.17
VAT relief
These height adjustable, 9" wheels are for use with the Nimbo walking frame range. Height adjustable, they are made for outdoor use. These wheels are for use with the S, M, and L walking frames. Get...
£65.33 Was £81.66
VAT relief
This Bariatric Walking Frame has a very wide base that gives the user excellent stability and has been specifically designed for use by heavier or bariatric users, with a high safe maximum user...
From £133.33
VAT relief
These Spare Slider Ferrules for the Duo Walking Trolley have a curved nylon base that enables easy movement of the trolley when going forward but can also be used as a brake if the user puts their...
£10.83
VAT relief
