Featured Mobility Aids | Complete Care Shop - Page 4 - Complete Care Shop (2025)

Medium Ultra Narrow Walking Frame with Wheels

Move easily and safely around small spaces with this Ultra Narrow Walking Frame with wheels. Made from lightweight but incredibly strong, polished aluminium tubing, this frame is easy to walk with...

From £37.49

VAT relief

Bamberry Bath Step

Made from natural bamboo wood, the Bamberry Bath Step is incredibly versatile. 10cm high, it can be used to reduce the height between two levels making it easier to climb steep steps, or to provide...

£43.99

Lets Go Out Rollator

The beige and black Let’s Go Out Lightweight Rollator has been specially designed to help you walk outdoors safely. Its stylish design helps you manoeuvre with dignity, and its beige colour adds a...

From £333.33

VAT relief

NRS Healthcare 3 Wheel Aluminium Rollator

The silver NRS Healthcare 3 Wheel Aluminium Rollator is stylish and lightweight, easy to fold into a compact size for you to store or transport, and suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. It is...

From £62.66 Was £78.33

VAT relief

Arthritic Elbow Crutches - Pair

Sold as a pair, these Arthritic Elbow Crutches are designed to help people who have reduced grip strength or who may suffer from arthritis and have painful joints in the hands and arms. In this case...

£69.33 Was £86.66

VAT relief

Height Adjustable Wheeled Walking Frame - Tall

This tall version of the lightweight Height Adjustable Wheeled Walking Frame has a wider overall width than most walking frames to give the user greater stability. Designed with a standard hospital...

£44.99

VAT relief

NRS Healthcare Mobility Care Outdoor Plastic Half Step

The Mobility Care Outdoor Plastic Half Step provides a stable platform to help anyone with reduced mobility negotiate doorways and thresholds. It reduces the height of steps enabling greater access...

£56.66

VAT relief

NRS Healthcare 3 Wheel Steel Rollator

The blue NRS Healthcare 3 Wheel Steel Rollator is stylish and lightweight, folding easily to a compact size for you to store or transport, and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Versatile...

From £69.99

VAT relief

Handy Trolley with Brakes

The Handy Trolley with brakes is a sturdy walking aid that helps you carry your items around the house, supporting you as you go. Great features Height adjustable handles Bottom tray set forward Can...

£85.82

VAT relief

UNISCAN TRIUMPH ROLLATOR

This Uniscan Green Triumph Rollator with Seat is a lightweight, manoeuvrable rollator with a strong, hardwearing frame and is made in Britain to the highest of manufacturing standards. Uniscan are...

From £212.49

VAT relief

TOPRO Troja Original Small Rollator

The silver TOPRO Troja Original Small Rollator has state-of-the-art, high quality design as well as great features. Simple yet reliable, this rollator is a great companion to give you independence...

From £249.99

VAT relief

NRS Healthcare Quad Base Walking Stick

Able to put four sturdy legs on the ground rather than just one, this Quad Base Walking Stick provides exceptional stability but with the convenience of a one-handed walking stick. The distance...

From £26.66

VAT relief

Grand Glider Plus Bariatric Rollator

This Grand Glider Plus Bariatric Adjustable Rollator is737mm (29") wide, extremely portable, made in Britain and can take a maximum user weight of 254kg (40st) making this ideal for the larger users...

£323.33

VAT relief

Small Base Tripod Walking Stick

The Small Base Tripod Walking Stick is more stable than a traditional walking stick as it has a small base tripod with anti-slip ferrules on the feet to ensure it will be stable on a range of...

£23.33

VAT relief

Bariatric Folding Walking Frame with Wheels

This Bariatric Folding Walking Frame with Wheels is made from anodized aluminium which ensures maximum strength while remaining extremely lightweight. Fitted with wheels on the front this Bariatric...

£50.83

VAT relief

NRS Healthcare Home Helper Wheeled Trolley

The strong and versatile Home Helper Trolley is ideal for use around the home or any living space, assisting with transporting meals, drinks, or items around to wherever you need them. Removable...

£56.66

VAT relief

Coopers Domestic Wheeled Walking Frame

This taller version of the Domestic Wheeled Walking Frame is made by Coopers, a company with an excellent reputation for producing high quality, reliable and durable walking aids for many years and...

From £29.15

VAT relief

White Walking Stick

This White Walking Stick has a large easy to grip, comfortable PVC handle and is made from aluminium making it extremely lightweight, which is ideal for users with weak grip. Manufactured by Coopers...

£9.99

VAT relief

Cream Kitchen Trolley

The Cream Kitchen Trolley has been designed in conjunction with Occupational Therapists to aid users with limited strength and mobility as a useful way to transport items such as meals, drinks and...

£72.49

VAT relief

Prima Bath Step

The Prima Bath Step is a high quality height adjustable bath step, designed and produced by one of the most respected UK suppliers of bathing aids, with a real reputation for innovation and quality...

£34.99

VAT relief

NRS Healthcare Home Helper Wheeled Trolley

This strong and versatile version of the Home Helper Trolley is ideal for use around the home. It is height adjustable and comes with two removable trays, with raised lips to prevent spillages. The...

From £54.17

VAT relief

Outdoor Wheels for Nimbo Walker

These height adjustable, 9" wheels are for use with the Nimbo walking frame range. Height adjustable, they are made for outdoor use. These wheels are for use with the S, M, and L walking frames. Get...

£65.33 Was £81.66

VAT relief

Bariatric Walking Frame

This Bariatric Walking Frame has a very wide base that gives the user excellent stability and has been specifically designed for use by heavier or bariatric users, with a high safe maximum user...

From £133.33

VAT relief

NRS Healthcare Duo Walking Trolley - Spare Slider Ferrules

These Spare Slider Ferrules for the Duo Walking Trolley have a curved nylon base that enables easy movement of the trolley when going forward but can also be used as a brake if the user puts their...

£10.83

VAT relief

