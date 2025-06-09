Federal election 2025 as it happened: Dutton, Albanese hold second leaders debate; Russian plans to house aircraft in Indonesia ‘not true’ says Marles (2025)

Loading

Albanese and Dutton have now squared off in two debates. They launched their official campaigns on the weekend, and we are less than a week away from Australians being able to cast their vote (early voting opens on April 22 before the official election day on May 3).

So who won tonight’s contest? And did it sway your vote in any way?

Our experts have handed down their verdicts: Chief political correspondent David Crowe, national affairs editor James Massola, senior writer Jacqueline Maley, deputy federal editor Nick Bonyhady, and columnists Parnell Palme McGuinness and Jenna Price have all given their opinions on the debate.

You can read them here.