Feet to Millimeters conversion: ft to mm calculator (2025)

Feet to Millimeters (ft to mm) conversion calculator
Millimeters to Feet (Swap units)
1ft = 304.79999mm
Note: You can increase or decrease the accuracy of this answer by selecting the number of significant figures required from the options above the result.
Feet to Millimeters formula
Millimeters = Feet * 304.79999025
1 Feet to Millimeters calculation
Millimeters = Feet * 304.79999025
Millimeters = 1 * 304.7999902464
Millimeters = 304.79999
How do you convert feet to millimeters?
To convert feet to millimeters, you need to understand the relationship between these two units of measurement. A foot is a unit of length commonly used in the imperial system, while a millimeter is a unit of length in the metric system. The metric system is based on powers of ten, making conversions between its units relatively straightforward.
One foot is equal to 304.8 millimeters. This conversion factor can be used to convert any given measurement in feet to millimeters. To convert, simply multiply the number of feet by 304.8. For example, if you have a measurement of 5 feet, you would multiply 5 by 304.8 to get the equivalent measurement in millimeters, which is 1524.
It is important to note that when converting between units, it is crucial to maintain the correct number of significant figures. In this case, the conversion factor has four significant figures, so the converted measurement should also have four significant figures. Additionally, it is always a good practice to double-check your calculations and use a reliable conversion tool or calculator to ensure accuracy.
What is a foot?
A measurement foot, commonly referred to as a foot, is a unit of length in the imperial system of measurement. It is primarily used in the United States and a few other countries that have not adopted the metric system. The foot is defined as 12 inches, and it is a constituent of larger units such as yards, and miles.
The foot has a long history and has been used as a unit of measurement for thousands of years. It is believed to have originated from the length of a human foot, as it was a convenient and easily reproducible reference point. Over time, the foot has been standardized to ensure consistency in measurements.
In modern usage, the foot is commonly used to measure height, distance, and length in various applications. For example, it is used in construction and architecture to measure the dimensions of buildings and structures. It is also used in sports to measure the length of a field or track. While the metric system is widely used around the world, the foot remains an important unit of measurement in certain industries and regions.
What is a millimeter?
A millimeter is a thousandth of a meter (1/1000) which is the SI (International System of Units) unit of length. It is normally used to measure small lengths like the thickness of a sheet of paper or the dimensions of a small object.
One millimeter is approximately equal to 0.03937 inches (about 1/25th). Presicely there are 25.4 millimeters in an inch and it is often used in science and engineering. It is used in countries that have adopted the metric system.
You may come across millimeters when measuring the size of electronic components, jewelry or even the thickness of a fingernail.
Feet to Millimeters table
Starting value
Increment
Accuracy
Feet
Millimeters
0ft
0.00000mm
1ft
304.79999mm
2ft
609.59998mm
3ft
914.39997mm
4ft
1,219.19996mm
5ft
1,523.99995mm
6ft
1,828.79994mm
7ft
2,133.59993mm
8ft
2,438.39992mm
9ft
2,743.19991mm
10ft
3,047.99990mm
11ft
3,352.79989mm
12ft
3,657.59988mm
13ft
3,962.39987mm
14ft
4,267.19986mm
15ft
4,571.99985mm
16ft
4,876.79984mm
17ft
5,181.59983mm
18ft
5,486.39982mm
19ft
5,791.19981mm
Feet
Millimeters
20ft
6,095.99980mm
21ft
6,400.79980mm
22ft
6,705.59979mm
23ft
7,010.39978mm
24ft
7,315.19977mm
25ft
7,619.99976mm
26ft
7,924.79975mm
27ft
8,229.59974mm
28ft
8,534.39973mm
29ft
8,839.19972mm
30ft
9,143.99971mm
31ft
9,448.79970mm
32ft
9,753.59969mm
33ft
10,058.39968mm
34ft
10,363.19967mm
35ft
10,667.99966mm
36ft
10,972.79965mm
37ft
11,277.59964mm
38ft
11,582.39963mm
39ft
11,887.19962mm
Feet
Millimeters
40ft
12,191.99961mm
41ft
12,496.79960mm
42ft
12,801.59959mm
43ft
13,106.39958mm
44ft
13,411.19957mm
45ft
13,715.99956mm
46ft
14,020.79955mm
47ft
14,325.59954mm
48ft
14,630.39953mm
49ft
14,935.19952mm
50ft
15,239.99951mm
51ft
15,544.79950mm
52ft
15,849.59949mm
53ft
16,154.39948mm
54ft
16,459.19947mm
55ft
16,763.99946mm
56ft
17,068.79945mm
57ft
17,373.59944mm
58ft
17,678.39943mm
59ft
17,983.19942mm
Feet
Millimeters
60ft
18,287.99941mm
61ft
18,592.79941mm
62ft
18,897.59940mm
63ft
19,202.39939mm
64ft
19,507.19938mm
65ft
19,811.99937mm
66ft
20,116.79936mm
67ft
20,421.59935mm
68ft
20,726.39934mm
69ft
21,031.19933mm
70ft
21,335.99932mm
71ft
21,640.79931mm
72ft
21,945.59930mm
73ft
22,250.39929mm
74ft
22,555.19928mm
75ft
22,859.99927mm
76ft
23,164.79926mm
77ft
23,469.59925mm
78ft
23,774.39924mm
79ft
24,079.19923mm