Feet to Millimeters Conversion (ft to mm) - Inch Calculator (2025)

Feet to Millimeters Conversion (ft to mm)

Table of Contents
1 ft = 304.8 mm
1 ft = 30.48 cm

How to Convert Feet to Millimeters

To convert a measurement in feet to a measurement in millimeters, multiply the length by the following conversion ratio: 304.8 millimeters/foot.

Since one foot is equal to 304.8 millimeters, you can use this simple formula to convert:

millimeters = feet × 304.8

The length in millimeters is equal to the length in feet multiplied by 304.8.

For example, here's how to convert 5 feet to millimeters using the formula above.

millimeters = (5' × 304.8) = 1,524 mm

How Many Millimeters Are in a Foot?

There are 304.8 millimeters in a foot, which is why we use this value in the formula above.

1' = 304.8 mm

Our inch fraction calculator can add feet and millimeters together, and it also automatically converts the results to US customary, imperial, and SI metric values.

Feet and millimeters are both units used to measure length. Keep reading to learn more about each unit of measure.

What Is a Foot?

The foot is a unit of length measurement equal to 12 inches or 1/3 of a yard. Because the international yard is legally defined to be equal to exactly 0.9144 meters, one foot is equal to 0.3048 meters.[1]

The foot is a US customary and imperial unit of length. Feet can be abbreviated as ft; for example, 1 foot can be written as 1 ft.

Feet can also be denoted using the symbol, otherwise known as a prime, though a single-quote (') is often used instead of the prime symbol for convenience. Using the prime symbol, 1 ft can be written as 1′.

Measurements in feet are most commonly taken using either a standard 12" ruler or a tape measure, though there are many other measuring devices available. Feet are sometimes referred to as linear feet, which are simply a measurement of length in feet.

You might be interested in our feet and inches calculator, which can add feet with other units of measurement such as inches, centimeters, or meters.

Learn more about feet.

What Is a Millimeter?

One millimeter is equal to one-thousandth (1/1,000) of a meter, which is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/299,792,458 of a second. One millimeter is equal to 0.0393701 inches.

The millimeter, or millimetre, is a multiple of the meter, which is the SI base unit for length. In the metric system, "milli" is the prefix for thousandths, or 10-3. Millimeters can be abbreviated as mm; for example, 1 millimeter can be written as 1 mm.

Millimeters are often represented by the smallest ticks on most metric rulers. To get a reference point of the size, the thickness of a US dime is 1.35mm.[2]

Learn more about millimeters.

We recommend using a ruler or tape measure for measuring length, which can be found at a local retailer or home center. Rulers are available in imperial, metric, or a combination of both values, so make sure you get the correct type for your needs.

Need a ruler? Try our free downloadable and printable rulers, which include both imperial and metric measurements.

Foot to Millimeter Conversion Table

Table showing various foot measurements converted to millimeters.
Feet Millimeters
1' 304.8 mm
2' 609.6 mm
3' 914.4 mm
4' 1,219 mm
5' 1,524 mm
6' 1,829 mm
7' 2,134 mm
8' 2,438 mm
9' 2,743 mm
10' 3,048 mm
11' 3,353 mm
12' 3,658 mm
13' 3,962 mm
14' 4,267 mm
15' 4,572 mm
16' 4,877 mm
17' 5,182 mm
18' 5,486 mm
19' 5,791 mm
20' 6,096 mm
21' 6,401 mm
22' 6,706 mm
23' 7,010 mm
24' 7,315 mm
25' 7,620 mm
26' 7,925 mm
27' 8,230 mm
28' 8,534 mm
29' 8,839 mm
30' 9,144 mm
31' 9,449 mm
32' 9,754 mm
33' 10,058 mm
34' 10,363 mm
35' 10,668 mm
36' 10,973 mm
37' 11,278 mm
38' 11,582 mm
39' 11,887 mm
40' 12,192 mm

References

  1. National Institute of Standards and Technology, U.S. Survey Foot: Revised Unit Conversion Factors, https://www.nist.gov/pml/us-surveyfoot/revised-unit-conversion-factors
  2. United States Mint, Coin Specifications, https://www.usmint.gov/learn/coin-and-medal-programs/coin-specifications

