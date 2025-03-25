Feet to Millimeters Conversion (ft to mm) - Inch Calculator (2025)

Enter the length in feet below to convert it to millimeters.

How to Convert Feet to Millimeters

To convert a measurement in feet to a measurement in millimeters, multiply the length by the following conversion ratio: 304.8 millimeters/foot.

Since one foot is equal to 304.8 millimeters, you can use this simple formula to convert:

millimeters = feet × 304.8

The length in millimeters is equal to the length in feet multiplied by 304.8.

For example, here's how to convert 5 feet to millimeters using the formula above. millimeters = (5' × 304.8) = 1,524 mm

How Many Millimeters Are in a Foot?

There are 304.8 millimeters in a foot, which is why we use this value in the formula above.

1' = 304.8 mm

Feet and millimeters are both units used to measure length. Keep reading to learn more about each unit of measure.

What Is a Foot? The foot is a unit of length measurement equal to 12 inches or 1/ 3 of a yard. Because the international yard is legally defined to be equal to exactly 0.9144 meters, one foot is equal to 0.3048 meters.[1] The foot is a US customary and imperial unit of length. Feet can be abbreviated as ft; for example, 1 foot can be written as 1 ft. Feet can also be denoted using the ′ symbol, otherwise known as a prime, though a single-quote (') is often used instead of the prime symbol for convenience. Using the prime symbol, 1 ft can be written as 1′. Measurements in feet are most commonly taken using either a standard 12" ruler or a tape measure, though there are many other measuring devices available. Feet are sometimes referred to as linear feet, which are simply a measurement of length in feet. You might be interested in our feet and inches calculator, which can add feet with other units of measurement such as inches, centimeters, or meters. Learn more about feet.

What Is a Millimeter? One millimeter is equal to one-thousandth (1/1,000) of a meter, which is defined as the distance light travels in a vacuum in 1/ 299,792,458 of a second. One millimeter is equal to 0.0393701 inches. The millimeter, or millimetre, is a multiple of the meter, which is the SI base unit for length. In the metric system, "milli" is the prefix for thousandths, or 10-3. Millimeters can be abbreviated as mm; for example, 1 millimeter can be written as 1 mm. Millimeters are often represented by the smallest ticks on most metric rulers. To get a reference point of the size, the thickness of a US dime is 1.35mm.[2] Learn more about millimeters.

