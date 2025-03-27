Figure 2 from Dynamic actin filaments are required for stable long-term potentiation (LTP) in area CA1 of the hippocampus. | Semantic Scholar (2025)

Figures from this paper

title={Dynamic actin filaments are required for stable long-term potentiation (LTP) in area CA1 of the hippocampus.}, author={Thomas Krucker and George Robert Siggins and Shelley Halpain}, journal={Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America}, year={2000}, volume={97 12}, pages={ 6856-61 }
  • T. Krucker, G. Siggins, S. Halpain
  • Published in Proceedings of the National… 6 June 2000
  • Biology

The hypothesis that dynamic actin filaments participate in specific aspects of synaptic plasticity was investigated at the Schaffer-collateral-CA1 pyramidal cell synapse of mouse hippocampus and the results are consistent with a model in which dynamic actIn filaments play an essential role in the molecular mechanisms underlying the early maintenance phase of LTP.

Interfering with the Actin Network and Its Effect on Long-Term Potentiation and Synaptic Tagging in Hippocampal CA1 Neurons in Slices In Vitro
    Binu RamachandranJ. Frey

    Biology

    The Journal of Neuroscience

  • 2009

It is suggested that the actin network is required for early “housekeeping” processes to induce and maintain early-LTP and proposed actin as a further tag-specific molecule in apical CA1 dendrites where it is directly involved in the tagging/capturing machinery.

  • 122
  • PDF
Role of actin dynamics in the cooperative maintenance of synaptic plasticity
    Departamento DE Biologia VegetalCristina Flórica PhD Hugo Alexandre Ferreira

    Biology

The data provide strong evidence that supports the actin cytoskeleton as a potential synaptic tag, and shows that maintained forms of LTP can be destabilized if Cdc42 inhibition occurs within a specific time-window.

An ADP-ribosyltransferase as a potential target for nitric oxide action in hippocampal long-term potentiation

  • PDF
Gelsolin - A Regulator of Postsynaptic Actin Assembly and AMPA Receptor Expression
    Pingwei Zhao

    Biology, Medicine

  • 2003

The experiments described in this thesis support a model in which activity-dependent targeting of proteins into dendritic spines is a major mechanism for regulating synaptic plasticity at excitatory synapses via a feedback mechanism.

  • PDF
Theta Stimulation Polymerizes Actin in Dendritic Spines of Hippocampus
    B. LinE. KramárX. BiFernando A. BrucherC. GallG. Lynch

    Biology

    The Journal of Neuroscience

  • 2005

Results indicate that near-threshold conditions for inducing stable potentiation cause the rapid polymerization of actin in mature spines and suggest that the effect is both sufficiently discrete to satisfy the synapse-specificity rule of LTP as well as rapid enough to participate in the initial stages of LTB consolidation.

  • 191
  • PDF
Early Maintenance of Hippocampal Mossy Fiber—Long-Term Potentiation Depends on Protein and RNA Synthesis and Presynaptic Granule Cell Integrity
    E. CalixtoE. ThielsE. KlannG. Barrionuevo

    Biology

    The Journal of Neuroscience

  • 2003

It is shown that LTP maintenance at the mossy fiber input to CA3 pyramidal cells in the hippocampus depends on protein and RNA synthesis soon after LTP induction, and some of these molecular events are controlled by signaling from the presynaptic granule cell soma.

  • 74
  • PDF
Activity‐dependent actin dynamics are required for the maintenance of long‐term plasticity and for synaptic capture
    Rosalina Fonseca

    Biology

    The European journal of neuroscience

  • 2012

The results show that an activity‐dependent regulation of actin dynamics plays a critical role in LTP maintenance and synaptic capture.

  • 42
  • Highly Influenced
Hippocampal LTP Is Accompanied by Enhanced F-Actin Content within the Dendritic Spine that Is Essential for Late LTP Maintenance In Vivo
    Y. FukazawaY. SaitohF. OzawaY. OhtaK. MizunoK. Inokuchi

    Biology

    Neuron

  • 2003
  • 750
  • PDF
LTP induction translocates cortactin at distant synapses in wild-type, but not Fmr1-KO, mice
    R. SeeseA. Babayan C. Gall

    Biology, Medicine

  • 2012

It is proposed that, in the KOs, excessive basal phosphorylation of ERK1/2 disrupts its interactions with cortactin, thereby blocking the latter protein’s use of actomyosin transport systems and suggesting that synapse-specific LTP influences cytoskeletal elements at distant connections.

  • 1
  • PDF
Reversal of Synaptic Memory by Ca2+/Calmodulin-Dependent Protein Kinase II Inhibitor
    M. SanhuezaCharmian C McIntyreJ. Lisman

    Biology, Medicine

    The Journal of Neuroscience

  • 2007

This is the first procedure that can reverse LTP by chemical means and suggests that a component of synaptic memory is attributable to CaMKII, which is involved in controlling basal synaptic strength, perhaps as a result of LTP that occurred in vivo.

  • 112
  • PDF
LTP Induction Translocates Cortactin at Distant Synapses in Wild-Type But Not Fmr1 Knock-Out Mice
    R. SeeseA. Babayan C. Gall

    Biology, Medicine

    The Journal of Neuroscience

  • 2012

It is proposed that, in the Fmr1 knock-out model of fragile X syndrome, excessive basal phosphorylation of ERK1/2 disrupts its interactions with cortactin, thereby blocking the latter protein's use of actomyosin transport systems.

  • 61
  • PDF

    Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America 2000

    Dynamic actin filaments are required for stable long-term potentiation (LTP) in area CA1 of the hippocampus.

    T. Krucker, G. Siggins, S. Halpain

