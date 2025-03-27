Figure 2 from Dynamic actin filaments are required for stable long-term potentiation (LTP) in area CA1 of the hippocampus. | Semantic Scholar (2025)

Skip to search formSkip to main contentSkip to account menu
DOI:10.1073/PNAS.100139797
- Corpus ID: 7673950
@article{Krucker2000DynamicAF, title={Dynamic actin filaments are required for stable long-term potentiation (LTP) in area CA1 of the hippocampus.}, author={Thomas Krucker and George Robert Siggins and Shelley Halpain}, journal={Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America}, year={2000}, volume={97 12}, pages={ 6856-61 }, url={https://api.semanticscholar.org/CorpusID:7673950}}
- T. Krucker, G. Siggins, S. Halpain
- Published in Proceedings of the National… 6 June 2000
- Biology
The hypothesis that dynamic actin filaments participate in specific aspects of synaptic plasticity was investigated at the Schaffer-collateral-CA1 pyramidal cell synapse of mouse hippocampus and the results are consistent with a model in which dynamic actIn filaments play an essential role in the molecular mechanisms underlying the early maintenance phase of LTP.
392 Citations
29
192
9
16
Figures from this paper
- figure 1
- figure 2
- figure 3
- figure 4
392 Citations
- Binu RamachandranJ. Frey
- 2009
Biology
The Journal of Neuroscience
It is suggested that the actin network is required for early “housekeeping” processes to induce and maintain early-LTP and proposed actin as a further tag-specific molecule in apical CA1 dendrites where it is directly involved in the tagging/capturing machinery.
- 122
- Departamento DE Biologia VegetalCristina Flórica PhD Hugo Alexandre Ferreira
Biology
The data provide strong evidence that supports the actin cytoskeleton as a potential synaptic tag, and shows that maintained forms of LTP can be destabilized if Cdc42 inhibition occurs within a specific time-window.
- Pingwei Zhao
- 2003
Biology, Medicine
The experiments described in this thesis support a model in which activity-dependent targeting of proteins into dendritic spines is a major mechanism for regulating synaptic plasticity at excitatory synapses via a feedback mechanism.
- B. LinE. KramárX. BiFernando A. BrucherC. GallG. Lynch
- 2005
Biology
The Journal of Neuroscience
Results indicate that near-threshold conditions for inducing stable potentiation cause the rapid polymerization of actin in mature spines and suggest that the effect is both sufficiently discrete to satisfy the synapse-specificity rule of LTP as well as rapid enough to participate in the initial stages of LTB consolidation.
- 191
- E. CalixtoE. ThielsE. KlannG. Barrionuevo
- 2003
Biology
The Journal of Neuroscience
It is shown that LTP maintenance at the mossy fiber input to CA3 pyramidal cells in the hippocampus depends on protein and RNA synthesis soon after LTP induction, and some of these molecular events are controlled by signaling from the presynaptic granule cell soma.
- 74
- Rosalina Fonseca
- 2012
Biology
The European journal of neuroscience
The results show that an activity‐dependent regulation of actin dynamics plays a critical role in LTP maintenance and synaptic capture.
- 42
- Highly Influenced
- Y. FukazawaY. SaitohF. OzawaY. OhtaK. MizunoK. Inokuchi
- 2003
Biology
Neuron
- 750
- R. SeeseA. Babayan C. Gall
- 2012
Biology, Medicine
It is proposed that, in the KOs, excessive basal phosphorylation of ERK1/2 disrupts its interactions with cortactin, thereby blocking the latter protein’s use of actomyosin transport systems and suggesting that synapse-specific LTP influences cytoskeletal elements at distant connections.
- 1
- M. SanhuezaCharmian C McIntyreJ. Lisman
- 2007
Biology, Medicine
The Journal of Neuroscience
This is the first procedure that can reverse LTP by chemical means and suggests that a component of synaptic memory is attributable to CaMKII, which is involved in controlling basal synaptic strength, perhaps as a result of LTP that occurred in vivo.
- 112
- R. SeeseA. Babayan C. Gall
- 2012
Biology, Medicine
The Journal of Neuroscience
It is proposed that, in the Fmr1 knock-out model of fragile X syndrome, excessive basal phosphorylation of ERK1/2 disrupts its interactions with cortactin, thereby blocking the latter protein's use of actomyosin transport systems.
- 61
...
...
34 References
- Chong-Hyun KimJ. Lisman
- 1999
Biology
The Journal of Neuroscience
It is suggested that postsynaptic actin filaments are involved in a dynamic process required to maintain AMPAR-mediated transmission and to enhance it during LTP.
- 399
- F. EngertT. Bonhoeffer
- 1999
Biology
Nature
After induction of long-lasting (but not short-lasting) functional enhancement of synapses in area CA1, new spines appear on the postsynaptic dendrite, whereas in control regions on the same dendrites or in slices where long-term potentiation was blocked, no significant spine growth occurred.
- 1,792
- Christian RosenmundG. Westbrook
- 1993
Biology, Medicine
Neuron
- 531
- S. HalpainArlene HipolitoL. Saffer
- 1998
Biology, Medicine
The Journal of Neuroscience
The results indicate that the actin-mediated stability of synaptic structure is disrupted by intense glutamate receptor activity and that calcineurin blockers may be useful in preventing such destabilization.
- 419
- D. AllisonVladimir GelfandI. SpectorA. Craig
- 1998
Biology
The Journal of Neuroscience
Fundamental differences in the mechanisms of receptor anchoring at postsynaptic sites are indicated, both regarding the anchoring of a single receptor in pyramidal cells versus GABAergic interneurons and regarding the Anchoring of different receptors (AMPA vs NMDA receptors) at a single class of post Synaptic sites on Pyramidal cell dendritic spines.
- 569
- M. FischerS. KaechDarko KnuttiA. Matus
- 1998
Biology
Neuron
- 981
- M. Maletić-SavatićR. MalinowK. Svoboda
- 1999
Biology
Science
High-frequency focal synaptic stimulation induced a period of enhanced growth of small filopodia-like protrusions in dendritic regions close to the stimulating electrode and was prevented by blockade of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors.
- 1,291
- A. DunaevskyA. TashiroA. MajewskaC. MasonR. Yuste
- 1999
Biology
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences…
It is hypothesized that this basal motility of dendritic protrusions is intrinsic to the neuron and underlies the heightened plasticity found in developing CNS.
- 449
- Eva Fifkov 'a
- 1985
Biology
- 116
- D. WinderI. MansuyMona OsmanTheodore M. MoallemE. Kandel
- 1998
Biology, Medicine
Cell
- 361
...
...
Related Papers
Showing 1 through 3 of 0 Related Papers
Fig. 2. Bath-applied AAIs neither shift I-O curves nor alter PPF. (A) I-O curves were generated at stimulation intensities that evoked threshold, 30–50%, 50%, and maximal pEPSP amplitudes. PPF was tested at 20, 50, 100…
Published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America 2000
Dynamic actin filaments are required for stable long-term potentiation (LTP) in area CA1 of the hippocampus.
T. KruckerG. SigginsS. Halpain
Figure 2 of 4