Final Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Cillian Murphy Set to Edge Out Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright (2025)

2024 Oscars Predictions:

Best Actor

Weekly Commentary (Updated March 7, 2024): The realm of lead actor has been ruled by Cillian Murphy’s captivating portrayal in Nolan’s cinematic opus “Oppenheimer.” However, the final stretch of voting has seen two seasoned industry stalwarts – Paul Giamatti from “The Holdovers” and Jeffrey Wright from “American Fiction” – make formidable strides. While Murphy maintains a firm grip, one cannot discount the allure of a career narrative swaying voters.

I also think Giamatti and Wright are pulling from the same voting demographic: Americans and those who like to recognize career achievements.

Nonetheless, after Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG triumphs, Murphy looks to be on his way.

Will Win: Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Could Win: Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Should Win: Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Should have been here: Andrew Scott (“All of Us Strangers”) and Glenn Howerton (“BlackBerry”)

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10.

And the Nominees Are:

Cillian Murphy — “ Oppenheimer ” (Universal Pictures) Paul Giamatti — “ The Holdovers ” (Focus Features) Jeffrey Wright — “ American Fiction ” (MGM) Bradley Cooper — “ Maestro ” (Netflix) Colman Domingo — “ Rustin ” (Netflix)

2022 category winner: Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” (A24)

About the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.