Final Oscar Predictions: Best Picture – ‘Oppenheimer’ Poised to be Most Awarded Movie Since ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (ARCHIVE) (2025)

2024 Oscars Predictions:

Best Picture

Weekly Commentary (Updated March 7, 2024): Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer,” narrating the saga of the father of the atomic bomb, is poised to sweep the Oscars. Having clinched every major guild and industry accolade – BAFTA, Critics Choice, Golden Globes, DGA, PGA, and SAG – it’s the first movie to have a “perfect season” since “Argo” (2012). In a near-flawless Oscar extravaganza, the Universal Pictures drama might match the record set by 1961’s “West Side Story,” which claimed a whopping 10 awards, the second-most in history. Variety is projecting eight.

Nolan and his producing partner Emma Thomas, the powerhouse couple behind “Oppenheimer,” are expected to be the second married duo to win best picture, with “Driving Miss Daisy” producers Richard D. Zanuck and Lili Fini Zanuck as the first. Moreover, with global box office tallying just shy of $1 billion, it would become the third-highest-grossing film to win the top Oscar, trailing only “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” in addition to the highest-grossing film to earn acting awards for its stars, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.

When there’s such a dominating frontrunner, looking at the “upset pick,” is often unneeded, but if I were guessing, I imagine Jonathan Glazer’s holocaust drama “The Zone of Interest” perhaps received the second-most No. 1 votes on ballots behind “Oppenheimer,” but who knows for sure? (spoiler alert: PriceWaterHouseCooper does)

Will Win: “Oppenheimer” (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan)

Could Win: “The Zone of Interest” (James Wilson)

Should Win: “American Fiction” (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson)

Should have been here: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg) and “Origin” (Ava DuVernay and Paul Garnes)

Read:Variety’sAwards Circuit for the latest Oscars predictions in all categories.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10.

And the Nominees Are:

“ Oppenheimer ” (Universal Pictures)

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan “ The Zone of Interest ” (A24)

James Wilson “ American Fiction ” (MGM)

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson “ Poor Things ” (Searchlight Pictures)

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone “ The Holdovers ” (Focus Features)

Mark Johnson “ Anatomy of a Fall ” (Neon)

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion “ Barbie ” (Warner Bros.)

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner “ Killers of the Flower Moon ” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi “ Past Lives ” (A24)

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler “ Maestro ” (Netflix)

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger

2022 category winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang (producers)

** indicates an unconfirmed release date in 2023 or could campaign in the lead or supporting categories. All release dates are subject to change.

