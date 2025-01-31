Final Oscar Predictions: Film Editing – ‘Oppenheimer’ to Become First Three Hour Movie to Win Since ‘The Return of the King’ (2025)

VarietyAwards Circuitsection is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

2024 Oscars Predictions:

Best Achievement in Film Editing

Weekly Commentary (Updated March 7, 2024): Jennifer Lame’s incredible editing on “Oppenheimer” will mark the first solo woman to win the category since Margaret Sixel for “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015). It will also be the first three-hour movie to win since “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2003).

Will Win: “Oppenheimer” (Jennifer Lame)

Could Win: “Anatomy of a Fall” (Laurent Sénéchal)

Should Win: “Anatomy of a Fall”

Should have been here: “Air” (William Goldenberg) and “The Iron Claw” (Matthew Hannam)

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10.

And the Nominees Are:

“ Oppenheimer ” (Universal Pictures) — Jennifer Lame “ Anatomy of a Fall ” (Neon) — Laurent Sénéchal “ Killers of the Flower Moon ” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures) — Thelma Schoonmaker “ The Holdovers ” (Focus Features) — Kevin Tent “ Poor Things ” (Searchlight Pictures) — Yorgos Mavropsaridis

2022 category winner: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24) — Paul Rogers

About the Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, is Hollywood’s most prestigious artistic award in the film industry. Since 1927, nominees and winners have been selected by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS). Seventeen branches are represented within the nearly 10,000-person membership. The branches are actors, associates, casting directors, cinematographers, costume designers, directors, documentary, executives, film editors, makeup and hairstylists, marketing and public relations, members-at-large, members-at-large (artists’ representatives), music, producers, production design, short films and feature animation, sound, visual effects and writers.