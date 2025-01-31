Final Oscar Predictions: Supporting Actor – There’s No Stopping Robert Downey Jr for ‘Oppenheimer’ (2025)

VarietyAwards Circuitsection is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

2024 Oscars Predictions:

Best Supporting Actor

Weekly Commentary (Updated March 7, 2024): There’s no way to prove this statement, but I think Robert Downey Jr is winning by such a wide margin for his work in “Oppenheimer.”

With Critics Choice, Golden Globes, SAG and BAFTA in his pocket, no supporting actor winner has lost the Oscar with victories from all four groups.

And then there’s Ken. Ryan Gosling’s scene-stealing turn in “Barbie” has been a fan-favorite, and with the social media firestorm that’s pulsating with the snubs of director Greta Gerwig and lead actress Margot Robbie (who are still individually nominated in adapted screenplay and best picture). People love him, and he does have admirers out there, but so does Sterling K. Brown for “American Fiction.” I don’t think it’s enough to challenge RDJ.

Will Win: Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Could Win: Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Should Win: Ryan Gosling

Should have been here: John Magaro (“Past Lives”) and Milo Machado Graner (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10.

And the Nominees Are:

Robert Downey Jr. — “ Oppenheimer ” (Universal Pictures) Ryan Gosling — “ Barbie ” (Warner Bros.) Mark Ruffalo — “ Poor Things ” (Searchlight Pictures) Sterling K. Brown — “ American Fiction ” (MGM) Robert DeNiro – “ Killers of the Flower Moon ” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

2022 category winner: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (A24)

Oscars Predictions Categories

