First-home buyers nab Paddington two-bedder for $1.3 million (2025)

A first-home buyer couple from Paddington with a baby on the way, paid $1.3 million at auction on Saturday for a renovated two-bedroom unit in the suburb.

The property at 9/204-232 Jersey Road was guided up to $1.2 million, which was also its reserve. Interiors feature an updated kitchen and timber floors.

All five registered bidders were active. Bidding was quick to start with an offer of $1.1 million, rising in varying increments.

The property was one of 1304 scheduled to go to auction in Sydney this week. By evening, Domain Group recorded a preliminary auction clearance rate of 65.2 per cent from 816 reported results throughout the week, while 191 auctions were withdrawn. Withdrawn auctions are counted as unsold properties when calculating the clearance rate.