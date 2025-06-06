First reactions to A Minecraft Movie say the film is "uneven," "insanely bonkers," and better than it has any right to be (2025)

Table of Contents
About the Author Latest A Minecraft Movie News Weekend Box Office: Minecraft has the biggest video game movie opening weekend ever! Box Office Update: A Minecraft Movie is the hit exhibitors have been waiting for A Minecraft Movie yearns to win the weekend after a $10.55 million launch at the Thursday box office Box Office Predictions: Will Minecraft deliver WB a major hit? Latest Movie News Elijah Wood says the Lord of the Rings cast got hobbit-sized paychecks Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his blessing to The Running Man remake Weekend Box Office: Minecraft has the biggest video game movie opening weekend ever! Interview: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck Talk Freaky Tales CinemaCon: The coolest footage and what we learned at the event Poll: What’s the best Val Kilmer performance? The Ghost and the Darkness: The Best Val Kilmer Movie You Never Saw Pierce Brosnan says he could still play James Bond “in a pinch” Tron: Ares official trailer and poster revealed! Box Office Update: A Minecraft Movie is the hit exhibitors have been waiting for References

Home » Movie News » First reactions to A Minecraft Movie say the film is “uneven,” “insanely bonkers,” and better than it has any right to be

The first reactions to A Minecraft Movie praise the film’s spirit and Jack Black and Jason Momoa as a hilarious comedy duo!

By Steve Seigh

First reactions to A Minecraft Movie say the film is "uneven," "insanely bonkers," and better than it has any right to be (1)

I hope haters enjoy the taste of crow because that’s what’s for dinner, as the first reactions to A Minecraft Movie defy expectations! As the quality of video game adaptations continues to improve with Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, and shows like Fallout and The Last of Us, are we beginning to heal from the scars left by 1993’s Super Mario Bros. movie? If critics and fans have anything to say, WB’s A Minecraft Movie is another delightful foray into a prolific gaming platform on the silver screen!

While reactions to A Minecraft Movie remain mixed, most audience members say the film is delightful, surprisingly funny, and better than it has any right to be. One reviewer you can trust is JoBlo’s Alex Maidy, who schlepped the whole family to the cinema to see A Minecraft Movie, including his son, Ben, whose quote is poised to appear in marketing materials.

Here’s the official synopsis forA Minecraft Movie courtesy ofWarner Bros. Pictures:

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft; it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

Directed byNapoleon Dynamite,Nacho Libre, andGentlemen Broncos helmer Jared Hess,A Minecraft Movie urges audiences to let their imaginations soar as Jack Black (Steve) welcomes them to a world fueled by big ideas, meticulous planning, and unpredictable outcomes waiting around every corner.Minecraft fans and adults prepare to get lost in a world of danger, mystery, and quirky mobs!

Check out some of the reactions to A Minecraft Movie below:

I had way more fun with @AMinecraftMovie than I expected. @jackblack and Jason Momoa are the comedy duo we need and deserve. Great easter eggs for fans of the game and edgier humor than I expected from a PG movie. Think Jumanji meets Nacho Libre. Full review at @joblocom soon. pic.twitter.com/6jQKg6n53m

— Alex Maidy (@electricmaidy) March 31, 2025

A Minecraft Movie while not taking itself seriously is still able to make things fun for the whole community. You will enjoy it no matter if you’re a 30 year old or a 10 year old!! #Minecraft #MinecraftMovie pic.twitter.com/11bgJiuvxa

— RipleyCLASSICS (@Ri51621Ripley) March 30, 2025

#MinecraftMovie is INSANELY BONKERS and is 100% what you'd expect in *this* big-screen MINECRAFT movie. Jack Black and Jason Momoa carry the comedy and its Jumanji-esque story. Visuals are perfectly translated and it's got some fun references from the game (and cameos) too! pic.twitter.com/jvPXmxN7XM

— Chris Gallardo 🌊 (@chrisagwrites) March 30, 2025

THE MINECRAFT Movie: a lot of it feels muddled, and it’s unclear what audience it’s actually aiming for. A few jokes really work, but a lot of the humor is crass or doesn’t land. Black and Momoa are clearly having fun, but other characters are given nothing to do. More soon. pic.twitter.com/wdRQCfThSr

— Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) March 30, 2025

Social embargo is now up – A MINECRAFT MOVIE is easily the worst movie I have seen in years. Not one iota of it is entertaining aside from Jennifer Coolidge, whose back must be breaking from having to hold up this mess. Appalling storyline and script, if you can call them that.

See Also
Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his blessing to The Running Man remakeA Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2 director Jack Sholder has been working on a 4K remasterThe Waterfront: Kevin Williamson's fishing empire drama starring Holt McCallany & Maria Bello gets first-look pics and a premiere datePierce Brosnan says he could still play James Bond "in a pinch"

— Jasmine Valentine (@thejasvalentine) March 30, 2025

#Minecraftmovie is destined to be a cult classic just as Napoleon Dynamite & Nacho Libre have become. Jared Hess infuses his zany, weird, over the top, random, stupid, & overall dumb creativeness into Minecraft. It might not be a good movie… but it’s a fun movie. pic.twitter.com/HBH4jIebl1

— Zach Pope (@popetheking) March 30, 2025

#AMinecraftMovie is at its best when it’s a Jared Hess movie. When it’s trying to be The Lego Movie or Mario Movie, you get a made by committee feel. While not as innovative as the game, the movie is elevated by a funny cast, especially Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge. pic.twitter.com/d1GXOqpMcV

— Nick Spake (Cartoon Contender) (@NSpake) March 30, 2025

Source: Twitter

Tags: A Minecraft Movie, Jack Black, Jason Momoa

More Movie News

Elijah Wood says the Lord of the Rings cast got hobbit-sized paychecks Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his blessing to The Running Man remake CinemaCon: The coolest footage and what we learned at the event Pierce Brosnan says he could still play James Bond “in a pinch”

View All

About the Author

Steve Seigh

9158 Articles Published

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest A Minecraft Movie News

Weekend Box Office: Minecraft has the biggest video game movie opening weekend ever!

Box Office Update: A Minecraft Movie is the hit exhibitors have been waiting for

A Minecraft Movie yearns to win the weekend after a $10.55 million launch at the Thursday box office

Box Office Predictions: Will Minecraft deliver WB a major hit?

See Also
Interview: Bill Murray, Naomi Watts, and directors Scott McGehee and David Siegel talk large dogs and loss for The Friend

Latest Movie News

Movie News

Elijah Wood says the Lord of the Rings cast got hobbit-sized paychecks

The cast of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy may not have made much but Elijah Wood says it came down to the passion.

Movie News

Arnold Schwarzenegger gave his blessing to The Running Man remake

The original Ben Richards, Arnold Schwarzenegger, met virtually with Edgar Wright and Glen Powell to approve The Running Man remake.

Weekend Box Office

Weekend Box Office: Minecraft has the biggest video game movie opening weekend ever!

A Minecraft Movie had an absolutely massive opening weekend, blowing away all industry estimates.

Interviews

Interview: Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck Talk Freaky Tales

We interview directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck about Freaky Tales, their love letter to eighties grindhouse flicks.

Movie News

CinemaCon: The coolest footage and what we learned at the event

CinemaCon is a wrap! Here’s what we learned at this star-studded convention!

JoBlo Originals

Poll: What’s the best Val Kilmer performance?

All week long, we’ve been listing our favorite Val Kilmer movies. Now we want to know what you think!

JoBlo Originals

The Ghost and the Darkness: The Best Val Kilmer Movie You Never Saw

We revisit one of Val Kilmer’s most ambitious star vehicles, the wildly underrated The Ghost and the Darkness, co-starring Michael Douglas.

Movie News

Pierce Brosnan says he could still play James Bond “in a pinch”

Pierce Brosnan seems surprisingly open to playing James Bond again, noting, “they know where to find me.”

Movie Trailers

Tron: Ares official trailer and poster revealed!

Following its successful debut at CinemaCon, Disney has officially unveiled the first Tron: Ares trailer and poster.

Movie News

Box Office Update: A Minecraft Movie is the hit exhibitors have been waiting for

A Minecraft Movie is proving to be a runaway smash hit, with it on track for a $135 million weekend.

Load more articles

First reactions to A Minecraft Movie say the film is "uneven," "insanely bonkers," and better than it has any right to be (2025)

References

Top Articles
Elon Musk to 'significantly' reduce time spent with DOGE in May to focus on Tesla
Lorry driver, 60, arrested after allegedly knocking woman down, almost pinning her
Malaysian music icon Siti Nurhaliza holding concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium this July
Latest Posts
Mark Zuckerberg's messages to Sheryl Sandberg were displayed at Meta's antitrust trial
‘Full House’ star Dave Coulier learned he was cancer-free and a grandpa on the same day: ‘Just too much!’
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5988

Rating: 5 / 5 (70 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Merrill Bechtelar CPA

Birthday: 1996-05-19

Address: Apt. 114 873 White Lodge, Libbyfurt, CA 93006

Phone: +5983010455207

Job: Legacy Representative

Hobby: Blacksmithing, Urban exploration, Sudoku, Slacklining, Creative writing, Community, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Merrill Bechtelar CPA, I am a clean, agreeable, glorious, magnificent, witty, enchanting, comfortable person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.