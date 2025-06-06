First reactions to A Minecraft Movie say the film is "uneven," "insanely bonkers," and better than it has any right to be (2025)

Home » Movie News » First reactions to A Minecraft Movie say the film is “uneven,” “insanely bonkers,” and better than it has any right to be
The first reactions to A Minecraft Movie praise the film’s spirit and Jack Black and Jason Momoa as a hilarious comedy duo!
I hope haters enjoy the taste of crow because that’s what’s for dinner, as the first reactions to A Minecraft Movie defy expectations! As the quality of video game adaptations continues to improve with Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, and shows like Fallout and The Last of Us, are we beginning to heal from the scars left by 1993’s Super Mario Bros. movie? If critics and fans have anything to say, WB’s A Minecraft Movie is another delightful foray into a prolific gaming platform on the silver screen!
While reactions to A Minecraft Movie remain mixed, most audience members say the film is delightful, surprisingly funny, and better than it has any right to be. One reviewer you can trust is JoBlo’s Alex Maidy, who schlepped the whole family to the cinema to see A Minecraft Movie, including his son, Ben, whose quote is poised to appear in marketing materials.
Here’s the official synopsis forA Minecraft Movie courtesy ofWarner Bros. Pictures:
“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft; it’s essential to one’s survival! Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers), and Dawn (Danielle Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative…the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”
Directed byNapoleon Dynamite,Nacho Libre, andGentlemen Broncos helmer Jared Hess,A Minecraft Movie urges audiences to let their imaginations soar as Jack Black (Steve) welcomes them to a world fueled by big ideas, meticulous planning, and unpredictable outcomes waiting around every corner.Minecraft fans and adults prepare to get lost in a world of danger, mystery, and quirky mobs!
Check out some of the reactions to A Minecraft Movie below:
