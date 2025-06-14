Five NHL Teams Can Clinch Playoff Spots (2025)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are closing in and it could be a busy night for the NHL as up to five teams have a chance to clinch a postseason berth. The NHL stated that the Carolina Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Vegas Golden Knights all have scenarios to seal their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Hurricanes and Maple Leafs are both idle but share clinching scenarios. If they get the right outcomes from certain games, the resting Hurricanes and Maple Leafs will begin preparing for postseason hockey.

Those two teams will need the Montreal Canadiens to lose to the Florida Panthers, or for the Columbus Blue Jackets to lose to the Nashville Predators in any fashion. The Canadiens and Blue Jackets are both fighting for their playoff lives, not making it an easy night for the Hurricanes or Maple Leafs.

The reigning Stanley Cup champion Panthers are obviously in action against the Canadiens but can seal the first steps to as a repeat champion with a win in Montreal. Not only do the Panthers need to win, however, they will also need the Blue Jackets to lose in regulation to the Predators.

The Lightning will also be keeping an eye on those aforementioned games while they take on the New York Islanders. The Lightning can clinch if they defeat the Islanders in any fashion, and both the Candies and Blue Jackets lose in regulation.

It’s safe to say that the outcome of the Canadiens and Blue Jackets contests will carry a ton of weight for the night. The Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, Panthers, and Lightning are all likely making the playoffs eventually, it’s just a matter of when.

Taking things to the Western Conference, the Golden Knights can seal their playoff berth with a simple win in any fashion over the Edmonton Oilers.

If the Oilers come out victorious, however, not all hope is lost in Vegas. They will have two other scenarios to watch for.

The Golden Knights will need to at least force overtime to spur these two other outcomes. If they gain one standings point and either the Calgary Flames lose to the Utah Hockey Club in any fashion, or if the St. Louis Blues see their winning streak come to an end against the Detroit Red Wings in regulation.

If the Flames lose in regulation the Golden Knights will also have their ticket punched for the playoffs.

To keep things simple, the Golden Knights just need to win in their meeting with the Oilers.

Only twice since 1980 has the NHL seen five or more teams clinch a playoff spot on the same day. If all the chips fall the right way, this could be a historic night for the league.

