Five things Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold said ahead of 2025 A-Day practice (2025)

AUBURN — Jackson Arnold's new in town, and as the prospective starting quarterback for Auburn football's 2025 season, he's clearly been like drinking from a firehose.

In speaking to the media Wednesday for the first time since his arrival, he went over the lot of it for nearly 15 minutes: On his offseason, his decision to transfer, what he knows about the Iron Bowl and more. But he'll soon take to Pat Dye Field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time, during Auburn's A-Day spring practice on noon Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

"We played here last year, but it’s a little different when you’re not playing and when you’re actually on the field kind of soaking it all in," Arnold said. "I’m excited for Saturday, A-Day. I know it won’t be nearly as packed as it will in the fall, but I’m really excited."

Here's a rundown of what Arnold said about Auburn's spring practices, his fit in Hugh Freeze's offense, Deuce Knight and more.

Jackson Arnold on his decision to join Auburn football

Arnold was a heavy favorite to head to Mississippi State and reunite with his former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby in Starkville. While a visit was widely reported, it never happened. A day after Arnold's Auburn visit, he chose the Tigers.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

"I think just them persistently recruiting me early," Arnold said. "They were one of the first teams to hit me up out of the portal. They stressed how much they wanted me out of the portal, too. It’s nice to feel wanted. Coach Freeze, and Coach (Kent) Austin and Jesse (Stone), their message to me was we’ve got great ballplayers, they’re going to be around me and help me out and support me. How Coach Freeze develops his quarterbacks, obviously, with Malik Willis, it was very appealing to me."

Jackson Arnold on his fit in Hugh Freeze's offense

For Arnold, another factor in coming to Auburn was his familiarity with Freeze's offense.

Advertisement

Advertisement See Also Jake Retzlaff’s goals for BYU, himself, include making CFP and earning trip to Heisman ceremony Advertisement

"He knows what we did in high school and in college, and our schemes, my scheme, has always been very similar to what Coach Freeze runs," Arnold said. "I know what he expects out of the RPO system, and just his system in general. I feel like, for me coming in, it was big, because all these plays I’ve ran before, they were just called something different. I was able to pick up the offense really quick and be efficient early on with decision-making and accuracy and whatnot."

Jackson Arnold on Deuce Knight

Right now, Arnold is one of two scholarship quarterbacks on campus, alongside five-star signee Deuce Knight, who he said has been healthy competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

"The first day I was here in the facility, I met Deuce and hung out with Deuce," Arnold said. "We’ve been close ever since; always going out to eat, always hanging around each other. I made a joke today, I feel like everywhere I’m at — in the facility or lunch or walking to class, I always see Deuce around. But me and Deuce have become really good friends this past spring, and I’m grateful to be in a room like that with those guys."

Jackson Arnold on Auburn football's spring practices

"I think it’s going good so far," Arnold said Wednesday. "You know, (I've got) good relationships with my teammates, on and off the field. Obviously, with spring ball, getting comfortable with the receivers, tight ends, running backs, O-Line. I think we’ve gelled really well together and I think we’re having a great spring so far."

It was reported Wednesday at Arnold actually turned down an invitation to the annual Manning Passing Academy. He confirmed that, adding it was because of a need to keep building chemistry.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

"I felt like, for me, I needed to be around these guys as much as I possibly can, and I know that going there would’ve meant I’d miss a couple workouts with those guys," Arnold said. "I feel like that wasn’t fair to them. I feel like I should go through the whole summer with them and just keep bonding with them and keep gelling with them."

Jackson Arnold self-evaluates his own spring

"Out of the past three springs I’ve had, or two springs I’ve had, this has by far been my best one," he said. "I couldn’t give you a number grade or anything, I don’t have that stuff, but I feel like it’s going really well."

Adam Cole is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at acole@gannett.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @colereporter.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football: Five things QB Jackson Arnold said ahead of A-Day 2025