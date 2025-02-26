Flaxseeds for curly hair: benefits for scalp and lengths - I Love Riccio (2025)

Curly hair, with its unique beauty and structural complexity, sometimes requires targeted treatments to express its full potential, and often these can be found in simple and even natural solutions. In this context, flax seeds prove to be a true treasure. Not only are they a traditional remedy, but they also represent a modern and sustainable option for those who want to take care of their curls effectively and, indeed, naturally. Let’s explore the benefits of flax seeds for the hair and scalp.
The flax seeds are small but precious; they are known for their extraordinary beneficial properties that make them ideal not only for hair care but also for the scalp.
Benefits for Hair
- Rich in Omega-3: the essential fatty acids in flax seeds deeply nourish the hair, improving its elasticity and strength. This makes it less prone to breakage.
- Emollient properties: the mucilage content has a soothing and naturally hydrating effect, leaving the hair soft and silky.
- Antioxidant effect: they contain vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant that helps fight free radicals and prevent premature aging, important for scalp and hair health.
Benefits for the Scalp
- Deep hydrating effect: flax seeds help maintain scalp hydration, preventing dryness and flaking. This is particularly useful for those suffering from dry, irritated scalp and dandruff.
- Soothing effect: the mucilage has calming properties that can relieve itching and inflammation, contributing to a healthy scalp.
- Stimulates growth: the essential fatty acids and vitamins in flax seeds can improve blood circulation in the scalp, thereby promoting hair growth.
- Regulates sebum: flax seeds help balance the scalp’s pH, naturally reducing discomforts like dandruff and irritation.
Incorporating flax seeds into your curly hair care routine can lead to results that will make you fall in love! Here are some of the main benefits:
- Deep hydration and reduction of frizz: the helical structure of curls makes it difficult for sebum to distribute evenly. Flax seeds provide intense hydration, as we saw in the previous section, combating frizz and keeping the curls soft.
- Natural definition: when hydrated, flax seeds release a gel-like substance that can be used to create a natural gel to define curls without weighing them down.
- Prevention of split ends: the nutrients in flax seeds strengthen the tips of the hair, helping to prevent the formation of split ends. If split ends are already present, they help “protect” them, preventing further damage to the rest of the hair.
- Easy detangling: thanks to their emollient action, flax seed treatments make hair softer and easier to comb, simplifying the daily routine.
Therefore, incorporating flax seeds into your routine can make your curls visibly healthier and shinier, improving not only their appearance but also their structure.
There are several ways to use flax seeds in hair care. Below are some of the most common applications.
Flax Seed Gel
Flax seed gel is one of the most popular methods to take advantage of the nourishing properties of these seeds. Additionally, its preparation is very simple:
- Ingredients: 30 g of flax seeds and 200 ml of water.
- Preparation: Bring the water to a boil in a small pot, add the flax seeds, and cook on low heat for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once a gelatinous consistency is obtained, strain the mixture using a fine sieve to remove the seeds.
Application
The resulting liquid has a completely natural gelatinous consistency that can be used in two ways. You can apply it before drying as a moisturizing and defining styling product for your curls, or alternatively, you can use it as a nourishing treatment. Let’s see how.
Flax Seed Nourishing Treatment
Hair treatments are perfect for giving your curls a deeply hydrating pampering. The flax seed nourishing treatment is completely natural and can be repeated whenever you feel the need.
Distribute the gel evenly over both your scalp and lengths. After a minimum of 30 minutes, rinse it off. Alternatively, to maximize the beneficial effects of flax seeds on your scalp and hair, you can use the Pro Conditioning Cap. Containing natural flax seeds, it is microwave-safe: the heat, gradually released, will enhance the absorption of the treatment’s nutrients (it can also be used with your favorite hair mask or other treatments!).
Pro Conditioning Cap I Love Riccio
Flaxseed thermal cap: thanks to the heat generated, it improves the absorption of masks and oils.
24,99€
Carrot Oil
Strengthening and protective vitamin oil for especially dry and brittle curls.
13,90€
Jojoba Oil
Strengthening, antibacterial and sebum-balancing oil for oily skin and hair, with softening and nourishing action.
17,90€
In addition to flax seeds, there are other precious natural ingredients that can offer similar benefits for curls. Here are some of the most effective ones:
- Argan Oil: rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, it deeply nourishes the hair, improving its elasticity and reducing breakage. Its antioxidant action also protects against environmental damage.
- Coconut Oil: known for its extraordinary moisturizing and strengthening properties, it prevents hair breakage and adds softness. It easily penetrates the hair fiber thanks to its unique molecular structure.
- Carrot Oil: rich in beta-carotene and vitamins A and E, this oil is perfect for deeply nourishing dry and damaged hair. It also promotes healthy growth thanks to its regenerating properties.
- Jojoba Oil: similar to the natural sebum produced by the scalp, jojoba oil regulates hydration without weighing the hair down. It also helps maintain a healthy and balanced scalp.
- Shea Butter: ideal for dry and damaged lengths, this butter helps keep hair soft and protected from external agents. Its nourishing properties also make it perfect for repairing damage caused by chemical or thermal treatments.
Flax seeds for curly hair represent a natural option for taking care of your curls. Thanks to their extraordinary properties, these tiny seeds can provide numerous benefits for both the hair and the scalp. Whether you choose to use them as gel or as a nourishing treatment, remember to integrate them into your routine regularly according to your specific needs.
Experiment with flax seeds, or with its alternatives (such as oils and butters for curly hair!), and see with your own eyes how they can transform the health of your curls!
Coconut Oil
Pure moisturising, sublimating and softening oil; nourishes and restructures dry and damaged curls.
12,90€
Argan Oil
Fortifying, antioxidant and brightening oil for very dry curls.
19,90€
Shea Butter
100% natural pure shea butter. A complete repairing treatment for very dry curls, intensely nourishing and moisturizing.
13,90€