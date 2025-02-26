Flaxseeds for curly hair: benefits for scalp and lengths - I Love Riccio (2025)

There are several ways to use flax seeds in hair care. Below are some of the most common applications.

Flax Seed Gel

Flax seed gel is one of the most popular methods to take advantage of the nourishing properties of these seeds. Additionally, its preparation is very simple:

Ingredients: 30 g of flax seeds and 200 ml of water.

30 g of flax seeds and 200 ml of water. Preparation: Bring the water to a boil in a small pot, add the flax seeds, and cook on low heat for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once a gelatinous consistency is obtained, strain the mixture using a fine sieve to remove the seeds.

Application

The resulting liquid has a completely natural gelatinous consistency that can be used in two ways. You can apply it before drying as a moisturizing and defining styling product for your curls, or alternatively, you can use it as a nourishing treatment. Let’s see how.

Flax Seed Nourishing Treatment

Hair treatments are perfect for giving your curls a deeply hydrating pampering. The flax seed nourishing treatment is completely natural and can be repeated whenever you feel the need.

Distribute the gel evenly over both your scalp and lengths. After a minimum of 30 minutes, rinse it off. Alternatively, to maximize the beneficial effects of flax seeds on your scalp and hair, you can use the Pro Conditioning Cap. Containing natural flax seeds, it is microwave-safe: the heat, gradually released, will enhance the absorption of the treatment’s nutrients (it can also be used with your favorite hair mask or other treatments!).